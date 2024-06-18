Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents  HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sold-out runs in NYC, Edinburgh, London, and Sydney, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company presents the D.C. premiere of Julia Masli's award-winning “ha ha ha ha ha ha ha” July 17 – August 4 at Woolly Mammoth (641 D St NW).

Nominated for Best Comedy Show at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, “ha ha ha ha ha ha ha” is a hilarious attempt by Masli, an Estonian clown, to fix audience members' problems using her signature wit, humor, and empathetic approach.

Masli's interactive production comes to D.C. after its three-week run at New York City's SoHo Playhouse, where The New York Times called it a “breakthrough, poignant show.” The show's concept is simple: Masli approaches audience members and asks, “Problem?” She then lets the responses dictate the direction of each performance. Audiences can expect an entirely different show every night, as Masli uses her clowning skills to solve people's problems in hilarious, sometimes heartfelt ways.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha runs from July 17 to August 4. View the full performance schedule at woollymammoth.net.

ACCESS PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 23 @ 8pm - Mask Required

Thursday, July 25 @ 8pm - Open Caption

Tuesday, July 30 @ 8pm - Audio Described

Thursday, August 1 @ 8pm - ASL

Assistive listening devices are available for all performances. Transmitters and accompanying headsets and ear speakers are available at the Box Office. For more information on Access Performances please visit the play's website page.

TICKET INFORMATION

Pay What You Will: July 17 and 18

Under30 tickets: can be purchased online using code UNDER30TIX - ID will be required at pick up

ABOUT JULIA MASLI

Julia Masli is an award-winning clown from Estonia, based in London.

All she wants to do is solve people's problems and eventually win the Nobel Prize, presented to those who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind. But this plan keeps going wrong as she continually wins prizes for comedy.

It was bad enough when she was the winner of the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality in 2019 and her debut show 'Choosh' - about a migrant's struggles in the USA - was one of the most acclaimed comedy shows of the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022. But in 2023, things spiraled when she set out to help audience members in 'ha ha ha ha ha ha ha', which you can read about in the New York Times here.

This serious, important event was nominated for Edinburgh's top prize of Best Comedy Show and named number one comedy show of the year by the 'Guardian', before being invited for a four-week, completely sold-out run at London's Soho Theatre. The show 'ha ha ha ha ha ha ha' is transforming lives so Soho Theatre had to add a further 4-week London run, Melbourne International Comedy Festival is flying her over to tackle Australia's problems and she is coming to New York City in May for a 4-week Off-Broadway run at Soho Playhouse to save USA!

Julia has taught at Ecole Philippe Gaulier and at various drama schools in the UK, and she will go back to doing that as soon as people stop mistaking her for some kind of comedy act!

ABOUT WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE COMPANY

The Tony Award-winning Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company creates badass theatre that highlights the stunning, challenging, and tremendous complexity of our world. For over 40 years, Woolly has maintained a high standard of artistic rigor while simultaneously daring to take risks, innovate, and push beyond perceived boundaries. One of the few remaining theatres in the country to maintain a company of artists, Woolly serves an essential research and development role within the American theatre. Plays premiered here have gone on to productions at hundreds of theatres all over the world and have had lasting impacts on the field. Currently co-led by Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes and Managing Director Kimberly E. Douglas, Woolly is located in Washington, DC, equidistant from the Capitol and the White House. This unique location influences Woolly's investment in actively working towards an equitable, participatory, and creative democracy.

Woolly Mammoth stands upon occupied, unceded territory: the ancestral homeland of the Nacotchtank whose descendants belong to the Piscataway peoples. Furthermore, the foundation of this city, and most of the original buildings in Washington, DC, were funded by the sale of enslaved people of African descent and built by their hands.

