We Happy Few Will Present THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO

Helen Hayes Recommended We Happy Few (PERICLES, 2018; LOVERS' VOWS, 2019) continues its Classics-in-Action series with a new adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' novel of betrayal, revenge, and hope. Showcasing our signature ensemble casting and collaborative devising, our team of four actresses fill a world with treacherous enemies and unexpected friends of the unfortunate Edmond Dantes. The Count of Monte Cristo is a pop up performance and will be presented in a wide range of venues in March and April. Catch it at the Otis Street Arts Project, Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, Republic Restoratives, and Hole in the Sky DC.

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Wronged and double-crossed by those he once considered friends, Edmond Dantes goes to extreme lengths to achieve the perfect revenge in Alexandre Dumas' classic tale of daring escapes, vast riches, sword fights and plot twists. We Happy Few's Classics-in-Action series returns with an adventure you will not want to miss! Accompanied, as always, with a cocktail from Resident Bartender Kerry McGee.

l to r: Christine Callsen, Desiree Chappelle, Gabby Wolfe, Stefany Pesta

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

The Count of Monte Cristo is directed by Kiernan McGowan (HENRY V, PERICLES) and Hannah Todd (MACBETH, DOG IN THE MANGER) and was devised by: Kerry McGee (LOVERS' VOWS, TREASURE ISLAND), Jon Reynolds (CHALK, PERICLES), Emilia Paznoikas (MACBETH, PERICLES), Stefany Pesta (FRANKENSTEIN, MACBETH), and Sam Reilly (LOVERS' VOWS, TREASURE ISLAND). Performed by Stefany Pesta, Christine Callsen (ASSASSINS - Pallas Theatre Collective), Gabby Wolfe (LOVERS' VOWS), and Desiree Chappelle (MACBETH). Script adapted by Kiernan McGowan and Hannah Todd.

ABOUT WE HAPPY FEW

Founded in 2012, We Happy Few's mission is to transform the experience of classic texts for artist and audience. We Happy Few has established itself as one of Washington D.C.'s best small theatre companies (the DCist, 2015) by nurturing a creative environment that thrives on ensemble collaborations with some of the nation's most promising emerging theatre artists. WHF's flagship production of a six actor, 90-minute HAMLET premiered at the 2012 Capital Fringe Festival to great acclaim, exploring the idea that the entire play unfolded in the title character's mind. WHF's 2017 production of HENRY V was hailed as "a fascinating, resonant, and important new take on a known work" (Broadway World). We Happy Few earned its first Helen Hayes Recommendation with 2018's PERICLES, and its first two Helen Hayes nominations for 2019's LOVERS' VOWS. DC Metro Theater Arts declared We Happy Few's work "a new approach to Shakespeare you will not want to miss."

FURTHER INFORMATION

The Count of Monte Cristo is presented at:

Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (545 7th St SE, DC) on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th

Hole in the Sky DC (2110 5th St NE, DC) on Saturday, March 28th

Otis Street Arts Project (3706 Otis St, Mt Rainier, MD) on Sunday, March 29th

Republic Restoratives (1369 New York Ave NE, DC) on Saturday, April 4th.

All performances begin at 7:30PM.

Tickets are $20 for CHAW, Otis Street, and $25 for Republic Restoratives performances, and are available through our website https://www.wehappyfewdc.com/montecristo. Tickets for Hole in the Sky are available at the door for a suggested donation.





