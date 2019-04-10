The Hylton Performing Arts Center Announces 2019-2020 Season

Hylton Performing Arts Center announced today its 2019-2020 season of mainstage performances, featuring a diverse lineup of artists and ensembles across genres, as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls, and the American Roots Series. The Hylton Center also announced the first Hylton Center EXTRA! for the season: the husband and wife duo and banjo icons, B la Fleck and Abigail Washburn, in a special concert event featuring their unique blend of alternative bluegrass.

Season subscriptions are on sale to Friends of the Hylton Center at HyltonCenter.org/preview or by phone at 703-993-7700. For the general public, subscriptions go on sale Wednesday, April 24 and single tickets on Thursday, August 1. More details are available at HyltonCenter.org.



This is without a doubt our strongest lineup of artists ever, across the board from Hylton Presents to Hylton Center EXTRA! and everything in between, said Rick Davis, Executive Director of the Hylton Center and Dean of Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts. There is depth, breadth, tradition, diversity, and innovation throughout the program. We are developing cherished long-term relationships with certain artists and ensembles something characteristic of the major arts centers in America while bringing new voices to the stage in dynamic counterpoint. This season represents a most exciting new chapter in our ever-evolving dialogue with the communities we serve.



Hylton Presents brings a remarkable season of performing arts to the Hylton Center with an exceptional showcase of talent from renowned national and International Artists. The roster is full of unforgettable experiences with something for the entire family. Performance highlights include the bold and brassy sounds of The Hot Sardines; landmark comedy troupe The Second City; an innovative concert featuring cellist Matt Haimovitz and pianist Simone Dinnerstein; luscious Russian classics from the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; guitar phenom MILO ; and an evening of musical theater favorites featuring Broadway luminaries Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed. The season's international guest artists also include the elite circus artists and acrobatics of Cirque Mei; the vibrant, action-packed Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue; and the swirling colors, music and dance of Ballet Folcl rico Nacional de M xico de Silvia Lozano.



Sponsored by F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical, the Hylton Presents Series also features returning audience favorites, such as Northern Virginia's Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra swinging back to the Big Band Era in an evening celebrating the jazz greats of the 20th century; the Russian National Ballet's iconic The Sleeping Beauty; Aquila Theatre's return with a breathtaking dramatic interpretation of Homer's The Odyssey; and two Keyboard Conversations programs, featuring piano virtuoso Jeffrey Siegel in his popular concerts-with-commentary format. Audiences will be treated to family-friendly holiday performances they have come to love including A Chanticleer Christmas; the American Festival Pops Orchestra's Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season; and Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy, performing with members of their family in A Celtic Family Christmas.



Back once again, the Hylton Family Series continues to introduce our youngest audience members to the performing arts in an accessible, affordable and fun way. This season, the series launches into space with Lightwire Theater Company's innovative glow-in-the dark theatrical experience Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey; followed by the slapstick stunts, magic and comedy of Montreal's Circo Comedia; the treasured storybook brought to life in The Rainbow Fish by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia; and concludes with a concert by the four-time Parents' Choice Award-winning and Grammy Award-winning children's band, The Okee Dokee Brothers.



In its sixth season, the Matinee Idylls series presents a luncheon, one-hour concert, and a coffee and dessert reception with the artists. This intimate experience in the Gregory Family Theater is a favorite with audiences. The 2019-2020 series features talented performers from across Virginia, including Terra Voce, featuring Maria Yefimova on piano; Brass 5; the Tidewater Quartet; and A Taste of Opera featuring some of the Virginia Opera's finest talents.



The American Roots Series returns to the Hylton Center with its trademark up-close, down-home concerts with the best of bluegrass, country, blues and more in the Gregory Family Theater. This season includes the Bumper Jacksons, The Crooked Road on Tour with New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters and Martha Spencer; Kevin Burt and Big Medicine; and I Draw Slow.



A full listing of 2019-2020 Hylton Presents, Hylton Center EXHylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls, and American Roots Series performances follows. Unless otherwise noted, these performances take place at the Hylton Performing Arts Center located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia.z



2019-2020 HYLTON PRESENTS SEASON



The Hot Sardines

Saturday, September 21 at 8 p.m.



