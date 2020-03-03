The Keegan Theatre Announces WOMXN ON FIRE FESTIVAL

Keegan's Boiler Room Series has announced the 4th Annual WOMXN on Fire Festival at Keegan Theatre, March 9-15, 2020.

This year's festival includes FIRE & SPICE, a red-hot cabaret and kick-off event featuring 10 of the DMV's favorite womxn performers, 9 sizzling 10-minute plays written and directed by womxn artists, a blazing world premiere of Graziella Jackson's full-length play LITTLE WARS, and a smoldering solo show written and performed by Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. The WOMXN on Fire Festival is the only one of its kind in the DMV. Over the course of a week, audiences have the opportunity to interact with an exciting and eclectic group of new works, emerging playwrights, and directors and performers.

WHY THE X? We use the word womxn for 2 reasons: to define ourselves for ourselves and not in relation to men, and to celebrate trans and gender non-conforming folx within this festival, as we recognize that the future is non-binary.

"Boiler Room's goals are simple: to create opportunities for emerging artists, to increase representation onstage, to provoke important conversations, to crank up the artistic heat on new works in progress, and to let loose the creative voices of tomorrow's theatre," says Boiler Room Series Creator and Director, Josh Sticklin.

"Keegan is honored to support the work of emerging artists, specifically that of womxn playwrights, directors, actors, and theatre artists across the DMV community, with our 2020 WOMXN on Fire Festival. All season long, the Boiler Room Series is putting new playwrights in the spotlight, giving their voices a platform, and inviting our audiences to connect with each other and with new work. This is exciting and important programming for Keegan, as we are passionate in our belief that the future of theatre must be inclusive and collaborative - a celebration of creation and connection. Boiler Room is our testament to that belief, and the WOMXN on Fire Festival is a highlight of our season" says Keegan's Artistic Director, Susan Marie Rhea.

Tickets for all events are $25, with a discounted Festival Pass available, which offers $15 tickets for any patron buying for 3 or more different types of events.

Event page with full schedule & tickets link here: https://keegantheatre.com/event/womxn-on-fire-festival/

2020 WOMXN ON FIRE FESTIVAL SHOWS & ARTISTS

CABARET AND FESTIVAL KICK-OFF PARTY (90 Mins, No Intermission)

FIRE & SPICE CABARET

Music Directed by Tiffany Underwood Holmes

Drums: John Guido

Bass: Matt Carroll

Featuring: Shayla Lowe, Linda Bard, Sarah Anne Sillers, Katie Rey Bogdan, Sally Horton, Angelica Miguel, Rebecca Ballinger, Alice Squeglia, Simone Brown, & Adelina Mitchell

Burnin' down the patriarchy - one song at a time. The Fire & Spice Band and 10 womxn-identifying cabaret artists ignite the 2020 WOMXN on Fire Festival by singing pieces originally written for, or famously performed by men. Re-appropriation never smouldered so good! Followed by a champagne toast with the full company of the 2020 WOMXN on Fire Festival.

FULL LENGTH PLAY (90 Mins, No Intermission)

LITTLE WARS

Written by Graziella Jackson

Directed by Marietta Hedges

Rehearsal Stage Manager: Elizabeth Ludlam

Featuring: Bianca Lipford & Paige O'Malley

LITTLE WARS is the story of two ambitious women at an advertising agency who have twenty-four hours to pitch and win a marquee client in order to save their jobs and the agency. As they attempt to develop a campaign for the largest women's shapewear company, they find themselves absorbed in conflicts of power, feminism, sexuality, and commerce.

SOLO SHOW (60 Mins, No Intermission)

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

Written and Performed by Priyanka Shetty

Directed by Theresa M. Davis

Unapologetically Indian, THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM is a tumultuous ride through seemingly immiscible cultures, love and loss, issues of race and the desperation that comes with not fitting in - this one-woman play navigates playwright Priyanka Shetty's transition from her deeply-embedded roots in India to finding context and common ground in America.

10 MINUTE PLAYS (120 Mins, 15 Minute Intermission)

FIRST CHAIR

Written by Jean Koppen

Directed by Nicole Maneffa

Featuring: Julieta Gozalo & Douglas Sebamala

Ben and Leslie are both orchestra first chairs, but their lives are far from equal.

KWON

Written by Rebecca Dzida

Directed by Simone Montague

Featuring: Katy Risotto & Kourtney Richards

Moms Shayne and Catherine watch their eight-year-old daughters spar each other in a taekwondo match, but the real fight is between them on the sidelines.

THE HOLIEST OF SACRAMENTS

Written by Patricia Connelly

Directed by Lynn Sharp-Spears

Featuring: Aidan Hughes & Scarlett Mackenna

Seven-year-old Molly Marie Fitzgerald is last in line to make her first confession. What will she say?

BULL'S EYE

Written by Shanta Parasuraman

Directed by Katie Ciszek

Featuring: Stephanie Wilson & Gabby Wolfe

Camila and Mia are co-workers and friends, but Camila has feelings for Mia, and is unsure whether the attraction is mutual.

THERE IS NO HOPE IN THE CITY OF CHAOS

Written by Elizabeth Ung

Directed by Paige Washington

Featuring: Sophia Colon Roosevelt, Natasha-lee Loyola Otero, & Jordan Ealey

In the not-so-distant apocalyptic future, sibling morals clash in the fight to survive a harsh world.

STICKS AND STONES

Written by Linda Bard

Directed by Lisa Hodsoll

Featuring: Lily Warner, Chris Rios, Paz Lopez, & Craig Houk

A bad review sends an actor over the ledge, but it's places in 10!

AETHER

Written by Lilian Oben

Directed by Temidayo Amay

Featuring: Bryanda Minix & Skye Ellis

Two beings. A life cycle. How much do we really know, and does it really matter? The answer is out there. Isn't it?

FREEDOM COMES

Written by Billie Krishawn

Directed by Goldie Patrick

Featuring: Patricia Dugueye & Preshona Ghose

Su is a feisty sixty-eight year old woman who meets her match in her young caretaker Daise who is no longer satisfied with just listening to Su's stories.

PIGEON TRAP

Written by Ruthie Rado

Directed by Momo Nakamura

Featuring: Shubhangi Kuchibhotla, Jasmine Brooks, Andrew Teye, & Linda Bard

Everyone told Giselle her dream was crazy. But she's gonna do it. She's gonna catch a pigeon with her bare hands.





