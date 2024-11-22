Washington Master Chorale Rings in the Season with COMFORT + JOY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, Washington Master Chorale's cherished holiday tradition of seasonal choral music will be performed two times this year. Comfort + Joy, as it has been dubbed this year, will present British and American works that embody the spirit of the season, such as Lute-Book Lullaby, I Saw Three Ships, Puer Natus by Samuel Scheidt and Hosanna to the Son of David by Orlando Gibbons.

In addition to these classics, the Chorale will perform 2022 Florence Price Commission Winner Mason Bynes's Ephiphanytide and Ēriks Ešenvalds' thrilling piece for choir and tuned glass, Northern Lights.

Northern Lights is a setting of first hand accounts of arctic explorers Charles Francis Hall and Fridtjof Nansen and uses the ethereal sounds of tuned glass and handchimes. The work will feature tenor soloist Opal Clyburn-Miller (they/them).

“This annual concert is a crowd-favorite and we are so excited to share these beautiful and rarely heard works,” says Washington Master Chorale Artistic Director, Thomas Colohan.

Tickets to Comfort + Joy are available online, and include in-person and virtual options. Tickets are $40 for orchestra and $60 for premium orchestra with discounts for students and virtual ticket holders available. More information about the concert can be found here.