The 2019 2020 season opens with an evening of sensational entertainment by this hot New York-based jazz ensemble known for their brassy horn arrangements, rip-roaring piano tunes, and smoky vocals. The charismatic front-runners of vintage jazz (The Guardian), The Hot Sardines whisk you back to the days of Parisian cabarets, French Quarter jazz clubs, and Harlem speakeasies as they channel the music and the style of the Jazz Age while adding their own distinct contemporary verve. Bandleader and pianist Evan Palazzo and lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol met in 2007 at a jazz jam session and bonded over their love for Fats Waller and other greats like Dinah Washington, Louis Armstrong, and Billie Holiday. This artistic partnership went on to create one of New York's most popular bands, resulting in sold-out shows and critically acclaimed albums. Downbeat called them one of the most delightfully energetic bands on New York's 'hot' music scene, while The London Times praised their crisp musicianship and immaculate and witty showmanship.

$48, $41, $29



The Second City

Greatest Hits (Vol. 59)

Friday, October 4 at 8 p.m.



There is nothing quite like live sketch comedy, especially when it's performed by the renowned satirists of The Second City. Prepare for laugh-out-loud entertainment that zings with spontaneity and good fun. For 60 years, the hilarious troupe that inspired Saturday Night Live and Whose Line is it Anyway? has defined social and political satire and launched the careers of superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Julia Lewis-Dreyfus, Keegan-Michael Key, Bill Murray, and so many more. Witness the newest crop of improvisational comics performing the Windy City's iconic brand of side-splitting spoofs and songs in their latest show Greatest Hits (Vol. 59). The entire recent tradition of American satire can be summed up in three words: The Second City, (The New York Times).

$46, $39, $28



Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel

Spellbinding Bach

Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m.



Become a classical music insider with Jeffrey Siegel, virtuoso pianist and consummate storyteller at this concert full of the glorious, captivating music of the ever-popular J.S. Bach. In demand with classical music lovers and newcomers alike, this unique concert with commentary format gives the story behind Bach's masterpieces that charm the ear and touch the heart. This program of Bach's most beloved keyboard works includes the vivacious Partita No. 5, the stupendous Chromatic Fantasy, the exuberant Italian Concerto, and haunting, poetic Preludes. A musical bridge-builder in action Siegel showed just how illuminating the combination of words and abstract music can be (Toronto Star). An interactive Question and Answer session will conclude this program.

$44, $37, $26

Family Friendly



Matt Haimovitz with Simone Dinnerstein

Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m.



Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C major, Op. 102, No. 1

Glass: Partita No. 2 for Solo Cello

Glass: Mad Rush for Solo Piano

Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102, No. 2



Marking Ludwig van Beethoven's upcoming 250th birthday in 2020, this sublime concert juxtaposes this classical master with one of today's most influential composers Philip Glass for a fascinating concert of then and now. Two virtuosos, cellist Matt Haimovitz and pianist Simone Dinnerstein, present an innovative program that showcases the two musicians as collaborators and soloists. The program will open and close with the duo performing Beethoven's Cello Sonatas together. Known as a musical pioneer and a ferociously talented cellist (The New York Times), Haimovitz will perform Glass' Partita No. 2, a work for which he performed the world premiere in 2017. Dinnerstein will perform Mad Rush, a solo by Glass which demonstrates her extraordinary depth and virtuosity as a pianist. The Washington Post praised her personality, verve, and thoughtfulness, and The New Yorker describes her lean, knowing and unpretentious elegance.

$50, $43, $30



Cirque Mei

Elite Circus Artists and Acrobats from the Hebei Province, China

Thursday, October 24 at 8 p.m.



