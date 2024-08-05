Shakespeare Theatre Company Names Angela Lee Gieras as Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare Theatre Company has named Angela Lee Gieras as the new executive director. Ms. Gieras comes from Kansas City Repertory Theatre, where she has served as Executive Director since 2013. She will join STC on September 13, 2024, and lead the Tony award-winning theatre alongside Artistic Director Simon Godwin as the company continues to grow its artistic profile nationally and internationally. Ms. Gieras will report to the theatre’s board of directors.

“Angela comes to STC with an extensive background in arts leadership and fiscal responsibility,” said Ms. Antenucci. “We have been very impressed with her track record of theatre management and supporting the development of talent and organizational strength across numerous arts organizations. We are excited to add her skilled leadership, in partnership with Simon Godwin, to carry on STC’s mission and ambition.”

“I am delighted that Angela is coming to Washington to help lead STC,” said Mr. Godwin. “Her long work alongside KCRep Artistic Director Stuart Carden is an incredible model of co-leadership and successful guidance. I look forward to working side-by-side for the next stage of STC’s growth.”

As KCRep’s Executive Director for 11 years, Ms. Gieras partnered with artistic leadership overseeing several critical institutional successes, including navigating through the pandemic, delivering breakeven or better financial results, growing single tickets and fundraising; guiding the company through a successful campaign and renovation of its landmark Spencer Theatre; rebranding the organization; crafting a five-year $5 million campaign that increased investment in audiences, new works, and education; launching a new works festival and free community tour; and increasing operational fundraising by 70% and setting numerous single ticket sales records.

Dedicated to exploring and expanding best practices in non-profit management and leadership, Ms. Gieras founded Inspired Arts Management, LLC, and launched a study of co-leadership in theatres nationwide. She has a track record of increasing fundraising income, growing audiences, and building organizations up through strong leadership, and has consulted or worked with many regional theatres, including American Conservatory Theatre, Arena Stage, Dallas Theater Center, the Guthrie, Portland Center Stage, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. She serves on the Board of the Theatre Communications Group and is a past board member and co-chair of the nominating and EDI committee of League of Resident Theatres.

Ms. Gieras is a fierce advocate of EDI and female leadership, mentoring and sponsoring people of color and women who aspire to leadership positions. Angela earned an MBA and MA from Southern Methodist University, and a BS in finance from University of Florida. She is also a Certified Fundraising Executive and Associate Certified Coach and has trained with the Kansas Leadership Center and the Harvard Business School Strategic Perspectives in Non-profit Management.

“I am inspired and humbled to join Shakespeare Theatre Company and partner with Simon Godwin as Executive Director,” said Ms. Gieras. “Simon’s audacious vision, and his talent at translating a classic for a modern audience through his direction, captivated me. As an expert in leadership development, fundraising, and financial management, I look forward to collaborating with STC’s passionate and esteemed board and staff to continue to deepen the impact of classic and contemporary plays.”

Ms. Gieras joins STC at a time of growth and evolution under the artistic direction of Mr. Godwin, who joined the theatre in 2019. Following a string of bold Shakespeare projects, including Godwin’s recent production of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, as well as Much Ado About Nothing, King Lear with Patrick Page, and The Merchant of Venice with John Douglas Thompson, STC is seeing immense growth and has exceeded pre-pandemic subscription numbers. STC’s most recent season set a company record for the most ticket revenue in a single season with box office receipts topping $9.5 million, more than doubling the previous season’s gate. In addition to assuming the fiscal responsibility for STC, Ms. Gieras will oversee the theatre’s continued commitment to learning and community engagement.

Ms. Gieras comes on board after two extensive searches, following the 2023 departure of long-time Executive Director Chris Jennings. Susie Medak, a 32-year veteran of Berkeley Repertory, has acted as Interim Executive Director since Mr. Jennings’ departure. The Arts Consulting Group led the expansive nationwide search for STC’s executive director under the direction of Ms. Antenucci and a committee of the board of directors.

“We have been extremely lucky to have Susie stay on for the duration of this process,” says Godwin. “Susie has been an excellent partner during the interim and transition period, during our most successful season ever at STC. We are grateful for her support and guidance during this time.”

Comments