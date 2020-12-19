Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Maria Rizzo, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Nova Y. Payton, and More Perform in Signature Theatre's Holiday SIGNATURE SHOW

Watch the full show here!

Dec. 19, 2020  

Signature Theatre recently hosted a special holiday edition of The Signature Show.

Get in the holiday spirit with Maria Rizzo, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Nova Y. Payton, and more talented performers on The Signature Show this week!

This special holiday-themed episode features festive tunes such as "Winter Wonderland," "The Man with the Bag," "Oh, Chanukah! Oh, Chanukah," "Last Christmas," "My Favorite Things," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Watch the full show below!

