VIDEO: First Look at Signature Theatre's AFTER MIDNIGHT, Streaming Now

Signature Theatre is now streaming its production of After Midnight, beginning today, June 13 and running through August 4, 2021.

This exhilarating song and dance extravaganza is set to the swinging sounds of Duke Ellington, Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields, Harold Arlen and more and framed by the poems of Langston Hughes.

Check a first look at the production in the all new video below!

Starring Hamilton's Christopher Jackson and Signature favorite Nova Y. Payton (Dreamgirls, Blackbeard) with direction and choreography by Jared Grimes (Broadway's After Midnight, Signature's Jelly's Last Jam, Ain't Misbehavin'), music direction by Mark G. Meadows (Ain't Misbehavin', Motown cabarets), and featuring 28 of the big band era's most memorable songs including "Stormy Weather," "I've Got the World on a String," "On the Sunny Side of the Street," and "It Don't Mean a Thing," this non-stop revue showcases the gorgeous glamour and sophisticated syncopation of the Harlem heartbeat after midnight.

Learn more at https://www.sigtheatre.org/events/202021/after-midnight/