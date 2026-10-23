THE PRICE to Open at Long Wharf Theatre in Partnership with Legacy Theatre

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Long Wharf Theatre has announced a return to the shoreline through a partnership with Legacy Theatre bringing Arthur Miller's The Price to audiences October 30-November 22.

Directed by renowned director Ralph B. Peña (Long Wharf Theatre: The Chinese Lady, 2021), The Price, written in 1967 as a response to America's moral debt for the Vietnam War, is an achingly intimate exploration of two estranged brothers reuniting years after their father's death. Miller's piece demands a reckoning with the question: what price do we pay in the present for the choices we made in the past?

The production marks an inaugural partnership between the two arts organizations, with Legacy Theatre's performance space supporting Long Wharf Theatre's itinerant model as it reconnects with neighborhoods along the waterfront. With a long history of producing Miller's works, Long Wharf Theatre opened its doors on July 4, 1965 with its very first production of Arthur Miller's classic play The Crucible.

The full cast is also announced today and includes Alexis Camins (Victor Franz), Mark Nelson (Gregory Solomon), Carman Lacivita (Walter Franz), and Jennifer Lim (Esther Franz).

Alexis Camins (Victor) is thrilled to be making his Long Wharf debut. New York: Manhattan Theatre Club, La Mama, New York Classical Theater, National Asian American Theater Company. Regional: Playwrights' Arena in LA, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Huntington Theatre Company, Folger Shakespeare Library and Portland Stage Company. Select film and TV credits include The Lost Valentine (CBS/Hallmark), One Life to Live (ABC). Alexis has written four plays and the short film, red wine and rain (Best Drama/Dreamachine International Film Festival, Platinum Award-Drama/Focus International Film Festival). MFA at NYU Grad Acting. This performance is dedicated to his brother.

Mark Nelson returns for his sixth Long Wharf production, following My Name is Asher Lev; The Most Beautiful Room in New York; A Doll's House; Abstract Expression; and the one-man play Underneath the Lintel for which he received the Connecticut Critics Circle Award. He appeared on Broadway in the Tony winning revival of Angels in America, as Roy Cohn; Tom Stoppard's The Invention of Love, A Few Good Men; Arthur Miller's After the Fall; and four plays by Neil Simon. Off-Broadway credits include The Orchard with Mikhail Baryshnikov, Picasso At The Lapin Agile by Steve Martin, and Timon Of Athens with Richard Thomas (The Public Theater). For director Sam Mendes, he toured the U.S. as Herr Schultz in Cabaret and performed in 6 countries in The Winter's Tale. Favorite roles in regional theater include two Vanya's: Chekhov's Uncle Vanya (directed by Bartlett Sher) and in Christopher Durang's Vanya, Sonia, Masha, and Spike (at Hartford Stage); Shylock in The Merchant of Venice; Matt in Talley's Folley; all 36 characters in I Am My Own Wife; and Mayer in The Lehman Trilogy directed by Arin Arbus (2025 Helen Hayes Award nomination.) Mark has directed plays at Manhattan Theatre Club, McCarter Theatre, George Street Playhouse, Berkshire Theatre Festival, and the Juilliard School. He has received the Obie, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards, and the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship. He studied acting with Uta Hagen at HB Studio, and he teaches at Circle in the Square Theater School.

Carman Lacivita's credits include BROADWAY: Bob/Marvin in Marvin's Room directed by Anne Kaufman, Valvert in Cyrano de Bergerac opposite Kevin Kline and Jennifer Garner directed by David Leveaux. OFF BROADWAY: Disruption (Signature Theater), To My Girls directed by Stephen Brackett (Second Stage), Sense and Sensibility (Bedlam), Henry 6th in Rose Rage; Henry the 6th Pts. 1, 2, 3 (St. Clair Bayfield Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Shakespeare in NYC, Jeff Award, Drama League Nomination), directed by Edward Hall (The Duke), The Witch of Edmonton (Red Bull Theater), The Public Theater, The Atlantic, Drama League, Ars Nova, & Gingold Theatre Group among others. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL: Romeo & Juliet at Tanglewood with Boston and Hartford Symphony (Concert Theater Works), The Winter's Tale, Pride & Prejudice, Romeo and Juliet at Hartford Stage, Christmas Carol (World Premiere) Geva Theatre, Emma by Kate Hamill (World Premiere) at The Guthrie & Denver Center, Repertory Theater of St Louis, Two River Theater Co., Pride and Prejudice at Syracuse Stage & Dorset Theater Festival, Bermuda Arts Festival, George is Dead (w/Marlo Thomas) written and directed by Elaine May at The George Street Playhouse & Arizona Theater Company, Romeo & Juliet & Rose Rage (Jeff Award) at Chicago Shakespeare, Long Wharf, Contemporary American Theater Festival, among others. TV/FILM/NEW MEDIA: Law & Order (NBC), Murder at The Patel Motel (Audible), Blue Bloods (CBS), Golden Boy (CBS), Royal Pains (USA), Much Ado About Nothing (NC Podcasts, Play on Shakes), The Chica Show (NBC), Modern Love (pilot), Marino's (pilot), Cyrano de Bergerac (PBS Great Performances), Romeo & Juliet, Macbeth & A Midsummer Night's Dream (New Book Press). TRAINING: MFA Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, BFA from Texas Christian University. Founding member of Amphibian Stage Productions. Carman is a Professional Acting Coach for Musical Theater College Auditions (MTCA), Fight Choreographer, and Tennis Pro. Insta: @carmanclacivita www.carmanlacivita.com

