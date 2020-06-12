Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: Watch a Clip From the Signature Theatre's 2018 Production of BILLY ELLIOT

Signature Theatre has released a new video in its Signature Strong Live series, featuring a clip from the company's 2018 production of Billy Elliot.

The production starred Owen Tabaka and Liam Redford with a message from Crystal Mosser.

Donate to keep Signature Strong and your gift will be matched by Michelle S. Lee of STG International!

