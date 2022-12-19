Theater J to Present TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR...A VAUDEVILLE Beginning in January

Beginning on January 11 and running through February 5, 2023, Theater J will bring Two Jews Walk Into a War... A Vaudeville to the stage. The play, which has been updated for this production, is written by Seth Rozin and will be directed by former Theater J Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr.

The play follows Ishaq and Zeblyan who are the last remaining Jews in Afghanistan. They share the only synagogue that has not been destroyed by the Taliban and a vital mission to repopulate the Jewish community in Kabul. And they absolutely hate each other. Two Jews Walk Into a War... is a contemporary, side-splitting vaudeville that asks the question of whether or not this cantankerous couple can commit to one incredible act of faith to keep their community alive...without killing one another first. Part The Odd Couple and part Waiting for Godot, the play is equally warm and wicked, absurd and profound, brilliant and full of bathroom humor.

"This is a play that really focuses on the big questions," says Theater J Managing Director, David Lloyd Olson. "It's really something to write a script where a below-the-belt joke can become something totally profound."

The cast for Two Jews Walk Into a War... includes Bobby Smith (Ishaq) and Sasha Olinick (Zeblyan). Both are local actors and major voices in the DC theater scene, currently starring in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Olney Theater Center.

"We're fortunate to have such great actors anchoring this production, and of course it's very exciting to have Adam back directing again," says Olson. "We're also delighted about the set design, recreating a Kabul synagogue, enhancing the show's humor and poignant message on stage."

To purchase tickets, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $64.99. Discount tickets are available for groups, EDCJCC members, preview performances, military personnel and U.S. Veterans.

About Theater J

Theater J is a nationally-renowned, professional theater that celebrates, explores, and struggles with the complexities and nuances of both the Jewish experience and the universal human condition. Our work illuminates and examines ethical questions of our time, inter-cultural experiences that parallel our own, and the changing landscape of Jewish identities. As the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, we aim to preserve and expand a rich Jewish theatrical tradition and to create community and commonality through theater-going experiences.

About the Edlavitch DCJCC

Theater J is a proud program of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC). Guided by Jewish values and heritage, the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center engages individuals and families through its cultural, recreational, educational, and social justice programs by welcoming people of all backgrounds to connect, learn, serve, and be entertained together in ways that reflect the unique role of the Center in the nation's capital.

The Edlavitch DCJCC embraces inclusion in all its programs and activities. We welcome and encourage the participation of all people, regardless of their background, sexual orientation, abilities, or religion, including interfaith couples and families.

THEATER J INFORMATION

LOCATION: Edlavitch DCJCC's Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater (1529 16th Street, NW Washington, DC) Four blocks east of Dupont Circle.

PARKING: Parking available at Colonial Parking (1616 P Street, NW) (note: garage is open limited hours); limited street parking; on-site parking for persons with disabilities can be reserved in advance by calling the ticket office.

METRO: Dupont Circle Station Red line

TICKET OFFICE: 202.777.3210 or email theaterj@theaterj.org. For discounts for groups of 8+ tickets, email jettkin@edcjcc.org, or call 202.777.3241