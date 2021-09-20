VIDEO: Former Kennedy Center Vice President of Production Mickey Berra On 'My KC Story'

Mickey Berra, former Vice President of Production, talks about his 45 year journey at the Kennedy Center, from starting as a stagehand to meeting every President since Lyndon Johnson as part of "If These Halls Could Talk: Celebrating the Kennedy Center at 50."

Watch video interviews with the staff, artists, and artistic community that have made the Center a living memorial sharing stories from our history.