Direct from the People's Republic of China, this ensemble of elite circus performers thrills young and old alike with their amazing feats of agility, strength, and poise. This spectacular performance is a colorful and lively celebration of the Chinese circus arts, which are famous throughout the world. Cirque Mei blends ancient artistry with breathtaking energy for a non-stop extravaganza of acrobatics, contortion tricks, juggling acts, and balancing feats. This remarkable company features 40 leading circus artists and acrobats from the northern Hebei Province who execute many of the most popular Chinese circus routines including hoops diving, lion dance, ensemble bicycle skills, foot juggling with umbrellas, and more. Bring the whole family to experience the beauty, wonder, and excitement of Cirque Mei.

$48. $41, $29

Family Friendly



Taj Express

The Bollywood Musical Revue

Friday, November 15 at 8 p.m.



This international sensation explodes onstage with the look and feel of the Indian Bollywood movies that have been entertaining people around the globe for generations. Taj Express follows the story of one man's passion and another's genius, and is packed with action, romance, comedy, and glamour. Captivating dance numbers are performed to India's pop hits, including the songs of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, along with folk classics. This intoxicating production is the brainchild of acclaimed Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and her sister, director/producer Shruti Merchant. Taj Express is sure to dazzle with vibrant costumes, rollicking music, joyous dance, and Bollywood film excerpts for a soaring adventure like no other. The dancing goes straight to the heart, (Sunday Express). Riotous. Exotic. Graceful (The Times of India).

$48, $41, $29

Family Friendly



Aquila Theatre

The Odyssey

Sunday, November 24 at 7 p.m.



Aquila Theatre presents a breathtaking new dramatic adaptation of Homer's epic The Odyssey. The story centers on Odysseus, the Greek military mastermind behind the Trojan War. Once he claims victory after a decade-long war, he sets sail for home desperate to reunite with his dear wife Penelope and son. However, his return journey proves just as treacherous and lengthy as the war itself. He defends against fantastical creatures, sorcerers, monsters, and even the gods who obstruct his forward progress. When he does finally reach the shores of Ithaca, he must confront a new threat an army of suitors vying for his wife's hand and his throne. The widely acclaimed New York-based Aquila Theatre is the foremost producer of touring classical theater in the United States, and has also appeared at numerous venues throughout the world. In The Odyssey, Aquila applies its trademark innovative storytelling and bold ensemble movement to bring to life Homer's classic adventures.

$44, $37, $26



Holiday

Chanticleer

A Chanticleer Christmas

Sunday, December 1 at 4 p.m.



Unwrap holiday magic as Chanticleer returns to the Hylton Center to usher in the season with a festive program of Gregorian chant, Renaissance motets, melodies, and Christmas carols. Called the world's reigning male chorus (The New Yorker), this sublime ensemble of vocalists takes a musical journey through the ages with a level of virtuosity that is unmatched by others. It has become known around the world as an orchestra of voices for its seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from countertenor to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition. Chanticleer has sold well over a million albums and won two Grammy Awards in addition to many other honors. Chanticleer fascinates and enthralls for much the same reason a fine chocolate or a Rolls Royce does: through luxurious perfection (Los Angeles Times).

$55, $47, $33



Holiday

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

A Celtic Family Christmas

Sunday, December 8 at 4 p.m.



This musical powerhouse couple opens a window into their festive family traditions with a rollicking afternoon of Celtic music, lively step dancing, and heartwarming family stories. Cape Breton's own Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, along with their seven children, showcase their abundant talents in A Celtic Family Christmas where they bring their homey Christmas celebrations to the stage. A superstar in the Celtic music world, fiddler and step-dancer MacMaster has built a thriving career with her electrifying playing and live performances. Her husband, Donnell, is also a renowned solo fiddler, formerly the front man for the acclaimed family group, Leahy. The entire family joins together to create music with both traditional and contemporary Celtic influences. Enjoy a toe-tapping, hand-clapping time as they perform their favorite carols and original compositions in this spirited celebration of music, dance, and holiday fun!

$55, $47, $33

Family Friendly



Holiday

American Festival Pops Orchestra

Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

Friday, December 13 at 8 p.m.



Just hear those Sleigh Bells jinglin' as the American Festival Pops Orchestra ushers in the season with its annual holiday concert. A beloved tradition at the Hylton Center, the uplifting evening includes treasured classics like Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, A Christmas Festival, a rousing carol sing-a-long, and special guest artists. Maestro Anthony Maiello leads Northern Virginia's very own pops orchestra in this lively, family-friendly evening of musical merriment.

