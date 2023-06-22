Review: SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL At Keegan Theatre

Bright and exuberant production for all ages through July 23.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center
Review: KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE at GALA Hispanic Theatre Photo 4 Review: KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Review: SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL At Keegan Theatre
Review: SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL At Keegan Theatre
Quincy Vicks and Caroline Graham.
Photo by Cameron Whitman

Keegan Theatre’s SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL is bright and exuberant. It’s a production full of heart and hope.

The Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical is ambitious for the company – and the tiny stage. The company delivers. The twelve cast members and the six-person band fill the space with music and movement, working on tiers and in every nook and cranny of the stage. This SEUSSICAL, co-directed and choreographed by Kurt Boehm and Ashleigh King, is bold and energetic. In the intimate 120-seat theatre the audience is always close to the action.

SEUSSICAL merges some of Dr. Seuss’s most beloved characters and familiar tales from books including Horton Hears a Who, Horton Hatches an Egg, The Cat in the Hat and The One-Feathered Tail of Gertrude McFuzz. From the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the production ushers us into situations that test loyalties, celebrate community and honor friendship.

Review: SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL At Keegan Theatre
Cast of SEUSSICAL. Photo by Cameron Whitman.
 

This is a talented ensemble with strong vocal and dance chops on display. Quincy Vicks as The Cat in the Hat is a grand emcee, ushering the audience (and young Who, JoJo, sweetly played by Kailyn Fetterman) into the world of Seuss… and encouraging a bit of fun and creativity along the way. Vicks’ cat choreography is precise, showing off his long limbs and sharp execution.

Caroline Graham as Mayzie LaBird confidently cha-cha-chas from the jungle to a pampered beach resort. She is buoyed by a trio of birds who add pure, tight harmonies: Julia Link (who doubles as Mrs. Mayor), Carianmax Benitz and Sally Imbriano. Similarly, the Wickersham brothers borrow from early 2000s bad-boyz bands; Christian Montgomery, Stephen Russell Murray (who also plays Mr. Mayor) and Jimmy Bartlebaugh (also playing the Grinch and Judge Yertle the Turtle) work well together with strong voices and brawny moves. Tori Gomez has an exceptionally strong voice, belting the many complaints and busybody observations of The Sour Kangaroo.

It is Horton the Elephant (Michael Innocenti) and Gertrude McFuzz (Sarah Chapin) who anchor the show and give it heart and depth. They are well paired. McFuzz is besotted – a little goofy, a little scattered, a little insecure of her one-feather tail, but always kind and effervescent. We cheer for her. Chapin demands attention on the stage with her excellent timing, wry delivery and charm. Her “Love Song for Horton” is a stand-out and we believe her when she sings: I was hooked from the start/When I noticed your kind/And your powerful heart.

Review: SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL At Keegan Theatre
Sarah Chapin and "Bird Girls" Julia Link, Carianmax Benitex,
and Sally Imbriano.  Photo by Cameron Whitman.

Innocenti’s Horton is so steady and loyal. He recognizes that he is different but unwaveringly defends his choices. In a play with so much color and so much action, it is Horton’s quiet nature that stands out. Innocenti uses his facial expressions and takes strategic pauses to reel us in. His “Alone in the Universe” duet with Fetterman’s JoJo is especially poignant.

In fact, for all the high energy song and dance among the ensemble, there were a few moments where I would have been happy to sacrifice a precise mambo or the volume and range of a voice for some quieter moments of connection and clarity on the lyrics so we could fully appreciate the changes in the characters.

The production elements are first rate. Set designer Josh Stricklin created a multi-tiered set of primary colors featuring classic Seuss trees. A sphere in the middle helps us see the citizens on the speck that is the tiniest planet in the sky. A familiar Cat in the Hat red and white striped tube is a central motif.

