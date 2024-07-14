The Keegan Theatre Reveals 28th Season in 2024-2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Keegan Theatre has announced its 28th season in 2024-2025, featuring 6 mainstage productions in its beautiful, intimate theater on Church Street in Dupont Circle.

“For our 2024-2025 season,” explains Artistic Director Susan Marie Rhea, “we are embracing a range of subjects and styles — leaning into the diversity of theatrical appetites in our city, and serving up a season with something for everyone. We have dark satire and romantic comedy; we have thrilling horror and heartwarming holiday fare; we have artistic activism and musical inspiration. The season boasts world and DC premieres, returning audience favorites, and an award-winning musical to celebrate and recognize World Pride in DC. One of Keegan's strengths is our ability to present a wide array of offerings across many genres and styles — the connective tissue in any Keegan season is not only the sense of welcome and intimacy that audiences find in our home on Church Street, but also our proven commitment to artistic excellence, connection, and community.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online or through the Box Office. Patrons have two special ways to save on tickets before September 30, 2024:

Plan ahead for top savings! Purchase 1 Adult ticket to 5 or more mainstage shows to receive a 30% discount and pay no fees. Our biggest ticket discount of the season!

Save now, pick your shows later! Purchase a new 5-ticket flex pass, which allows you to pick your shows later, for just $250. Use your flex pass for one show or five!

Keegan's 2024-2025 Season 28 Lineup

October 12-November 17, 2024

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

adapted by Stephen Mallatratt, book by Susan Hill

**BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND**

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds...

December 4-31, 2024

AN IRISH CAROL

by Matthew J. Keenan

directed by Mark A. Rhea

**KEEGAN'S OWN HOLIDAY TRADITION**

An original work by Keegan favorite Matthew J. Keenan, AN IRISH CAROL is an homage to Dickens' classic – told as only the Irish can. This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David's life may change forever.

February 1-March 2, 2025

HAND TO GOD

by Robert Askins

**TONY-NOMINATED COMEDY**

After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason's complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and — most especially — his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason's puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking personality all its own. HAND TO GOD is an irreverent comedy that explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

March 22-April 13, 2025

#CHARLOTTESVILLE

written and performed by Priyanka Shetty

**ROLLING WORLD PREMIERE**

A tour-de-force performance about the power of witnessing, constructed from interviews with residents of Charlottesville impacted by events surrounding 2017's “Unite the Right” rally and counter-protests. Award-winning performance artist, Priyanka Shetty, was away that August and could only decipher the trauma through Twitter. She returns to interview, assessing the personal toll, while following up from recent trials of the co-conspirators.

Presented in partnership with Voices Festival Productions

May 10-June 15, 2025

FALSETTOS

by William Finn and James Lapine

**CELEBRATING WORLD PRIDE WITH A TONY-WINNING MUSICAL**

Hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique, Falsettos is a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitvahs, baseball and AIDS. When Marvin leaves his wife Trina and son Jason to be with his lover Whizzer, tempers flare, problems escalate and everyone learns to grow up.

July 12-August 10, 2025

APROPOS OF NOTHING, A COMEDY

by Greg Kalleres

**DC PREMIERE**

Owen confesses, apropos of nothing, that he's in love with his best friend's wife. But it's just “a passing phase,” he tells him. “Forget I even said it.” Unfortunately, no one can. And now that it's out there, everyone's lives are suddenly turned upside down. With the help of a precocious millennial all parties are soon forced to examine their lives and relationships for the first time. In a comedy about love, irony, and cliche, five friends struggle with… well… love, irony, and cliche.

The 2024-2025 season at Keegan will also feature special events and performances from the Boiler Room Series — Keegan's initiative for new works and unique performances — as well as social offerings to bring our community of artists and arts lovers together to celebrate and connect. Stay tuned for announcements throughout the season.

More details and tickets are available at www.keegantheatre.com.

