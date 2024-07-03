The Capital Fringe To Present BLACK SMOKE SHOWING - STORIES OF AFRICAN AMERICAN FIREFIGHTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Capital Fringe will present Black Smoke Showing - Stories Of African American Firefighters.

What most people know about the fire service is limited. What they know about African American contributions is even more limited. This 2024 Capital Fringe show will bring to life important history in an engaging way.

Firefighters tell the best stories. We tell stories about unbelievable emergencies, cool history, and hilarious hijinks. Until you ask questions like “Who was the Freedom House Ambulance Service? Or what did the inventor Garrett Morgan do for the fire service?” I want you to hear those stories. I want you to hear the stories of African American Firefighters.

The dates are 12, 13, 14, and 20 July at The Delirium Theatre Space (1735 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006) Tickets are on sale now for $15.

Comments