$55, $47, $33

Family Friendly



Holiday Performance Series Sponsor: Insight Wealth Management



Direct from Krasnoyarsk, Russia

The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra

Vladimir Lande, Music Director and Chief Conductor

Pavel Milyukov, violin

Friday, January 31 at 8 p.m.



Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture to The Tzar's Bride

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition



Led by Russian-American Vladimir Lande, winner of the prestigious Clef D'Or Global Music Award, the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra performs a dazzling concert of distinct Russian classical delights, featuring three innovative and prominent 19th century composers. Be swept away by The Tzar's Bride, Rimsky-Korsakov's passion-filled Overture for the opera, and the orchestrated version of Mussorgsky's imaginative piano suite evoking the colors and feelings of paintings in Pictures at an Exhibition. The evening will also include one of the best-known violin concertos ever written Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35 which has been highlighted in many film and television scores including Unfaithfully Yours, The Goonies, and Mozart in the Jungle. Founded in 1977, the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra swiftly earned a reputation as one of the best orchestras from Russia.

$55, $47, $33



Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

Ellington, Basie, and Bird

Saturday, February 8 at 8 p.m.



Travel back to the swinging Big Band era with Northern Virginia's favorite jazz ensemble as they celebrate the jazz greats of the 20th century in a high energy concert. In Ellington, Basie, and Bird, Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra performs a program that features the music of Charlie (Bird) Parker in honor of the 100th anniversary of his birth, as well as Count Basie and D.C.'s own Duke Ellington. Artistic Director and alto sax virtuoso Jim Carroll whose illustrious career has included performances with Woody Herman, Nancy Wilson, Maynard Ferguson, and Billy Taylor, among others leads some of the most remarkable jazz musicians in the metro area. Enjoy this rousing concert of popular jazz hits that promises to Raise the Roof!

$46, $39, $28

Family Friendly



National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

Sunday, February 23 at 2 p.m.

Volodymyr Sirenko, conductor

Volodymyr Vynnytsky, piano



Mykola Lysenko: Overture to Taras Bulba

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23

Dvor k: Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70



Celebrating their Jubilee 100th concert season, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) is considered one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe and has achieved international recognition with its extensive touring and prolific recordings. Under the direction of the esteemed Artistic Director Volodymyr Sirenko, the orchestra performs a program of Eastern European gems. Celebrated pianist Volodymyr Vynnytsky joins the orchestra as the featured soloist and has been described as possessing incredible technique and deep musical understanding (American Record Guide). Since 1993, the NSOU has released more than 100 internationally acclaimed recordings and has toured throughout the world including most of Europe, the United States, and China. Its strings can conjure up a vibrant songfulness; the woodwinds have a fruity, penetrating ripeness; the brass could endanger the walls of Jericho; the percussion might wake the dead... (The Sydney Morning Herald).

$55, $47, $33



Russian National Ballet

The Sleeping Beauty

Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m.



Experience the pageantry and elegance of classical ballet with the Russian National Ballet's production of The Sleeping Beauty. The whole family will be charmed by this age-old tale of the redemptive power of true love. When the evil fairy Carabosse isn't invited to the royal christening of Princess Aurora, she attends anyway and casts a spiteful curse upon the baby: on her 16th birthday, she will prick her finger and die. However, the kind fairy Lilac alters the spell causing the princess to sleep for 100 years until awakened by the kiss from a prince. Under the direction of the legendary Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko, the company brings this well-loved fairytale to life with exquisite skill, lush sets, and opulent costumes.

$55, $47, $33

Family Friendly



MILO

The Voice of the Guitar

Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m.



