Scott Barrow, Kathleen Chalfant & More to Star in HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming production of Tectonic Theater Project's Here There Are Blueberries. Following its critically acclaimed, sold-out world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse, STC is bringing this story back home to where it all began: Washington, D.C., specifically the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archives.

The ensemble cast includes Scott Barrow (Broadway's 33 Variations), Nemuna Ceesay (Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Kathleen Chalfant (Broadway's Angels in America: Millenium Approaches), Maboud Ebrahimzadeh (Studio Theatre's English), Nicholas Gerwitz (Round House Theatre's The Tempest), Erika Rose (STC's Taming of the Shrew), Anna Shafer (Signature Theatre's The Upstairs Department), Elizabeth Stahlmann (Broadway's Slave Play), Charlie Thurston (American Repertory Theatre's Macbeth In Stride), and Grant James Varjas (Lincoln Center Theater's Twelve Dreams).

Conceived and directed by Tectonic Theater Project Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Here There Are Blueberries was co-authored by Kaufman and Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project) and devised with Scott Barrow, Amy Marie Seidel, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, and Members of Tectonic Theatre Project. Scenic Design is by Derek McLane (33 Variations), Costume Design is by Dede Ayite (Slave Play), and Lighting Design is by David Lander (Torch Song). Sound Design is by Bobby McElver (AFTER) and Projection Design is by David Bengali (1776). Amy Marie Seidel (Paradise Square) is the Dramaturg and Associate Director and Ann C. James (Sweeney Todd) is the Intimacy Coordinator and Sensitivity Specialist. Casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA and STC Resident Casting Director Danica Rodriguez. Production Stage Manager is STC Resident Stage Manager Joseph Smelser and Assistant Stage Managers are Marne Anderson and Jacob Russell.

"For this cast to be joined by incredible Washington, D.C. actors feels just right for this 'homecoming' for our play that started at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum," says Kaufman. "Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Erika Rose along with our understudies Nicholas Gerwitz and Anna Shafer will join members of the cast who created the world premiere, as well as longtime Tectonic company members and devisors Scott Barrow and Grant James Varjas. The cherry on top is welcoming the legendary Kathleen Chalfant back to the project after having workshopped the role with us in New York."

"The team at Tectonic has been incredibly kind in allowing us to be a small part of the growth of this revelatory play," said STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin. "STC audiences are brilliant and will no doubt bring new thoughts and perspectives to this work that will help it to flourish even further. And with this cast of local artists and Tectonic veterans, it is sure to be a beautiful piece."

Here There Are Blueberries runs May 7-May 28.

Tickets start at $35 and are available now. For more information, please visit ShakespeareTheatre.org or call our helpful Box Office at 202.547.1122.

STC and Tectonic Theater Project have partnered with Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE) to curate a series of audience talkbacks about the themes and issues in Here There Are Blueberries. Those events, as well as learning guides, can be found on our website.

About the Artists

Scott Barrow*

Karl Höcker and others

NEW YORK: Broadway: 33 Variations. Off-Broadway: Valhalla; Uncommon Sense; Peter and the Starcatchers; Honky; Embraceable Me; Dr. Knock, or The Triumph of Medicine. TOURS: The Laramie Project Cycle. REGIONAL: Studio Theatre: The Shape of Things | Martha's Vineyard Playhouse: Hamlet, Every Brilliant Thing | Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey: Private Lives, Noises Off | Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park: Othello | The Wilma Theater: A Number, The Life of Galileo | Portland Stage: God of Carnage | Hartford Stage, Arena Stage, Commonwealth Shakespeare, Olney Theatre Center. FILM: Hamlet 360: Thy Father's Spirit, Heartworm (upcoming). OTHER: Scott is an author on the Tectonic Theater Project's book: Moment Work. PERSONAL: Company Member of Tectonic Theater Project | Artistic Director of Stages on the Sound | Artistic Associate at Martha's Vineyard Playhouse | Teaching: Tectonic Theater Project, Drew University, American Academy of Dramatic Arts, The New School, Working Classroom of Albuquerque | Training: MFA Brandeis University.

