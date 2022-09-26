The King Center Announces Three Additional Shows!

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced three additional shows coming to the Space Coast!

Brevard Community Chorus presents, Gloria! A Christmas Celebration on Saturday, December 10th at 7:30 PM. In addition, another holiday event coming to the King Center is being presented by Heart & Soul Producers with A Night to Remember: A Christmas Musical on Wednesday, December 21st at 7:30 PM. Following the magical Christmas season, we have Canada's first rock superstars, The Guess Who presented by MusicWorks on Tuesday March 21st at 7:30 PM. All three shows will be presented on the L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre Main Stage.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 30th at 10 AM at KingCenter.com and starting at noon at the King Center Ticket Office.

Saturday, December 10 - 7:30 PM - Gloria! A Christmas Celebration

The concert will feature Gloria by Francis Poulenc. Members of the Brevard Symphony Orchestra will accompany, and Amy Cofield will be soprano soloist.

Also on the program are Robert Russell Bennett's Many Moods of Christmas. These delightful arrangements of familiar Christmas carols are sure to warm the hearts of everyone in attendance.

And finally, the concert will feature the world premiere of The Unknown Region by David Brunner. The piece was commissioned by the Brevard Community Chorus in celebration of their 50th anniversary in 2019, but because of the pandemic, they were unable to present the premiere until now. Dr. Brunner is the recently retired director of choral activities at University of Central Florida and a composer with worldwide stature. The text of the piece is by Walt Whitman and celebrates the fact that the chorus has been offering opportunities for volunteer singers on Florida's Space Coast since 1969.

Wednesday, December 21 - 7:30 PM - A Night to Remember - A Christmas Musical

We believe there are great stories to tell and to share so we created Heart and Soul Producers. We are The Patterson's: Composers, Musicians, Playwrights, and Live Theater-Makers with a HEART for live story-telling and the SOUL to put it to great music! We have three complete and original musicals and two live showcase events, and they're all Rated PG!

"A Night To Remember" is our original Christmas musical. It's The Christmas story set to ten original songs. Additionally, this performance is also a fundraiser. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the Semper Fi & America's Fund and The Wounded Warrior Project! Join our gathering of friends, singers, dancers, and the community as we kick off the Holiday Season and help Support Our Troops! We have a positive message and would love for you to be a part of it.

"Let the story...begin!"

HeartandSoulProducers.com

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 - 7:30 PM - The Guess Who

The Guess Who was the most successful Canadian rock group of the late 1960's and early 1970's, and Canada's first rock superstars. The songwriting team of guitarist-singer Randy Bachman and lead singer-keyboardist Burton Cummings wrote such classic songs as "These Eyes", "Laughing", "No Time", "No Sugar Tonight", and "American Woman" (the first song by a Canadian band to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart) before Bachman's departure in 1970. The string of hits continued with "Share The Land", "Albert Flasher", "Rain Dance" and "Clap for the Wolfman", among others, until Cummings left to pursue a solo career in 1975. The Guess Who won two Juno Awards and a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canada's Walk of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame.

All told, The Guess Who proudly have 11 Gold albums, 16 Top-10 Hits, and five #1's over their storied career and continue to tour today!

Tickets for this event will go on sale this Friday, September 30th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information visit KingCenter.com.