Chart topping, classical guitar phenom MILO makes his debut at the Hylton Center in a thrilling concert that charts the guitar's evolution and its impact on music for the past 300 years. With his unsurpassed technical mastery, Milo Karadagli performs Spanish classics, cool Latin, Bach chaconnes, Beatles arrangements, and more. He has appeared in recital at almost all major concert halls and festivals around the globe and has worked with many of the world's leading orchestras and conductors. His warm and enchanting performance style makes the largest performance spaces feel personal and intimate. His first three album releases achieved global acclaim and turned him into classical music's guitar hero (BBC Music Magazine). Milo is already being compared to guitar masters such as John Williams and Julian Bream. Experience the hottest guitarist in the world (The Sunday Times) for yourself in this highly anticipated concert event.

$48, $41, $29



Ballet Folcl rico Nacional de M xico de Silvia Lozano

Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.



This joyous company comes direct from Mexico to share its country's rich cultural gifts of dance, music, folklore, and costumes. In this spellbinding performance, Ballet Folcl rico Nacional de M xico de Silvia Lozano showcases its country's finest music and dance, pulsating with hypnotic rhythms and swirling colors, including a mosaic of traditional folk dances such as the Jarabe Tapat o, the Deer Dance, the Aztecs/Concheros, and more. This vital cultural institution is directed by the acclaimed artist Silvia Lozano, an internationally recognized leader in the preservation and promotion of authentic Mexican folklore. Since its founding in 1952, Ballet Folcl rico Nacional de M xico de Silvia Lozano has been touring the world, entertaining audiences, and demonstrating the richness of the Mexican culture. Experience for yourself the very essence of Mexico in this lively performance.

$48, $41, $29

Family Friendly



Broadway Princess Party

Starring Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed

Sunday, March 29 at 4 p.m.



Dust off your tiaras and head for this charming concert in which three of Broadway's original and most beloved princesses perform their signature songs as well as many other treasured musical theater numbers. Two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), and Grammy nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) join forces to host this fun-loving royal soiree alongside Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof). Perfect for grown-ups, especially those who love fairytales, this performance features three knock-out Broadway voices singing every princess song in the book while also sharing hilarious backstage tales. Bring your besties, your family, or any Broadway lover who will be tempted to sing along with the show, which critics are calling spectacular, enchanting, and empowering.

$48, $41, $29

Family Friendly



Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel

The Joyous Music of Beethoven

Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m.



Enjoy the classics with Jeffrey Siegel, virtuoso pianist and brilliant storyteller, in his popular concerts with commentary performances. Celebrate the 250th birthday year of this incomparable composer's most uplifting music. Siegel performs an all-Beethoven program including the humorous Rage Over a Lost Penny. In addition, he will play the beautiful Theresa Sonata and answer the question, who was she? Finally, Siegel will play the Farewell Sonata, and explore who was leaving, and why Beethoven was so deeply affected. Perfect for classical music lovers and newcomers alike, Siegel is the perfect instrument to transmit the timeless power and enduring passion of Beethoven's music (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette). An interactive Question and Answer session will conclude this program.

$44, $37, $26

Family Friendly



Hylton Presents Season Sponsor: F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical

2019-2020 HYLTON CENTER EXTRA!



B la Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m.



The Hylton Center welcomes banjo superstars B la Fleck and Abigail Washburn in a special concert sure to captivate, with their unique mix of alternative bluegrass that is both familiar and boundary-pushing. The husband and wife duo, who met at a square dance, are each banjo icons in their own right. Fleck rose to fame in the '80s playing progressive bluegrass with the New Grass Revival and co-founding the Fleckstones, where he boldly broke new ground, reinventing the image and sound of the banjo with innovative genre crossovers into funk, hip-hop, classical, and jazz. His creative musical fusions earned him worldwide acclaim, new artistic collaborations with Chick Corea and Chris Thile, and 15 Grammy Awards. Washburn is no stranger to banjo expansion collaborations herself. In addition to playing with old-time bands Uncle Earl and Sparrow Quartet, she is part of the experimental duo the Wu Force with Chinese zither player Wu Fei. Fleck and Washburn have released two albums together, including their Grammy Award-winning self-titled set and Echo in the Valley. As musicians and as songwriters, Fleck and Washburn are predisposed to embrace the entire world its sounds and its occupants alike. Echo in the Valley ties the many threads of their interests into a work that dazzles without sacrificing a shred of approachability (NPR).

