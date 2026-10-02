Video: Inside First Rehearsal for ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre

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ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE is the subject of a new video from Signature Theatre, which posted footage from the first day of rehearsal for its regional premiere production. The clip gives audiences a look inside the early rehearsal process as the company gathers to begin shaping the new musical ahead of its run.

The musical is written by Adam Gwon, known for Ordinary Days and Cake Off, and is described as a story centered on embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art. The first rehearsal video captures that early stage of development, when cast and creative team first convene to read through and discuss the material together.

Signature Theatre, based in Arlington, Virginia, is staging the production as part of its season, marking the show's arrival in the region. The company has previously detailed the cast and creative team assembled for the production in earlier coverage.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on casting for the production. The cast of All the World's a Stage includes Erin Driscoll (Signature's Ragtime, Titanic) as Dede, Callum Francis (Broadway's Kinky Boots, Off-Broadway's Titanique) as Michael, Kyle Sherman (National Tour of Shucked, Off-Broadway's Ordinary Days) as Ricky, and Deema Turkomani (Signature's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Monumental's American Psycho) as Sam. Sydne Lyons (Signature's Safety Not Guaranteed) and Christian Montgomery (Signature's Hedwig and the Angry Inch) are understudies.

The creative team for All the World's a Stage includes Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature's Strategic Love Play, HAIR), Costume Design by Shahrzad Mazaheri (Signature's Safety Not Guaranteed, In Clay), Lighting Design by Max Doolittle (Ford's Theatre's The American Five, Signature's No Place to Go), and Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature's Merrily We Roll Along, Pippin). Casting is by Charlotte Sandor. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting. Taylor Kiechlin is the Production Stage Manager, Fior Tat is the Assistant Stage Manager, Sasha Sklar is the Assistant Costume Designer, Rylie Vann is the Assistant Lighting Designer, and Levi Manners is the Assistant Sound Designer.Cast Set for ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre Image

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