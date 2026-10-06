Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Performs 'Old Friends' at Signature Theatre
The video captures a key number from Sondheim and Furth's musical about friendship unraveling in reverse.
Signature Theatre has posted a performance video from its current production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, now playing in Arlington, Virginia. The clip features Melanie Field, Jason Gotay, and Jake Loewenthal performing 'Old Friends.'
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The musical famously tells its story in reverse chronology, tracing the fractured relationship between three friends, a composer, a writer, and a lyricist, back to the optimism of their youth. Orchestrations for the show are by Jonathan Tunick.
Signature Theatre's production is directed and choreographed by Matthew Gardiner, with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch. The show runs in Signature's MAX space through November 1, 2026.
Loewenthal, who plays Charley Kringas in the production, was recently profiled by BroadwayWorld in an interview discussing his theatre life, noting his run in the show through its current engagement. A prior BroadwayWorld review of the production praised the staging, calling Sondheim and Furth's work 'more intricate than ever before' in Signature's hands.
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