Nemuna Ceesay*

Charlotte Schünzel and others

NEW YORK: Broadway: A Strange Loop (Associate Director). Off-Broadway: Patience, What to Send Up When It Goes Down, The Cake. REGIONAL: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company/American Repertory Theatre: What to Send Up When It Goes Down | Barrington Stage Company: The Cake | PlayMakers Repertory Company: The Christians, Tartuffe | Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Great Expectations, Roe, Henry IV Parts 1 and 2. INTERNATIONAL: Moscow Art Theatre: The House of Bernarda Alba | Theatre Calgary: Major Barbara. TV: Bull, Katy Keene, Prodigal Son, FBI, Younger, Instinct, The Enemy Within, Broad City. FILM: Niles Dean Lives in a Parking Space Under the Bridge. OTHER: Narrator for PBS: State of The Arts | Director of the 66th Obie Awards. AWARDS: Berkshire Theatre Critics Association Award (The Cake), 2023 Clubbed Thumb New Play Directing Fellow. PERSONAL: Founder and Creative Director of The Blueprint | Teaching: Hunter College, Atlantic Acting School, Circle in the Square Theatre School | Training: UC Irvine: BA in Drama, American Conservatory Theater: MFA in Acting | Instagram: @_nemuna_ | NemunaRCeesay.com | TheBluePrintArtist.com.

Kathleen Chalfant*

Judy Cohen and others

NEW YORK: Broadway: Angels in America: Millenium Approaches, Racing Demon, Dance With Me. Off-Broadway: The Year of Magical Thinking, Wit, For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, A Walk in the Woods, Talking Heads, Nine Armenians. FILM: Isn't it Delicious, Lackawanna Blues, Kinsey, The Laramie Project, Random Hearts. TV (selected): The Affair, The Strain, The Americans, House of Cards, The Book of Daniel, Madam Secretary, Elementary. AWARDS: 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of Professional Women, Obie Awards (Wit, Talking Heads, 2018 Lifetime Achievement, 1996 Sustained Excellence), Sidney Kingsley Award, Drama Desk Award (Wit), Lucille Lortel Award (Wit, 2004 Sustained Excellence of Performance), Outer Critics Circle Award (Wit), Drama League Award (Wit), Ovation Awards (Wit, Red Dog Howls), Tony Award nomination (Angels in America), Drama Desk nomination (Angels in America, A Walk in the Woods, Nine Armenians), honorary doctorate in Humane Letters from Cooper Union.

Maboud Ebrahimzadeh*

Tilman Taube and others

REGIONAL (selected): Studio Theatre: English; People, Places, & Things; Water by the Spoonful; Edgar and Annabel | Round House Theatre: Oslo, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, Small Mouth Sounds, The Book of Will, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo | Olney Theatre Center: Oil, The Invisible Hand | Arena Stage: The Price | McCarter Theatre Center: Murder on the Orient Express, Disgraced | Milwaukee Rep: Disgraced | Theatre Exile: The Invisible Hand | Theater J: Nathan the Wise, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Boged | The Kennedy Center: Mockingbird | Folger Theatre: Henry IV, King John, Timon of Athens, Julius Caesar | People's Light: A Christmas Carol, Shakespeare in Love. FILM: Imperium, Sally Pacholok. TV: Jessica Jones, Homebound, Day After Disaster. AWARDS: Barrymore Award Recipient for Outstanding Lead Actor (The Invisible Hand at Theatre Exile), Helen Hayes nominations (Oil, The BFG). PERSONAL: Instagram @mindthechasm | maboudebrahimzadeh.com.

Nicholas Gerwitz

Understudy

STC: STC Academy: The Winter's Tale, Julius Caesar, The Cherry Orchard. REGIONAL: Studio Theatre: Clyde's | Round House Theatre: The Tempest | Bob Bartlett Theatre: Lýkos Ánthrōpos | 1st Stage Theater: Secret Things. PERSONAL: he/him | Teaching: Shakespeare Theatre Company | Training: STC Academy: MFA in Classical Acting, University of Fredonia: BFA in Acting.

Erika Rose*

Melita Maschmann and others

STC: The Taming of the Shrew, Much Ado About Nothing. REGIONAL: Baltimore Center Stage: Tiny Beautiful Things | Theater J: Falling Out of Time, In Darfur | Oregon Shakespeare Festival: The Confederates, The Cymbeline Project | Everyman Theatre: Crying On Television, Queens Girl in Africa, Stick Fly, The Soul Collector | Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: An Octoroon; Mr. Burns, a post-electric play; The Mineola Twins | The Kennedy Center: Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!; Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical; Barrio Girrrl!; As You Like It; The Brand New Kid; Alice | Imagination Stage: Cinderella, Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters, Looking for Roberto Clemente | African Continuum Theatre Company: Pretty Fire. AWARDS: Helen Hayes Awards (In Darfur, Queens Girl in Africa), Helen Hayes Award nominations (Pretty Fire). PERSONAL: she/they | Erika is a Resident Company Member of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company | Training: The University of Maryland, College Park; London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art; Labyrinth Theater Company | Instagram: @erikarose.art |ErikaRose.com.

