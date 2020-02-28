Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Will Present the Regional Premiere of BRIGHT STAR

Inspired by a real event and featuring the bluegrass-tinged Grammy and Tony-nominated Steven Martin and Edie Brickell score, making its DC Regional Premiere, Bright Star will open at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts March 25th and run through May 17th! Tony-nominated for Best Musical, Bright Star is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn, has announced the top-notch cast: Adrianne Hick* (Alice Murphy), Douglas Ullman, Jr.* (Jimmy Ray Dobbs), Theron Smith III (Billy Cane), John Hollinger (Daddy Cane), Evan Bertram (Margo Crawford), Jarrett Bloom (Max), PJ Llewellyn (Daryl Ames), Katie Little (Lucy Grant), Robert Biedermann (Daddy Murphy), Kathy Halenda (Mama Murphy), Alan Hoffman (Mayor Josiah Dobbs), Ian Lane (Sandford Adams), Robert Beard (Dr. Norquist). Ensemble: Robert Beard, Jarrett Bloom, Ian Charles, Kevin Cleary, Gabrielle Gutierrez, Alona Orofino, Abby Schafer, Star Spann, Stephanie Wood. Chris Zavadowski (understudy-Daryl, Dr. Norquist).

*denotes Actors Equity Association Member

The creative team is led by director Patrick A'Hearn, music director Carson Eubank, and choreographer Stephanie Wood. Scenic design by Frank Foster, lighting design by Michael Jarett, and costumes designed by Kyna Chilcot. Sound design by Billy Timms, properties master and set dresser Brigid K. Burge, and projection design by James Morrison. Our creative team is complete with the resident production stage manager Jessica Dotson.

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: $48-$72. Discounted senior and group rates are available, as well as student rush tickets (with valid student ID). Evening performances start at 7:30pm with dinner service beginning at 5:30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Matinee performances start at 1:30pm with dinner service beginning at 11:30am on Wednesday and 3:00pm on Sunday with dinner service beginning at 1:00pm.





