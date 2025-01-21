Two Acclaimed Russian Pianists to Perform Free DC Recital

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Russian Pianists Nikita Fitenko and Katerina Zaitseva have been playing as a duo since 2001. On Sunday January 26, at 3 pm they will perform a free recital at St. Ann Church, 4001 Yuma Rd. N.W., Washington DC. of music composed by Bach, Schubert, Brahms, Stravinsky and Rachmaninoff. For more information, call 202-966-6288

The program will include; Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major by J. S. Bach; Fantasie in F minor by Franz Schubert ;Two Hungarian Dances by Johannes Brahms, No. 5, No. 6; Petrushka by Igor Stravinsky ;Two Pieces for Piano Six Hands by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Romance and Waltz. There will be an intermission.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Nikita Fitenko has performed recitals and with orchestras in the former Soviet Union, Europe, Asia, and South and North America. He holds degrees from St. Petersburg State Conservatory (BM)and University of North Texas (MM and DMA). His discography includes eight commercial CDs of piano solo, piano duo (with Katerina Zaitseva) and concerto works available on Spotify, Amazon,and iTunes. Dr. Fitenko is the artistic director of the American International Piano Competition and Festival and the Washington International Piano Festival. Currently, Dr. Fitenko is Professor of Piano at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Praised by the Fanfare magazine as a pianist with an “imaginative and colorful interpretive approach”, Katerina Zaitseva has performed in the United States, Germany, Luxemburg, France, Italy, Portugal, South Korea, Japan, China, and Russia at major venues that have included the Moscow State Conservatory Hall, John F. Kennedy Center, National Gallery of Art, Yamaha Hall in New York, as well as the opening of the Meadows Museum of Art in Dallas, with Juan Carlos II of Spain in attendance. Ms. Zaitseva has been featured as soloist with many orchestras including the Russian PhilharmonicOrchestra and Dallas Chamber Orchestra among others. Her seven CD recordings released by the Classical Records label and available through Amazon, have garnered international critical acclaim. She is currently on the faculty at the Levine School of Music in Washington D.C. Katerina holds her Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Maryland, Master of Music from the Southern Methodist University, Bachelor of Music from the University of North Texas, and Diploma from the Music School affiliated with the Moscow State Conservatory in Russia.