Anna Shafer

Understudy

REGIONAL: Signature Theatre: The Upstairs Department | Theater Alliance: This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing; Poetry for the People: The June Jordan Experience; A Chorus Within Her | Olney Theatre Center: National Players Tour 71. PERSONAL: she/they | Training: American University | Instagram: @annajane131.

Elizabeth Stahlmann*

Rebecca Erbelding and others

NEW YORK: Broadway: Slave Play. Off-Broadway: The Acting Company/The New Victory Theatre: As You Like It | Ars Nova, Krymov Lab NYC. TOURS: US: The Acting Company (three tours). REGIONAL: Center Theatre Group: Slave Play | La Jolla Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse, The Alley Theatre, The Guthrie Theater, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater. FILM: The Snare. TV: City on a Hill, The Equalizer, Law & Order: SVU. AWARDS: CT Critics Circle Award (Grounded), Herschel Williams Prize at Yale School of Drama. PERSONAL: she/her | Training: University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater: BFA, Yale School of Drama: MFA.

Charlie Thurston*

Rainer Höss and others

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Fault Line Theatre: The Wedge Horse. REGIONAL: Trinity Repertory Company (Selected): Prince of Providence, The Song of Summer, Marisol, Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage, Ragtime, Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical | La Jolla Playhouse: Here There are Blueberries | American Repertory Theatre: Macbeth In Stride | Cleveland Playhouse: Shakespeare in Love | Arden Theatre Company: Three Sisters | Baltimore Center Stage: The Completely Fictional-Utterly True-Final Strange Tale of Edgar Allan Poe. FILM: Finestkind, Boston Strangler, Money Monster, Life Itself. TV: Julia, Dexter: New Blood, Law & Order: SVU. OTHER: Narrates lots of audiobooks, most recently Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. PERSONAL: he/him | Member of the Resident Acting Company at Trinity Repertory Company | Founding company member of The Williams Project, a living wage theater in Seattle | Training: Brown University/Trinity Rep: MFA in Acting, Cornell College: BSS in Performance and Playwriting | CharlieThurston.net.

Grant James Varjas*

Peter Wirths and others

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Lincoln Center Theater: Twelve Dreams | Roundabout Theatre Company: The Common Pursuit | wild project: 33 To Nothing. REGIONAL: Goodman Theatre: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window | Center Theatre Group: 33 Variations. FILM: The Laramie Project (HBO), Peter and Vandy, Territory. TV: Sex and the City, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago P.D. PERSONAL: Grant is a Tectonic Theater Project company member and Advanced Teaching Artist. | He is the creator and writer of the web series Way Down available now on broad.stream.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers.

About the Creative Team

Amanda Gronich

Co-Author

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde (director). REGIONAL: Tectonic Theater Project: Here There Are Blueberries (co-author), The Laramie Project (co-creator). TV: Discovery Channel, History Channel, Science Channel, National Geographic Television, Hoff Productions. AWARDS: Emmy Award nomination. PERSONAL: Amanda was a charter member of Tectonic Theater Project. | She has devoted her career to bringing non-fiction stories to the stage and screen. | She currently works as a playwright and a script development consultant in theater and documentary television. | She is at work founding a non-fiction play development institute. | A book about her original play-devising methods will be released by SIU Press. | Teaching: Moment Work Institute, City College of New York's Graduate Program in Educational Theatre.

