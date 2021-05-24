Rorschach Announces DISTANCE FREQUENCIES: TRANSMISSION

In the fall of 2020 Rorschach Theatre launched an unprecedented project for unprecedented times, sending subscribers on self-guided urban adventures as a story unfolded around them. Now, ten months later, with more than 400 participants hailing from 18 states and three different countries, the story will conclude with a live outdoor performance this July. The live performance can be enjoyed with or without participation in the first seven chapters.

An unopened letter from 1935 launches a young artist on a decades-long quest, backward and forward through time. Immersed in back alley love stories, great floods, mysterious voices and a transom of unknown powers, the artist is left with a single question: Where do we go from here?

From July 15-31, Rorschach will conclude season-long experience DISTANCE FREQUENCIES in this live site-specific show with outdoor, distanced performances. Explore DC history both real and imagined in this original work of magic realism with a sound track of DC punk and go-go. Relax on the palatial Great Lawn at The Parks at Walter Reed in Northwest DC, a site that holds more than a century of history even as its next incarnation takes shape.

DISTANCE FREQUENCIES: TRANSMISSION is the live performance that culminates DISTANCE FREQUENCIES, Rorschach's seven-chapter immersive adventure across the city. Chapters 1-7 are on sale now. The live performance can be enjoyed with or without participation in the first seven chapters.

DISTANCE FREQUENCIES (Chapters 1-7) harnesses the power of the built and the natural world to create a visceral piece of immersive storytelling. With each chapter participants receive a map, instructions to travel to a new curated location in the DC area, and a box of artifacts to bring with them. They may go any time, alone or with quarantine-mates of your choice. Whenever they arrive, they open your box and explore the story elements inside -- letters, music, souvenirs, or photos.

The creation team for DISTANCE FREQUENCIES include Co-Artistic Directors Jenny McConnell Frederick and Randy Baker, in addition to playwrights Jonelle Walker and Doug Robinson; set and costume designer Debra Kim Sivigny; multimedia designer Kylos Brannon; sound designer and composer Roc Lee; sound designer and divisor Tosin Olufolabi.

Audience can join the adventure at any time. Tickets can be purchased as a part of a complete package (all seven chapters + the summer show) or separately. Chapters are easily binged leading up to the live show!

Safety Considerations for Chapters 1-7:

All curated locations are selected to intentionally avoid crowds. Participants will be required to wear masks on their expeditions and remain socially distanced from anyone they encounter. Participants who prefer not to leave their homes at this time will receive an adapted version of the instructions which can be executed from home.

Safety Considerations for the live show:

Rorschach will follow CDC and local guidelines with regard to outdoor masking requirements at the time of the performances. Audiences will have appropriately distanced seating areas throughout the Great Lawn. Hand sanitizer will be available and all Rorschach Theatre staff and artists will be vaccinated. Additional instructions will be sent to ticket holders prior to performances.

For more information and a link to FAQs visit https://rorschachtheatre.com/.