$48, $41, $29



Hylton Center EXTRA! Sponsors: NOVEC; Buck and Julie Waters, The Waters Foundation.

2019-2020 HYLTON FAMILY SERIES



Hylton Family Series is an inspiring series with children in mind great family entertainment at affordable family prices in Merchant Hall.



Lightwire Theater Company

Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey

Sunday, October 6 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.



Calling all space enthusiasts! Lightwire Theater Company uses glow-in-the dark puppets, electro-luminescent wire, movement, and dance to present a visually stunning theatrical experience that is out of this world. In an imaginative story without words, join Marvin an outcast mouse who craves acceptance and adventure on a thrilling space odyssey. With his homemade rocket, Marvin blasts off to the moon where he meets a strange cast of misfit creatures, learns of infinite danger, and views awesome beauty. Lightwire Theater launched into the spotlight after reaching the semi-finalist round on season seven of America's Got Talent. Since then, they have traveled the world sharing their whimsical brand of storytelling with audiences of-all-ages, cultures, and backgrounds. An eye-popping display of storytelling that's like nothing else you've ever seen (Broadway.com).

Recommended for ages 4 to 12

$15 for adults; $10 for children



Circo Comedia

Sunday, November 17 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Merchant Hall



In the tradition of the Quebec Circus, Circo Comedia brings thrills, comedy, stunts, magic, and eccentricity to delight and amaze the whole family. Direct from Montreal, straight man Jean Saucier juggles, cycles, balances, and performs magic atop dizzying heights, while Patrick C t clowns around on skates or while drumming as his (imperfect) assistant. Their unique brand of tomfoolery has been entertaining audiences and winning awards for 15 years. Circus act small on performers, large on laughs. How small can a circus be? No smaller than the Circo Comedia duo, surely 60 some minutes of one-ring (half-ring?) entertainment (Pittsburgh Tribune Review).

Fun for all ages

$15 adults; $10 children



Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia

The Rainbow Fish

Sunday, February 9 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.*



Dive under the sea into the shimmering and colorful world of The Rainbow Fish with this heartwarming stage adaption of Marcus Pfister's treasured storybook as well as two of his companion tales Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea, and Opposites. The story sparkles on stage with the many colors of courage, opposites, decision-making, and friendship. This performance is lovingly brought to life by The Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, recognized for its innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, and evocative original music. The Rainbow Fish will captivate the whole family and is perfect for encouraging a love of both theater and literature.

Recommended for ages 2 to 8

$15 adults; $10 children



* The 4 p.m. performance is sensory-friendly and will be performed with accommodations to be welcoming for all people with autism or other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities.

More information about this sensory-friendly performance is available at HyltonCenter.org.



The Okee Dokee Brothers

Sunday, April 26 at 1 and 4 p.m.



Bluegrass and American roots music fans, bring your youngin' to experience the down-home Americana folk music you love with the four-time Parents' Choice Award-winning and Grammy Award-winning Okee Dokee Brothers. Long before the duo won four Parents' Choice Awards, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing grew up as childhood friends in Denver, Colorado enjoying outside exploits like rafting down their neighborhood creek and hiking through the Rocky Mountains. Now, they infuse their family-style bluegrass music with childhood wonder and passion for the great outdoors, hoping to inspire children and their parents to create their own backyard adventures and ignite their imagination. The Okee Dokee Brothers remind us of the American belief that we're bound for better weather. Their album celebrates everyday explorers, young and old, who rediscover that notion daily (NPR's All Things Considered).

Recommended for ages 3 to 12

$15 adults; $10 children

2019-2020 HYLTON AMERICAN ROOTS SERIES



American Roots Series is a series of up-close and down-home concerts featuring the best of bluegrass, folk, country, blues, and more. Enjoy food and a beverage at these concerts in the Gregory Family Theater, set caf -style for a relaxed and intimate experience.



Bumper Jacksons

Saturday, October 26 at 8 p.m.