Moisés Kaufman

Co-Author & Director

NEW YORK: Broadway (selected): Paradise Square, Torch Song, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo (with Robin Williams), 33 Variations (with Jane Fonda), I Am My Own Wife. Off-Broadway: The Public Theater: Macbeth (with Liev Schreiber) | Tectonic Theater Project/The New Group: One Arm | Tectonic Theater Project: The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later, The Laramie Project, Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde. REGIONAL: Berkeley Repertory Theatre: Master Class (with Rita Moreno). INTERNATIONAL: West End: Gross Indecency, I Am My Own Wife | Donmar Warehouse: This Is How It Goes. OPERA: New Victory Theater: El Gato Con Botas. FILM: The Laramie Project (HBO). TV: The L Word. PERSONAL: Mr. Kaufman is the Artistic Director of Tectonic Theater Project. AWARDS: Tony Award (I Am My Own Wife), Drama Desk Award (I Am My Own Wife), Lucille Lortel Award (Gross Indecency) Outer Critics Circle Award (I Am My Own Wife, Gross Indecency), Guggenheim Fellow in Playwriting, Obie Award (I Am My Own Wife), Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award (33 Variations), Joe A. Callaway Award for Direction (Gross Indecency), National Board of Review Award (The Laramie Project film), Humanitas Prize (The Laramie Project film), 11 Tony Award nominations (Paradise Square, 33 Variations), Lucille Lortel Award nomination (I Am My Own Wife), Drama Desk Award nomination (The Laramie Project), Emmy Award nominations (The Laramie Project film).

Derek McLane

Scenic Design

NEW YORK: Broadway: MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge!, A Soldier's Play, American Son, The Parisian Woman, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Follies, Anything Goes, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Million Dollar Quartet, Ragtime, 33 Variations, Little Women, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Pajama Game, I Am My Own Wife, Ragtime. OTHER: He designed the Academy Awards six times as well as four live musicals for television. AWARDS: Tony Award (Moulin Rouge!, 33 Variations), Obie Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Art Director's Guild Award, Emmy Award, Drama Desk Award.

Dede Ayite

Costume Design

NEW YORK: Broadway: Top Dog Underdog, Ohio State Murders, American Buffalo, How I Learned to Drive, A Soldier's Play, Slave Play, American Son, Chicken & Biscuits, Children of a Lesser God. Off-Broadway (selected): The Public Theater: Richard III, Merry Wives | Tectonic Theater Project: Seven Deadly Sins | Atlantic Theater Company: Days of Wine and Roses, Marie and Rosetta | Signature Theatre: By the Way, Meet Vera Stark | MCC Theater: Nollywood Dreams; BLKS; School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play | Playwrights Horizons: Bella: An American Tall Tale | Lincoln Center Theater: The Royale | Roundabout Theatre Company: Toni Stone. REGIONAL (selected): La Jolla Playhouse, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Steppenwolf, Arena Stage. TV: Netflix, Comedy Central, FOX Shortcoms. AWARDS: TDF/Kitty Leech Young Master Award, Obie Award, Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Helen Hayes Award, Audelco, Theatre Bay Area Award, Jeff Award, two Tony Award nominations. PERSONAL: Training: Yale School of Drama: MFA.

David Lander

Lighting Design

NEW YORK: Broadway (selected): Torch Song, The Heiress, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, 33 Variations, I Am My Own Wife, Dirty Blonde, Golden Child. Off-Broadway (selected): Too Much Sun, Fran's Bed, Modern Orthodox. REGIONAL (selected): Ahmanson Theatre, Alley Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Kennedy Center, Mark Taper Forum, The Old Globe. AWARDS: Drama Desk Award (Bengal Tiger...), Drama Desk nomination (I Am My Own Wife, Dirty Blonde), Tony Award nominations (Bengal Tiger..., 33 Variations), Outer Critics nominations (Bengal Tiger..., 33 Variations, I Am My Own Wife).

Bobby McElver

Sound Design

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: The Public Theater: AFTER | Brooklyn Academy of Music/Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival: Thank You For Coming: Play | Collaborations with Tectonic Theater Project, Andrew Schneider, Faye Driscoll, New York City Players, Kaki King, and Tina Satter, Half Straddle. PERSONAL: A former company member of The Wooster Group, he has toured internationally for over a decade and presented works in many major cities around the world. | Teaching: Department of Theatre & Dance at UC San Diego.

David Bengali

Projection Design

NEW YORK: Broadway: 1776, The Thanksgiving Play. Off-Broadway: Signature Theatre: Twilight, Los Angeles: 1992 | New World Stages: Anthony Rapp's Without You | The Public Theater: The Visitor | 59E59/Prospect Theater Company: Einstein's Dreams | St. Ann's Warehouse: Monsoon Wedding | Atlantic Theater Company: The Great Leap | Tectonic Theater Project: Uncommon Sense | Fake Friends: Circle Jerk. TOURS: National: Rockin' Road to Dublin, 1776. REGIONAL: American Repertory Theater: 1776, We Live in Cairo | Seaview Productions: Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical | Geffen Playhouse: Bollywood Kitchen | Yale Repertory Theatre: Girls | Dallas Theater Center: Frankenstein | Alliance Theatre: The Temple Bombing | The Kennedy Center/Ephrat Asherie Dance: In the Moment. AWARDS: Obie Award (Circle Jerk), Henry Hewes Award (Twilight, Los Angeles: 1992) Drama Desk Award nomination (Twilight, Los Angeles: 1992; Einstein's Dreams; Van Gogh's Ear), Lucille Lortel Award nomination (The Visitor), Drama League nomination (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, Circle Jerk). PERSONAL: Proud member of USA-829.

