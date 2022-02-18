Traveling Players Presents DIONYSIAN PLAY FESTIVAL, March 12-20

Tickets are now available for Traveling Players' Dionysian Play Festival, which runs weekends March 12-20 at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Performed by Traveling Players' students, the festival will travel back in time to the beginning of Western Theatre, in ancient Greece, with three modern twists on classic myths.

In ancient Greece, play festivals would erupt every March to honor Dionysus, the god of theatre and wine, and perhaps claiming the original title of March Madness. Two of these plays, Ariadne's Thread and The Odyssey, are family friendly and perfect for fans of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series. Hecuba is appropriate for older students, especially those who study the classics, Latin or Greek, or who are fascinated by the Trojan War.

Ariadne's Thread: The Adventures of Theseus and the Minotaur

by Judith Walsh White Recommended for ages 6 and up; Runtime: 35 minutes

In this modern twist on the myth, Ariadne feels like she hasn't lived up to her title of "Princess" until she successfully manages to protect the life of her half-brother, the Minotaur. Follow Theseus on his quest to find his family - an adventure that is filled with danger, humor, and a heartwarming reaffirmation of the value of family.

This play was commissioned by Traveling Players to give young actors literature worthy of their skills and imaginations. Written by former Holton-Arms teacher, an award-winning local poet and playwright, it was published in 2014 listing Traveling Players' performers as the original cast.

The Odyssey

by Gregory A. Falls and Kurt Beattie

Recommended for ages 8 and up; Runtime: 45 minutes

Set sail with Odysseus as he fights cyclops, sirens, and gods on his journey home to Ithaca. In an adaptation that focuses on both Penelope's long wait and Odysseus' ten-year voyage at sea, you'll experience Homer's epic tale of adventure, fate, and dignity in the face of unyielding obstacles. This play was the winner of the ASSITEJ: Outstanding International Play for Young Audiences.

Hecuba

by Euripides

translated by Kenneth McLeish

Recommended for ages 12 and up; Runtime: 90 minutes

Betrayals, sacrifices, ghosts - a heap of bodies litter this unforgettable tale of the day after the Trojan War ends. In Euripides' rarely-produced revenge tragedy, Queen Hecuba and the women of Troy have survived, but the impact of war lingers.

After the performance of Hecuba on March 13, stay for the post-performance discussion with American University's Professor Barbara Wien, a practitioner-scholar working to end human rights abuses, violence and war to discuss cycles of trauma.

Tickets are $15 per show or $35 for the whole festival. Masks and proof of vaccination are required to attend the performance. For more information, please visit travelingplayers.org/performances

The student actors featured in the Dionysian Play Festival receive professional training and direction, appropriate to their age and experience. Ariadne's Thread's performers are in grades 4-7; Odyssey actors are in grades 7-9; and Hecuba includes local talent in grades 7-12.

Traveling Players' Artistic Director Jeanne Harrison directed and choreographed Hecuba and guided the direction of the other two plays. Harrison won the 2016 Strauss Award from ArtsFairfax for her integration of classical theatre and physical theatre. Previously a dancer-choreographer, she has led workshops on directing a Greek chorus for the American Alliance for Theater & Education as well as universities.

DC's veteran fight choreographer Casey Kaleba staged the combat in The Odyssey and Hecuba. Kaleba has worked with Traveling Players since 2006 and has served as fight director for more than 200 academic and professional productions, including the Folger Theatre, Signature Theatre, and Olney Theatre Center.