110 IN THE SHADE to be Presented at Prince William Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prince William Little Theatre will present the classic American musical "110 In The Shade" by N. Richard Nash, Harvey Schmidt, and Tom Jones.

This captivating show, a musical adaptation of Nash's acclaimed stage play "The Rainmaker," delves into themes of love, hope, and resilience during the depression era. Set in the scorching and drought-stricken American southwest, "110 In The Shade" follows the story of a small town, Three Point, where a traveling con man named Bill Starbuck arrives, promising to bring much-needed rain to the local farmers. Amidst this backdrop, the spinster Lizzie Curry finds herself drawn to Starbuck as she navigates her own romantic journey, despite the initial rejection from Sheriff File.

Featuring memorable numbers such as "Love, Don't Turn Away," "Little Red Hat," "Simple Little Things," "Everything Beautiful Happens At Night," and "Wonderful Music," this production promises to enchant audiences with its timeless melodies and poignant storytelling.

Ticket Prices:

$30 adult; $25 senior, student (ID required), and military; $12 youth (12 & under); $20 group

Subscriptions are available for the Prince William Little Theatre 2024-25 season. Please visit or call the Hylton Performing Arts Center Ticket Office at 703-993-7700 to subscribe.

Performance Dates and Times:

July 12, 2014 at 8:00 pm

July 13, 2014 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

July 14, 2014 at 2:00 pm

July 19, 2014 at 8:00 pm

July 20, 2014 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

July 21, 2014 at 2:00 pm

Performance Location:

Manassas, Virginia

Gregory Family Theater

Hylton Performing Arts Center

Tickets for "110 In The Shade" can be purchased online at: www.pwlt.org.

Comments