Gregory Family Theater



The Bumper Jacksons create a unique fusion of bluegrass and big-brass that's all their own, inspired by early American traditions and interwoven with their original impulses. They paint the story of America from New Orleans jazz halls to Appalachian campfires featuring potent vocals by Jess Eliot Myhre, fiddle and banjo mastery by Chris Ousley, thumping bass by Alex Lacquement, percussive beats by Dan Samuels and Dave Duckpin Hadley, and brass vigor by Joseph Brotherton. These rising stars have established themselves in the D.C. area music scene and beyond, racking up numerous honors including Washington Area Music Awards Artist of the Year (2016), Best Folk Album, Best Folk Group and others. If you like groups such as Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks, Asleep at the Wheel and Squirrel Nut Zippers, you'd be wise to check out Bumper Jacksons (No Depression Magazine).

$30



The Crooked Road On Tour

with New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters and Martha Spencer

Saturday, November 23 at 8 p.m.



Take a journey along The Crooked Road: Virginia's Heritage Music Trail with the New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters and Martha Spencer in a concert of mountain music and dancing that celebrates Southwest Virginia's rich musical traditions. The Crooked Road is more than 300 miles of roads that connect the venues, festivals, and artists of Virginia's musical traditions. Now The Crooked Road On Tour brings those original sounds to you at the Hylton Center. Since Colonial times, settlers of this mountainous region have brought a variety of ingredients a cappella gospel music from German tradition; emotive singing and a musical gourd we now call a banjo from African tradition; and ballads and fiddles from the Scottish-Irish and English tradition. The Crooked Road On Tour mixes these ingredients together to remember and revel in the past while keeping the vibrancy of these musical styles alive today. The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters play traditional old-timey Appalachian string band music with fiddle, guitar, banjo, bass, and mandolin. Martha Spencer is a singer-songwriter, mountain musician and flat-foot/clog dancer from the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia. The trip along the Crooked Road will show you a place where musical authentic was born and nurtured (The New York Times).

$30



Kevin Burt and Big Medicine

Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m.



Fresh from winning three awards at the 2018 International Blues Challenge, singer, guitarist, and harmonica player, Kevin Burt, performs a soul-stirring evening of rich and rootsy blues. A self-taught musician from the heart of Midwest, Kevin shines on stage, winning audiences over not just with his powerful vocals and harmonica wizardry, but also with his infectiously entertaining stories. With a sound and style that is often compared to Bill Withers and Aaron Neville and audience rapport like B.B. King, Kevin will have your feet tapping and head bobbing with his big voice and big-hearted performance. Kevin Burt is a serious songwriter who knows how to craft music to fit his personality, and no one delivers this brand of music better than he does...this guy is a real winner (Living Blues).

$30



I Draw Slow

Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m.



Appalachia meets the Emerald Isle with the energetic Dublin ensemble I Draw Slow. Fusing American folk and Irish storytelling traditions, I Draw Slow is shaking up the alternative country-bluegrass music scene with their thoughtful lyrics, close harmonies, and innovative instrumentation with guitar, fiddle, claw hammer banjo, and double bass. Their natural connection with the audience creates an up-close experience you won't soon forget. Don't miss this quintet that has been selling out venues from Nashville to London and has released four albums to critical acclaim. a captivating sound that is sure to win over audiences worldwide (The Daily Country).

$30



American Roots Series Presenting Sponsor: Omniride. Series Sponsors: Randall and Anna Edwards, Miller Toyota of Manassas, NOVEC, United Bank.

2019-2020 HYLTON MATINEE IDYLLS SERIES



Matinee Idylls presents a fantastic "menu" of distinguished musicians presenting a colorful variety of chamber music. These afternoons are sure to delight, with a luncheon prepared by an outstanding local restaurant, followed by a one-hour concert and a coffee and dessert reception with the artists.



