Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Performs 'Old Friends' at Signature Theatre

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Signature Theatre has posted a performance video from its current production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, now playing in Arlington, Virginia. The clip features Melanie Field, Jason Gotay, and Jake Loewenthal performing 'Old Friends.'

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The musical famously tells its story in reverse chronology, tracing the fractured relationship between three friends, a composer, a writer, and a lyricist, back to the optimism of their youth. Orchestrations for the show are by Jonathan Tunick.

Signature Theatre's production is directed and choreographed by Matthew Gardiner, with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch. The show runs in Signature's MAX space through November 1, 2026.

Loewenthal, who plays Charley Kringas in the production, was recently profiled by BroadwayWorld in an interview discussing his theatre life, noting his run in the show through its current engagement. A prior BroadwayWorld review of the production praised the staging, calling Sondheim and Furth's work 'more intricate than ever before' in Signature's hands.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 06 Hrs 57 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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