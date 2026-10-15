Video: 'Mirror' from ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre

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Signature Theatre has offered a preview of its upcoming regional premiere of ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE, sharing a performance clip of the song 'Mirror' ahead of the production's opening. The video gives audiences a first look at Erin Driscoll, Callum Francis, Kyle Sherman and Deema Turkomani performing the number with the band.

ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE is a new musical written by Adam Gwon, known for Ordinary Days and Cake Off. Per prior Signature Theatre materials, the show is described as a story centered on embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art.

The production is set to run October 20 through November 20, 2026 at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, marking its regional premiere. The show will be directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, with music direction by Marika Countouris.

The cast, as previously announced by Signature Theatre, includes Erin Driscoll as Dede, Callum Francis as Michael, Kyle Sherman as Ricky and Deema Turkomani as Sam, with Sydne Lyons and Christian Montgomery serving as understudies. The creative team includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting design by Max Doolittle and sound design by Eric Norris.

Signature Theatre previously shared footage from the first day of rehearsal for the production, documenting the early stages of the company's work on the new musical ahead of its run, as detailed in a prior video from the rehearsal room.

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