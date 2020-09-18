Signature Theatre Announces Cast for AT THE FULL YUM SigWorks Reading

AT THE FULL YUM stars Valeka Jessica, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Avery Michael Johnson, and Jefferson A. Russell.

Signature Theatre has announced the cast for At the Full Yum by Rahima R. Rice, the first of four readings in its 2020/21 SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series. The reading will be directed by Jared Shamberger and stars Valeka Jessica, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Avery Michael Johnson and Jefferson A. Russell - more information and show description follow. Now in its fifth year, the SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series has moved to an entirely digital format. The reading of At the Full Yum will premiere on September 21 at 7PM followed by a discussion facilitated by Farah Lawal Harris on Signature's YouTube channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre). The free reading will remain online for three weeks until October 12.

At the Full Yum centers on complete opposites Darecia and Jacob as they struggle to civilly co-parent their teenage son, Ohaji, in their Northeast DC neighborhood. When a riot that breaks out after a Black teenager is killed by police causes a lockdown, the two are trapped together - with Ohaji nowhere to be found. The same night is then relived through an alternate reality in a thrilling and captivating reflection of DC - and those who call it home - outside the political bubble.

Written by Rahima R. Rice and directed by Jared Shamberger (The Welders), At the Full Yum stars Valeka Jessica (Arena Stage's A Raisin in the Sun, Rep Stage's Sunset Baby) as Darecia, Gary-Kayi Fletcher (Mosaic Theater's The Promised Land, Arena Stage's The Great Society) as Jacob, Avery Michael Johnson (Signature Theatre Conservatory graduate) as Ohaji and Jefferson A. Russell (Round House Theatre's Gem of the Ocean, Ford's Theatre's Ragtime) as News Reporter/Stage Directions. The post-reading discussion with Rice and Shamberger will be facilitated by Farah Lawal Harris (The Welders, Artistic Director of Young Playwrights' Theater).

The other three 2020/21 SigWorks Monday Night New Play Reading Series titles and schedules are:

The Story of Walter by Audrey Cefaly

December 7, 2020 at 7PM

One-Shot by Andrew Rosendorf

February 8, 2021 at 7PM

Light by Jarrin Davis

April 5, 2021 at 7PM

For more information about the series visit SigTheatre.org.