Jennifer Lim made her Broadway debut starring in David Henry Hwang's Chinglish, for which she earned a Theater World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut, the IASNY Trophy for Excellence, and a Drama Desk nomination. Additional select theater include Cymbeline (NAATCO), Bald Sisters (Steppenwolf), Fefu and Her Friends (TFANA), Usual Girls (Roundabout), Caught (PlayCo), Tumacho (Clubbed Thumb), The World of Extreme Happiness (MTC), and Golden Child (Signature). Select TV/Film credits include New Amsterdam, Prodigal Son, Law & Order (all three), The Good Wife, Elementary, Hell on Wheels, Instinct, Jessica Jones, High Maintenance, The Savages, The Stand-In, and Rosemead. jenniferlimonline.com

The company includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Designer), Ashley Soliman (Costume Designer), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Designer), Fabian Obispo (Sound Designer), Constant Dzah (Associate Sound Designer and Engineer), Peter Chan (Assistant Costume Designer), Tommy Kurzman (Wig, Hair, and Make Up), T. Rick Jones (Production Stage Manager), and Meghan Turner (Assistant Stage Manager).

As previously shared by Legacy Theatre, Jeff Zeitlin, Managing Director of Legacy, stated 'We are thrilled to offer audiences of both Legacy and Long Wharf the opportunity to see this riveting play in our venue. Long Wharf Theatre, going back over 60 years, is one of the great regional theatrical production companies in the country with a repertoire that includes a coveted Tony Award. We welcome this partnership as Legacy continues to expand the breadth of productions for the Connecticut Shoreline.'

Meredith Suttles, Managing Director of Long Wharf Theatre, commented, 'Meeting audiences where they are and building meaningful connections across our region are at the heart of how Long Wharf Theatre approaches our work. We're thrilled to partner with Legacy Theatre and bring Arthur Miller's The Price to audiences along the shoreline. We're excited to return to this community and create new opportunities to experience extraordinary theatre together. We hope this is the beginning of a lasting partnership with Legacy Theatre.'

The performance schedule is October 30-November 22 at Legacy Theatre. Tickets start at $55, with $15 tickets for college students and free admission for K–12 students. Pay-What-You-Wish Tickets are also available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets may be purchased online at longwharf.org or by calling the box office at 203-693-1486.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING

Additional fall programming from Long Wharf Theatre's Season 62, State of the Union: Our Response to This Moment, includes:

October 3, 2026, 12:30pm-1:15pm: Invitation to Engage: 60 Years of Long Wharf Theatre & Beyond — The final First-Saturday curator-led tour of the exhibition on display at New Haven Museum

November 20, 2026: Long Wharf In Motion: A Celebration of Long Wharf Theatre — For over six decades, Long Wharf Theatre has brought boundary-breaking stories to our community—and this season, we're bringing our community together. Join us for an evening of celebration honoring Jacob G. Padrón's transformative leadership, our extraordinary evolution, and the stages still ahead. Invitation and ticket details to follow. We hope you'll join us. Ticketing info to follow.

The fall programming also includes the following events for all Long Wharf Theatre members:

BACKSTAGE WITH...