Amy Marie Seidel

Associate Director & Dramaturg

NEW YORK: Broadway: Paradise Square (assistant director). Off-Broadway: Tectonic Theater Project: Here There Are Blueberries, Seven Deadly Sins, Treatment & Data, Three Hotels, Laramie: A Legacy (devisor & dramaturg) | Fresh Fruit Festival: Eternal Flamer (director) | The Space at Irondale: A Sacred Song of Thebes (director). REGIONAL: Theater J's Annual Benefit (director). PERSONAL: Amy is a Company Member at Tectonic Theater Project, where she has traveled the world to research and create new works of theater.

Ann C. James

Intimacy Coordinator and Sensitivity Specialist

NEW YORK: Broadway: Pass Over, Hamilton, Parade, Sweeney Todd, White Girl in Danger, How To Defend Yourself, Comeuppance. Off-Broadway: Tectonic Theater Project: Seven Deadly Sins | Classical Theatre of Harlem: Seize the King | Signature Theatre Company: Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Confederates. INTERNATIONAL: UK: Hamilton. REGIONAL: La Jolla Playhouse: The Outsiders; Love All; The Untitled, Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical; Here There Are Blueberries. PERSONAL: Ann C. James made her debut as the first Black Intimacy Coordinator of Broadway in 2021 | Her company, Intimacy Coordinators of Color, has partnerships with Adelphi University, New York University, Columbia University, American Conservatory Theater, Brown University, Trinity Repertory Theater, A.R.T./New York, and The American Repertory Theater at Harvard.

Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA (TBD Casting Co.)

Casting



NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: PlayCo/Clubbed Thumb: Lunch Bunch | Keen Company: Crumbs from the Table of Joy | The Flea Theater: Hang Time | Lincoln Center Theater: The Coast Starlight | Soho Repertory Theatre: Public Obscenities. REGIONAL: La Jolla Playhouse, Primary Stages, Long Wharf Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theatre, National Asian-American Theater Company. OTHER: Broadway Podcast Network podcast. UPCOMING: La Jolla Playhouse: Babbitt (starring Matthew Broderick), SUMO (co-production between La Jolla Playhouse and Ma-Yi Theater Company). PERSONAL: she/her | Stephanie is the Resident Casting Director at Soho Repertory Theatre. | She has cast over a dozen readings/workshops/productions for Tectonic Theater Project, with four more currently in development. | Stephanie is a CSA Member who sits on the Equity in Entertainment Committee.

Danica Rodriguez

Resident Casting Director

STC: King Lear, Jane Anger, Much Ado About Nothing, Red Velvet, Our Town, The Merchant of Venice. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: The Public Theater: cullud wattah (World Premiere), Romeo y Julieta, Soft Power, for colored girls..., Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare in the Park), Mojada, Ain't No Mo' (World Premiere). REGIONAL: Long Wharf Theatre: Passing Strange | JAG Productions: Next to Normal | The Civilians: El Condor Magico, and others. FILM: Braid of Time, Whole, Six Feet Apart. OTHER: Founding Trainer, Broadway for Racial Justice Casting Directive. AWARDS: Theatre Communications Group 2021 Rising Leader of Color. PERSONAL: she/her | Training: Dartmouth College: BA in Film & Media Studies. | Instagram: @danicarodriguezcasting | DanicaRodriguez.com.

