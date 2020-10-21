Studio Theatre Debuts First Audio Play POLITICAL DRAMA KINGS Just In Time For Election Day

The audio play will be available to stream for free beginning October 29.

As millions across the country are taking to the polls, Studio Theatre will release its first audio play, an adaption of Kings, the lacerating, fast-talking political drama by Alexandria, VA native Sarah Burgess.

The audio play will be available to stream for free beginning October 29, 2020 on Studio Theatre's website. Arriving just in time for the contentious 2020 election, Kings pits a rookie congresswoman against a seasoned political adversary, as the influence of money, power, and backroom dealing test the fortitude of her ideals.

Kings is part of Studio In Your Ears, the Theatre's series of free audio plays that also includes a world premiere of Ike Holter's I Hate it Here, a look at a world on the brink of explosion, arriving in late 2020.

"Audio work throws the audience into the middle of the story, putting the focus on the language of the play and actors' craft. Kings is a perfect first foray for so many reasons-Sarah's dialogue is whip-smart, the actors are all Studio alums who know how to bring a lot to an intimate space, and Marti is the perfect match for the play's big stories about our political system and small stories of betrayal," said Studio Artistic Director David Muse.

Studio originally produced this "taut, smart, queasily of-the-moment" (Vogue) drama in 2018. The audio play reunites original Kings cast members Kelly McCrann and Laura C. Harris as two lobbyists with competing agendas and a tangled past. Gina Daniels and Rick Foucheux will play idealistic political newcomer Representative Sydney Millsap and entrenched, shrewd Senator John McDowell, respectively. Marti Lyons, who helmed the 2018 production, will direct and Mikhail Fiksel will sound design.

Studio In Your Ears is generously underwritten by Board Chair Amy Weinberg and her husband Norbert Hornstein.