Terra Voce

Featuring Maria Yefimova, piano

Tuesday, October 22

Gregory Family Theater



Join the flute-cello duo Terra Voce for a refreshing afternoon concert of chamber music treats. Comprised of flutist Elizabeth Brightbill and cellist Andrew Gabbert, Terra Voce is known for its eclectic and genre-expanding programs that mix classical, traditional folk, and even tango music to showcase the delightful chemistry between the flute and cello. Terra Voce has appeared on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center, in the Christ Chapel Chamber Series at New York City's Riverside Church, and as finalists in the National Flute Association's Chamber Music Competition. Passionate chamber musician and internationally celebrated pianist Maria Yefimova will collaborate with Terra Voce in this engaging program. Yefimova is the founding member of the highly praised Atlantic Chamber Ensemble, and she has dazzled critics around the globe with her energetic and imaginative performances.



Brass 5

The Art of Fun

Tuesday, November 12

Gregory Family Theater



Virginia's own Brass 5 will charm with a lively and fun concert that shines with playful banter and impressive musical range. The virtuosic quintet, with founder Gerald Pope on trumpet, Brian Quakenbush on trumpet, Rodney Overstreet on horn, Ed Griffin on trombone, Robert Chernault on tuba, and Wes Robertson on percussion, play everything from Renaissance, Classical, Dixieland, swing and jazz, to rock, country and more. Since 1982, Brass 5 has performed more than 4,000 concerts around the U.S. and Europe, and they have been featured on numerous television and public radio programs, including a live broadcast on National Public Radio. As a result of their commitment to youth musical education across Virginia, Brass 5 has been nominated for the Governor's Award for the Arts.



Tidewater Guitar Quartet

Tuesday, February 25

Gregory Family Theater



Brighten your day with the energizing classical guitar ensemble, Tidewater Guitar Quartet. The talented foursome, comprising Sam Dorsey, Cliff Morris, John Boyles, and Todd Holcomb, come from the Tidewater Guitar Orchestra, one of the only orchestras of its kind in North America. The ensemble's singular sound incorporates instruments from the South American guitar orchestra the requinto (soprano guitar) and baja (baritone guitar) to extend their musical range and create a fresh take on the traditional sounds of string quartet. Delight in a gorgeous concert of works by Debussy, Falla, Bernstein, and Scarlatti, as well as original pieces composed for Tidewater Guitar Quartet.



Virginia Opera

A Taste of Opera

Tuesday, March 31

Gregory Family Theater



Whet your appetite for opera with an inspired program of musical delights performed by some of Virginia Opera's most talented artists. Soprano Laquita Mitchell, Mezzo-soprano Leah Heater, Tenor Brian Cheney, and Baritone Marco Nistic from the opera company's 2020 production of Aida will perform favorite operatic arias selected from recent and upcoming Virginia Opera productions including Puccini's Tosca, Catan's Il Postino (The Postman), Rossini's Cinderella (La Cenerentola), and Verdi's Aida.



Schedule for all Matinee Idylls events:

Lunch at 12:30 p.m.

Concert at 1:30 p.m.

Dessert Reception following the Concert



Tickets for all Matinee Idylls events:

Lunch/Concert/Dessert Reception: $49

Concert/Dessert Reception: $29

Save $20. Buy all four concerts with lunch for $176.



Matinee Idylls Series Sponsor: NOVEC. Lunch Sponsor: Georgetown Caterers



About the Hylton Performing Arts Center

Dedicated to bringing a world-class performing arts venue to the Prince William region, the Hylton Performing Arts Center was born out of a partnership among Prince William County, George Mason University, the City of Manassas, the Commonwealth of Virginia and individuals and businesses in the private sector. Soaring more than nine stories and boasting a stunning mix of copper, glass and masonry, the 85,000-square foot center is home to two unparalleled performance venues for local arts groups and performers from around the world, as well as university-related activities. Construction of a new Hylton Center Education and Rehearsal Wing is under way and expected to be completed in 2019. This expansion will provide nearly 17,000 square feet of additional space for rehearsals, classes, and performances allowing the artists and arts educators of our community to fully facilitate the entire life-cycle of artistic creation. The Hylton Performing Arts Center, the only building of its kind in the area, has quickly become the cultural hub of Prince William County and the surrounding communities and is a shining example of civic collaboration and commitment to the arts.



About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls 37,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity and commitment to accessibility.

For more information, visit HyltonCenter.org





