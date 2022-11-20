Review: MINDPLAY at The Geffen Playhouse
Mentalist Vinny DePonto fuses old school tricks with captivating theatre
As we were hustled to our seats for Mindplay at The Geffen Playhouse- side note: why does the Geffen front of house staff always act as though they are administering the lifeboat-boarding on a quickly sinking ship? This is my third time reviewing one of their shows and, while I'm sure the dual theater layout adds some level of stress to their jobs, I've yet to be convinced that entering the theatre needs to be the high-stakes heist they seem to be undertaking. In a 100 foot walk from main entrance to theatre, do I really need to interact with 4 uniformed staff members? Anyway... as we were hustled to our seats for Mindplay at The Geffen Playhouse, we were given a slip of paper to fill out with something that was weighing on our minds. I will not say much about Mindplay that will give away any of the many surprises in the show, but I will say that I have never seen such a simple act of audience participation so successfully woven into such a theatrically rich narrative before.
Vinny DePonto is an extraordinarily engaging performer who, in front of a simple white backdrop, captivates the crowd like a bonafide vaudevillian. Audience-wide anxieties of participation dissipate as he engages in intimate conversation with everyone upon whom he calls, and he navigates a performance filled with surprising twists as a level-headed, friendly tour guide through a booby-trapped maze. Director Andrew Neisler, aided especially by a sumptuous sound design by Everett Elton Bradman and nuanced lighting design by Pablo Santiago, has elevated an evening of thrilling tricks to a genuine theatrical event. All an audience member would have to do to appreciate the directorial-soundness of this piece would be attend The Old Man and the Pool at Center Theatre Group earlier this season. In Mindplay, every design choice and tonal shift stems from the same cohesive universe, and not a moment seems out of place. In CTG's latest solo show, I could not say the same.
Sadly, any avid fans of solo performances in LA may have also recently caught Faye Driscoll's Thank You for Coming: Space at REDCAT downtown. Though an entirely different experience, Driscoll's musings on mortality and her autobiographical exploration of loss were infinitely more thought-provoking and original than what DePonto and co-writer Josh Koenigsberg have wrangled together for Mindplay. I question if any of the statements Mindplay makes about death, loss, and memory are anything of note. So, while this was not the most philosophically-challenging solo show LA has had to challenge us this season, it is easily the most thought-provoking magic show I've seen in a while.
The entire evening is beautiful-- there really isn't a better word for it. The aesthetic of the piece, the natural flow of each trick and the stories between, the old-timey charm of the evening as a whole all add up to a warmly inviting, nostalgia-ridden, gem of a performance. All the while, no one has taken the show too seriously and the entire evening feels playful and silly. You would be hard-pressed to find a more enjoyable 80 minutes in a theatre.
From This Author - Andrew Child
Andrew is a multimedia artist whose work as a director, animator, choreographer, performer, and designer has been seen on stages and screens all over Boston, Argentina, and Italy. His writing&... (read more about this author)
November 2, 2022
Rather than paint a mural of multicultural children holding hands around the globe or undertake some other trite pass at celebrating diversity with young people, Imagine Theatre's artistic director, Armina LaManna chooses to prioritize stories from the intricate 'cultural fabric of LA', working equitably with local artists to share the narratives through new adaptations fused with music, dance, and puppetry. In 2019, the group premiered a new production of The Tale of Turandot which celebrated LA's rich Chinese culture. Their upcoming Warrior Queen: Anahit the Brave honors the 'large Armenian diaspora in Southern California'. I chatted with LaManna about her fundamental beliefs about theatre and her desires to infuse Los Angeles' theatre scene with a deeper respect and appreciation for children's theatre.
Review: ALL IN THE TIMING at Zephyr Theatre
October 23, 2022
The performance at hand has its moments, and they are all while Patrick Warburton is on stage. He is a funny actor performing funny roles in funny scripts. I wish this group had just performed the texts as written. There are sound cues, animations, deadly pauses, and unexplainable impersonations which weigh down the tempos of the plays.
Review: DRAG THE MUSICAL at The Bourbon Room
October 9, 2022
Especially thanks to Spencer Liff’s inventive staging and punchy choreography, the show is either a riotous musical bursting out of the seams of the intimate Bourbon Room or a drag revue elevated with a solid narrative, pristinely-timed punchlines, and innovative novelty routines.
Review: THE MOUSETRAP at The Group Repertory Theatre
October 8, 2022
I was not going to pass up an opportunity to see Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap in October—- a time when we’d all like to be a little frightened by our entertainment—- and seeing it on the seventieth anniversary of its London premiere was a delightful bonus.
Review: ANIMAL FARM at A Noise Within
September 6, 2022
The best way to describe my experience at A Noise Within’s production of Peter Hall, Adrian Mitchell, and Richard Peaslee’s 1984 musical version of Animal Farm is that when the ensemble came out to bow and I only counted 11 actors, my jaw dropped.