The Keegan Theatre Announces WOMXN ON FIRE FESTIVAL
Keegan's Boiler Room Series has announced the 4th Annual WOMXN on Fire Festival at Keegan Theatre, March 9-15, 2020.
This year's festival includes FIRE & SPICE, a red-hot cabaret and kick-off event featuring 10 of the DMV's favorite womxn performers, 9 sizzling 10-minute plays written and directed by womxn artists, a blazing world premiere of Graziella Jackson's full-length play LITTLE WARS, and a smoldering solo show written and performed by Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. The WOMXN on Fire Festival is the only one of its kind in the DMV. Over the course of a week, audiences have the opportunity to interact with an exciting and eclectic group of new works, emerging playwrights, and directors and performers.
WHY THE X? We use the word womxn for 2 reasons: to define ourselves for ourselves and not in relation to men, and to celebrate trans and gender non-conforming folx within this festival, as we recognize that the future is non-binary.
"Boiler Room's goals are simple: to create opportunities for emerging artists, to increase representation onstage, to provoke important conversations, to crank up the artistic heat on new works in progress, and to let loose the creative voices of tomorrow's theatre," says Boiler Room Series Creator and Director, Josh Sticklin.
"Keegan is honored to support the work of emerging artists, specifically that of womxn playwrights, directors, actors, and theatre artists across the DMV community, with our 2020 WOMXN on Fire Festival. All season long, the Boiler Room Series is putting new playwrights in the spotlight, giving their voices a platform, and inviting our audiences to connect with each other and with new work. This is exciting and important programming for Keegan, as we are passionate in our belief that the future of theatre must be inclusive and collaborative - a celebration of creation and connection. Boiler Room is our testament to that belief, and the WOMXN on Fire Festival is a highlight of our season" says Keegan's Artistic Director, Susan Marie Rhea.
Tickets for all events are $25, with a discounted Festival Pass available, which offers $15 tickets for any patron buying for 3 or more different types of events.
Event page with full schedule & tickets link here: https://keegantheatre.com/event/womxn-on-fire-festival/
2020 WOMXN ON FIRE FESTIVAL SHOWS & ARTISTS
CABARET AND FESTIVAL KICK-OFF PARTY (90 Mins, No Intermission)
FIRE & SPICE CABARET
Music Directed by Tiffany Underwood Holmes
Drums: John Guido
Bass: Matt Carroll
Featuring: Shayla Lowe, Linda Bard, Sarah Anne Sillers, Katie Rey Bogdan, Sally Horton, Angelica Miguel, Rebecca Ballinger, Alice Squeglia, Simone Brown, & Adelina Mitchell
Burnin' down the patriarchy - one song at a time. The Fire & Spice Band and 10 womxn-identifying cabaret artists ignite the 2020 WOMXN on Fire Festival by singing pieces originally written for, or famously performed by men. Re-appropriation never smouldered so good! Followed by a champagne toast with the full company of the 2020 WOMXN on Fire Festival.
FULL LENGTH PLAY (90 Mins, No Intermission)
LITTLE WARS
Written by Graziella Jackson
Directed by Marietta Hedges
Rehearsal Stage Manager: Elizabeth Ludlam
Featuring: Bianca Lipford & Paige O'Malley
LITTLE WARS is the story of two ambitious women at an advertising agency who have twenty-four hours to pitch and win a marquee client in order to save their jobs and the agency. As they attempt to develop a campaign for the largest women's shapewear company, they find themselves absorbed in conflicts of power, feminism, sexuality, and commerce.
SOLO SHOW (60 Mins, No Intermission)
THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
Written and Performed by Priyanka Shetty
Directed by Theresa M. Davis
Unapologetically Indian, THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM is a tumultuous ride through seemingly immiscible cultures, love and loss, issues of race and the desperation that comes with not fitting in - this one-woman play navigates playwright Priyanka Shetty's transition from her deeply-embedded roots in India to finding context and common ground in America.
10 MINUTE PLAYS (120 Mins, 15 Minute Intermission)
FIRST CHAIR
Written by Jean Koppen
Directed by Nicole Maneffa
Featuring: Julieta Gozalo & Douglas Sebamala
Ben and Leslie are both orchestra first chairs, but their lives are far from equal.
KWON
Written by Rebecca Dzida
Directed by Simone Montague
Featuring: Katy Risotto & Kourtney Richards
Moms Shayne and Catherine watch their eight-year-old daughters spar each other in a taekwondo match, but the real fight is between them on the sidelines.
THE HOLIEST OF SACRAMENTS
Written by Patricia Connelly
Directed by Lynn Sharp-Spears
Featuring: Aidan Hughes & Scarlett Mackenna
Seven-year-old Molly Marie Fitzgerald is last in line to make her first confession. What will she say?
BULL'S EYE
Written by Shanta Parasuraman
Directed by Katie Ciszek
Featuring: Stephanie Wilson & Gabby Wolfe
Camila and Mia are co-workers and friends, but Camila has feelings for Mia, and is unsure whether the attraction is mutual.
THERE IS NO HOPE IN THE CITY OF CHAOS
Written by Elizabeth Ung
Directed by Paige Washington
Featuring: Sophia Colon Roosevelt, Natasha-lee Loyola Otero, & Jordan Ealey
In the not-so-distant apocalyptic future, sibling morals clash in the fight to survive a harsh world.
STICKS AND STONES
Written by Linda Bard
Directed by Lisa Hodsoll
Featuring: Lily Warner, Chris Rios, Paz Lopez, & Craig Houk
A bad review sends an actor over the ledge, but it's places in 10!
AETHER
Written by Lilian Oben
Directed by Temidayo Amay
Featuring: Bryanda Minix & Skye Ellis
Two beings. A life cycle. How much do we really know, and does it really matter? The answer is out there. Isn't it?
FREEDOM COMES
Written by Billie Krishawn
Directed by Goldie Patrick
Featuring: Patricia Dugueye & Preshona Ghose
Su is a feisty sixty-eight year old woman who meets her match in her young caretaker Daise who is no longer satisfied with just listening to Su's stories.
PIGEON TRAP
Written by Ruthie Rado
Directed by Momo Nakamura
Featuring: Shubhangi Kuchibhotla, Jasmine Brooks, Andrew Teye, & Linda Bard
Everyone told Giselle her dream was crazy. But she's gonna do it. She's gonna catch a pigeon with her bare hands.