Video Flashback: Watch a Clip From the Signature Theatre's 2018 Production of BILLY ELLIOT
Signature Theatre has released a new video in its Signature Strong Live series, featuring a clip from the company's 2018 production of Billy Elliot.
The production starred Owen Tabaka and Liam Redford with a message from Crystal Mosser.