Lighting designer Jason Arnold washes the stage with stripes of primary colors and shifting scenes from the Jungle of Nool to the busy Who speck. Cindy Landrum Jacobs designed the properties and is the set dressing designer. Alison Samantha Johnson and Janine Sunday, co-costume designers, bring us a palette of bright colors, bold stripes, and fun animal motifs. From the young kangaroo in Sour Kangaroo’s pouch, to the Wickersham brothers’ chains and sneakers, to Gertrude’s glorious new tail, the costumes deliver great color and fun.

The Whoville Orchestra, an on-stage band of six performers, ably move us through 28 songs in 75 minutes from a small wedge in the corner of the stage. The sound is full and fun. Music director and conductor Nathan Blustein leads musicians Refiye Tappan, Josh Cleveland, Jo Huling, Gwyn Jones, Noah Deetz and Robbie Taylor.

The Keegan Theatre’s production of SEUSSICAL is a co-production with Play-Rah-Ka, its brand for younger audiences and families. SEUSSICAL is a great summer option for theatregoers of all ages.

Review: SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL At Keegan Theatre
Michael Innocenti as Horton.
Photo by Cameron Whitman.

Who wouldn’t want to cheer for the valiant Horton who:

… meant what I said

And I said what I meant:

An elephant's faithful

One hundred percent!

You can throw me in jail,

Lock me up in a zoo...

But I won't desert my egg

And I will not abandon Who!

Running time: 75 minutes with no intermission

SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is co-presented by The Keegan Theatre and Keegan Play-Rah-Ka. SEUSSICAL runs through July 22 at Keegan’s Church Street Theatre, 1742 Church St. NW, Washington, DC, 20036. For tickets, Covid protocols and more information, see the Keegan Theatre website.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Washington Production of DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Unionize with Equity Photo
Washington Production of DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Unionize with Equity

The actors, stage managers, bartenders and servers of the Drunk Shakespeare production in Washington, D.C. are now the third company of the theatrical franchise to unionize as Drunk Shakespeare United.

2
World Premiere of AN UNBUILT LIFE & More Set for The Washington Stage Guild 2023-24 Se Photo
World Premiere of AN UNBUILT LIFE & More Set for The Washington Stage Guild 2023-24 Season

The Washington Stage Guild has revealed its 2023-2024 Season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Prologue Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA By Chri Photo
Prologue Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA By Christian St. Croix

Prologue Theatre's next production, Monsters of the American Cinema by Christian St. Croix, explores the definition of family, coming-of-age challenges, and the fun of classic films in this regional premiere presented at the Atlas Performing Arts Center July 20 - August 6, 2023.

4
Review: ALISON LEIBY: OH GOD, A SHOW ABOUT ABORTION at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: ALISON LEIBY: OH GOD, A SHOW ABOUT ABORTION at Kennedy Center

Walking into the Kennedy Center’s Theater Lab last night, I did not know I’d walk out thinking about my identity as a woman in ways I hadn’t before due to a 70-minute comedy show about abortion. But not even a 5-mile hike from where Roe v. Wade was overturned, Alison Leiby brings her new show Oh God, A Show About Abortion and no matter who you are, it might change your perspective too.

From This Author - Pamela Roberts

Pam came to Washington for the politics but instead found a home in its cultural community. For more than 20 years, Pam worked behind the scenes in DC’s non-profit theatres as a grant writer and... (read more about this author)

Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy CenterReview: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center
Review: GOOD GRIEF: SONGS OF THE MOON AND THE UNBROKEN CIRCLE at Kennedy CenterReview: GOOD GRIEF: SONGS OF THE MOON AND THE UNBROKEN CIRCLE at Kennedy Center
Review: EXCLUSION at Arena StageReview: EXCLUSION at Arena Stage
Review: THE CASSETTE SHOP at Theatre PrometheusReview: THE CASSETTE SHOP at Theatre Prometheus

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Camerata Ireland
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/03-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Canadian Brass Christmas
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/26-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B – The Underwater Bubble Show
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (11/19-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (10/13-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/20-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (1/28-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRUM TAO 2024
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/10-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hilary Hahn on Violin plays Brahms
Wolf Trap (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mnozil Brass
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/25-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents "The Sorcerer"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (8/31-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You