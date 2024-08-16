Theatre Washington Will Launch Theatre Week 2024 Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Washington has announced Theatre Week 2024, a celebration of the DC-area’s vibrant, diverse, and first-rate theatre scene from September 26 to October 13. The popular annual event offers residents and visitors many free events and $20, $40, and $60 tickets to over 30 productions available exclusively on TodayTix, the official ticketing partner of Theatre Week.

Tickets for Theatre Week productions will be available September 9 at theatreweek.org.

Theatre Week’s signature event is the Kickoff Fest, Saturday, September 28 from 1-5pm at Arena Stage (1101 6th Street SW). This free interactive event will feature performances, workshops, conversations, free samples of locally-made food & drinks, giveaways, and more fun from over 45 DC-area theatres. Other Theatre Week events include a concert at the wharf, bike tours of theatres in DC, Virginia, and Maryland, an historic theatre walking tour, and a 24-25 season preview conversation and bus tour in partnership with Smithsonian Associates.

“Theatre Week gives residents and visitors a chance to dive into the deep and vibrant world of theatre in our region,” says Amy Austin, Theatre Washington President and CEO, “Every year, I am so proud of outstanding work that is produced on our area stages. Theatre Week expands awareness of, and access to, those experiences. Theatre-going provides shared joy, community-building and understanding.”

2024 THEATRE WEEK EVENTS

Information and registration for all events is available at theatreweek.org

Historic Theatre Walking Tour

In partnership with Events DC / WalkingTown DC

Date: Saturday, September 21

Time: 1 PM

Location: Meet at National Theatre (1321 Pennsylvania Avenue)

Price Range: Free

More Information & Registration here

Journey with us through the theatrical history of Washington, DC – literally! Theatre Week 2024 is proud to bring back the fan-favorite walking tour of downtown DC theatres. Co-hosted by Farar Elliott (Curator and Chief, Office of Art and Archives in the U.S. House of Representatives) and Chris Geidner (Journalist and Blogger, Law Dork), this 90-minute tour celebrates the past, present, and future of your favorite downtown venues. Kicking things off at the historic National Theatre, this guided exploration of the Penn Quarter neighborhood features stops at Ford's Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company – plus some fun facts about the #dctheatre community at large. After the tour (optional), enjoy a Pay-What-You-Will ticket offer to see the 3pm performance of The Comeuppance by DC native and Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

City on the River Concert

Date: Sunday, September 22

Time: 2 PM

Location: The Wharf, SW

Price Range: Free

Tickets: Register here

Theatre Washington returns to the Wharf in SouthWest DC to make waves with musical theatre showstoppers from a dozen of the #dctheatre season’s productions, featuring 15 DC-area theatre artists.

Spotlight on DC Stages: Exploring the New Theater Season

In partnership with Smithsonian Associates

Date: Monday, September 23

Time: 6:45 PM

Location: S. Dillon Ripley Center, 1100 Jefferson Dr SW

Price Range: $20-25

Tickets: Information here

A panel of theatre experts will delve into why Washington, DC is one of the nation's premier theater towns. Together, they explore the exciting lineup of productions awaiting audiences in the 24-25 season on stages both large and small. Moderated by Lauren Halvorsen, dramaturg and the publisher of the Nothing for the Group newsletter.

Theatre Week Kickoff Fest

Date: Saturday, September 28

Time: 1-5 PM

Location: Arena Stage (1101 6th St SW)

Price Range: FREE

Tickets: Register here

Explore everything #DCTheatre has to offer at the 2024 Theatre Week Kickoff Fest. Mix and mingle with leaders from more than forty local theatres, explore upcoming seasons, experience sample programming, and have great conversations about theatre in the DC-area. With interactive exhibits and happenings, performances, panel discussions, and demonstrations, you can immerse yourself in what’s happening on Washington DC-area stages this season.

Go Behind the Curtain: A Bus Tour with DC-area Theater Makers

Date: Saturday, September 28 at 9 AM

Price Range: Smithsonian Members: $155; Non-Members $205

Special Offer: All participants who register for this tour by September 20 will receive a complimentary registration to the Spotlight on DC’s Stages in-person program on September 23.

Tickets: Purchase here

Home to a vibrant theater scene, the Washington area offers opportunities for theater lovers to experience world-class productions, from grand-scale to intimate stages. Join local guide Lynn O’Connell for her second bus tour of the region’s theaters to explore five additional venues, meeting key players who make the magic happen at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Signature Theatre, Joe’s Movement Emporium, GALA Hispanic Theatre, and Spooky Action Theatre.

#DCTheatre Bike Rides

Date: TBD

Time: TBD (more details coming soon here)

Price Range: Free

What’s the best way to see the ever-evolving world of #dctheatre? By bicycle! Back by popular demand, the #DCTheatre Bike Ride rolls again to celebrate Theatre Week. We will visit great stages (and bicycle paths) throughout DC, Virginia, and Maryland. So strap on your helmet and explore the breadth and diversity of the theatre community on a leisurely ride.

