VIDEO: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To The Kennedy Center This Month

The tour visits The Kennedy Center Feb. 22 - Mar. 13, 2022.

Feb. 11, 2022  

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a worldwide fan base. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America.

Get a first look at the tour before it comes to The Kennedy Center later this month!

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a worldwide fan base. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades.

With music and lyrics by Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony® winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar."

How To Get Tickets

For tickets and more visit https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/theater/2021-2022/jesus-christ-superstar/