Arthur Miller's The Price

@ Legacy Theatre

Thursday, October 29th - 6:00pm-7:00pm

72 Miles to Go…

@ SCSU

Thursday, February 4th - 6:00pm-7:00pm

PLAY CLUB

Wednesdays from 7:00pm-8:30pm via Zoom

November 11th: Community Play Club (Open to the Public) — Artistic Congress Themed

December 16th: Member Play Club — Arthur Miller's The Price Themed

January 20th: Member Play Club — Lunar New Year Themed

March 3rd: Member Play Club — 72 Miles to Go… Themed

April 14th: Member Play Club — Artistic Congress Themed

THE PRICE (AMATEUR PERFORMANCE RIGHTS) is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com

ABOUT LONG WHARF THEATRE

Founded during the peak of America's regional theatre movement, Long Wharf Theatre opened on July 4, 1965 with Arthur Miller's The Crucible. Under the leadership of Managing Director Meredith Suttles, our company continues to build on a legacy of more than 400 productions that represent the best of classic plays, beloved musicals, and boundary-breaking new work, including plays by Matt Barbot, Julia Cho, Anna Deavere Smith, Ricardo Pérez González, Dominique Morisseau, Dael Orlandersmith, Eliana Pipes, Tracey Scott Wilson, Lloyd Suh, and Paula Vogel.

We are internationally recognized for a commitment to commissioning, developing, and producing new plays that expand the canon of the American theatre. More than 30 Long Wharf Theatre productions have transferred to Broadway and Off-Broadway, and we produced three winners of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama: D.L. Coburn's The Gin Game, Michael Cristofer's The Shadow Box, and Margaret Edson's Wit. Today, Long Wharf Theatre continues to capture the imagination of our audiences as it activates the City of New Haven and beyond as its stage. Beginning in 2023, our communities experienced Long Wharf Theatre productions in 30 unique venues across performing arts centers, music halls, community spaces, civic buildings, libraries, schools, museums, and homes in Branford, Cheshire, Hamden, Madison, Milford, Woodbridge, and eight New Haven neighborhoods, including our 2024 award-winning production of Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge at Canal Dock Boathouse.

Building upon our core pillars of artistic innovation, radical inclusion, and kaleidoscopic partnerships, Long Wharf Theatre is living into its promise of Theatre for Everyone by offering free student matinees, free tickets to all students grades K-12, discounted tickets for college students, an internship program with SCSU, pay-what-you-wish previews, and free public programming throughout the year. In recognition of its artistic achievements, Long Wharf Theatre won a Regional Theatre Tony Award, the Margo Jones Award, and its productions have received multiple Tony, Obie, and Connecticut Critics Circle awards and nominations in nearly every category. Our efforts have garnered extensive feature stories in The New York Times, The Washington Post, American Theatre magazine, and PBS NewsHour.

In 2023, former Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón was named Person of the Year by The National Theatre Conference, joining the ranks of former recipients August Wilson, Lloyd Richards, and Joseph Papp for leading with courage and creating possibility for Long Wharf Theatre.

ABOUT LEGACY THEATRE

The Legacy Theatre is conveniently located just 4 minutes off Exit 56, I-95, at 128 Thimble Islands Road, in the Stony Creek Village of Branford, CT, steps from the Long Island Sound. Legacy is a fully accessible, non-profit, professional theatre and training center along the Connecticut shoreline. The theatre, fully renovated prior to its opening in 2021, is housed in the former Stony Creek Puppet Theatre, a building with more than a century of rich history that includes performances by Orson Welles, and in 2024, a musical directed by Julie Andrews.

ABOUT Arthur Miller

Arthur Miller (1915-2005) was born in New York City and studied at the University of Michigan. 2015 marked the centenary of his birth. His plays include The Man Who Had All the Luck (1944), All My Sons (1947), Death of A Salesman (1949), The Crucible (1953), A View From the Bridge and A Memory of Two Mondays (1955), After the Fall (1964), Incident at Vichy (1964), The Price (1968), The Creation of the World and Other Business (1972), The Archbishop's Ceiling (1977), The American Clock (1980) and Playing For Time (1980). Later plays include The Ride Down Mt. Morgan (1991), The Last Yankee (1993), Broken Glass (1994), Mr. Peters' Connections (1998), Resurrection Blues (2002), and Finishing the Picture (2004).

His other works include Situation Normal…, a work of nonfiction (1994); Focus, a novel (1945); The Misfits, a screenplay (1961); and the texts for In Russia (1969), In the Country (1977) and Chinese Encounters (1979), three books in collaboration with his wife, the photographer Inge Morath. His memoirs include Salesman in Beijing (1984) and Timebends: A Life (1987). His short fiction includes the collection I Don't Need You Anymore (1967); the novella Homely Girl, A Life (1992), and Presence: Stories (2007). His essay collections include The Theater Essays of Arthur Miller (1978) and Echoes Down The Corridor: Collected Essays 1944-2000, as well as the individually published On Politics and the Art of Acting (2001).

Among other honors, he received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1949 for Death of a Salesman.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 03 Hrs 19 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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