Joe Smelser*

Production Stage Manager

STC: Resident Stage Manager; 40 productions including King Lear, Much Ado About Nothing; Our Town; Once Upon a One More Time; The Amen Corner (2021 remount); The Oresteia; The Panties, The Partner and The Profit; The Comedy of Errors; Camelot; Hamlet; The School for Lies; The Secret Garden (also at 5th Avenue Theatre and Theater Under the Stars); The Critic and The Real Inspector Hound (also at Guthrie Theater); Kiss Me, Kate; Man of La Mancha; The Tempest; A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum; A Midsummer Night's Dream; Strange Interlude; All's Well That Ends Well. REGIONAL: Arena Stage: The Heiress, Let Me Down Easy | Seattle Repertory Theatre: Eight seasons including An Ideal Husband, Play On!, Golden Child, Don Juan, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (with Lily Tomlin) | American Conservatory Theater: The Rivals, The Circle, The Government Inspector, Vigil | Berkeley Repertory Theatre: Journey to the West, An Almost Holy Picture, Having Our Say | Regional Tour: Let Me Down Easy, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (both with Anna Deavere Smith). PERSONAL: Training: Oberlin College: BA.

Marne Anderson*

Assistant Stage Manager

STC: King Lear, Jane Anger, The Amen Corner, Much Ado About Nothing. REGIONAL: Arena Stage: American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words (World Premiere), Seven Guitars, Newsies, Jubilee, Indecent, Dave, Two Trains Running, The Great Society, Nina Simone: Four Women, A Raisin in the Sun, Moby Dick, All the Way, King Hedley II, Five Guys Named Moe, The Mountaintop, Metamorphoses, Arabian Nights, Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies | Folger Theatre: A Midsummer's Night Dream, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead | Round House Theatre: Angels in America: Parts 1 and 2 | Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: The Arsonists; Mr. Burns, a post-electric play. PERSONAL: Training: University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Jacob Russell*

Assistant Stage Manager

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Irish Arts Center: Chekhov's First Play | MCC Theater: Miscast Gala (2018) | The Public Theater: The Library | New Ohio Theatre: The Essential Straight & Narrow | Flea Theater: Sarah Flood in Salem Mass | Various workshops and readings with Primary Stages and Soho Rep. TOURS: National/International: Pilobolus: Big Five-OH!, BLOOM: A Journey. REGIONAL: La Jolla Playhouse: Here There Are Blueberries, The Yellow House, The Who's Tommy benefit concert, Kiss My Aztec | Odyssey Theatre: The Christopher Boy's Communion (written & directed by David Mamet) | The NOLA Project: Mad Moon | Actors Theatre of Louisville: This Random World, The Whipping Man. FILM: Dave Harris's Cat Sitter. OTHER: La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest '18. PERSONAL: he/him | For my grandfather, Bernie Halpern (1927-2022), who served as a cook in the Navy during WWII. | Training: University of California San Diego: MFA in Stage Management.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers.

SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY

For more than 35 years, the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company has dedicated itself to being the nation's premier classical theatre. Classical plays are realized best not by originalism but by walking the path Shakespeare himself followed, creating works that spoke to his own contemporary audience. We tell vital stories in audacious forms. We tell stories that are Shakespearean in the deepest sense, even {{ if (and especially when) they are not written by Shakespeare. By focusing on works with profound themes and complex characters, STC's artistic mission is unique among regional theatres: to bring to vibrant life groundbreaking, thought-provoking, and eminently accessible theatre.

TECTONIC THEATER PROJECT

Based in New York City and guided by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, Tectonic Theater Project develops new plays using the company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, and through a rigorous process of research and collaboration in a laboratory environment. Since its founding in 1991 the company has created and staged over twenty plays and musicals, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, the Tony Award-winning 33 Variations, and the Drama Desk Award-winning Seven Deadly Sins. Tectonic Theater Project's newest world-premiere play, Here There Are Blueberries, just completed a critically acclaimed run at La Jolla Playhouse.

FELLOWSHIPS AT AUSCHWITZ FOR THE STUDY OF PROFESSIONAL ETHICS (FASPE)

FASPE provides a unique historical lens to study contemporary ethics in the professions. FASPE offers fellowships to students pursuing professional degrees in business, journalism, law, medicine, seminary, and design & technology, as well as to early-career professionals in these fields. Fellows in each of FASPE's six programs spend two intensive weeks in Germany and Poland, visiting Auschwitz and key historical sites in Berlin and Krakow, and participating in rigorous seminars led by experts in their respective fields. Fellows begin their studies by examining the roles their professional counterparts played in Germany and elsewhere from 1933-1945, and then draw on historical, cultural, philosophical, literary and discipline-specific sources to explore the ethical issues facing their fields today. FASPE also provides shorter programs to mid-career professionals that integrate history and contemporary ethical issues. These include tailored onsite ethics training at corporations, law firms, and other professional settings, as well as a condensed version of the program in Europe in which the FASPE fellows participate.