Thursday Night Karaoke at Smitty's Bar DC To Begin in January

The first event will take place on Thursday January 9th.

By: Dec. 30, 2024
Thursday Night Karaoke at Smitty's Bar DC To Begin in January Image
It's Thursday Night Karaoke at Smitty's Bar DC! Come sing your heart at our fantastic open sign-up karaoke at Smitty's Bar DC, located at 3549 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC 20010, on EVERY Thursday night! (starting Thursday January 9th) Your host is Christian Hunt!

It is FREE to sing, so bring your friends for an amazing night of fun! Seating is on a first come, first serve basis, so be sure to get there early if you want to get a seat! For questions and information, email them at capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com.

The event will take place EVERY Thursday night at 7:00pm, starting Thursday, January 9th at Smitty's Bar DC.



