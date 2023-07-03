Review: FUN HOME at Studio Theatre

Don't miss this stunning production, with performances through August 20

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 1 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 3 Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe & Wayne Duvall to Star in SWEPT AWAY Photo 4 John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands to Lead SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage

Review: FUN HOME at Studio Theatre

“Do you feel my heart saying hi?”

The character of “Small Alison” sings this line from her solo “Ring of Keys” in Fun Home, a 2013 musical by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron. In this moment, the childhood version of the show’s grown-up narrator experiences recognition and self-discovery when she sees a stranger who she finds “beautiful—no, handsome.” Alison’s heart shines through the show, giving audiences the warmest of greetings and welcoming us into her inner world.

Review: FUN HOME at Studio Theatre
Adante Carter, Andrea Prestinario, Rachel Pitcher, and Bobby Smith in Fun Home (Photo credit: Teresa Castracane)

Celebrated as the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist, Fun Home is adapted from Alison Bechdel’s masterpiece graphic novel memoir, which chronicles the author’s coming of age under the shadow of her family’s complex relationships and funeral home business. Fun Home is non-linear, exploring different moments in Alison’s journey as she discovers her own sexuality and reflects on her father’s life and death. The musical version of Fun Home gives us three distinct versions of Alison – in addition to the adult one, who is our cartoonist emcee as we travel through Alison’s memories, we also get “Small” and “Medium” versions of her at ages 9 and 19.

The stunning production currently at Studio Theatre (directed by David Muse) beautifully captures the extremes of Alison’s story, from the stifling dimensions of family life in a small town to the epicness of profound revelations and sudden tragedy. It takes us to other extremes, too—from loneliness to the euphoria of sudden belonging, and from extremely painful confrontations to kids literally dancing around death while making an ad for the titular family “Fun Home.”

Review: FUN HOME at Studio Theatre
August Scott McFeaters, Quinn Titcomb, Teddy Schechter in Fun Home (Photo credit: Teresa Castracane)

The set by Debra Booth is simple but lush with emotionally weighty detail, just like Bechdel’s cartoons. The story begins inside adult Alison’s cartooning studio, but memories of her childhood intrude as she works, until her entire household materializes in her imagination. These moments from her past are woven together by musical themes from Tesori’s brilliant score and a beautiful continuity between the three versions of Alison (played by Quinn Titcomb, Maya Jacobson, and Andrea Prestinario in ascending age order). Later on, the artist’s studio set gives way to the uncanny walls of her family home, and then into blank space when Alison and her dad go for a climactic drive together. 

In this dynamic ensemble piece, every actor has a shot at stealing the show, and the cast of Studio Theatre's production all rise to the challenge. Maya Jacobson as Medium Alison was especially outstanding, captivating the audience with charmingly relatable teenage awkwardness from her first moments on stage. Her solo “Changing My Major” showcased stellar vocal chops and was a masterclass in acting through song. As Bruce, Alison’s father, Bobby Smith embraced his character’s suffering with compassion while refusing to back away from his uglier moments. Smith’s performance captured the rollercoaster of Bruce’s simultaneous need for recognition and refusal to connect.

Review: FUN HOME at Studio Theatre
Thani Brant and Maya Jacobson in Fun Home (Photo credit: Teresa Castracane)

Throughout the entire show, adult Alison is on stage, observing, remembering, writing, and guiding us through her past. This key role is played skillfully by Andrea Prestinario, for whom Fun Home holds special significance: Five years ago, she co-founded a nonprofit called Ring of Keys (in honor of Small Alison’s song) based on the idea that “musical theatre is gay but not queer.” Through community outreach and advocacy, Ring of Keys works to “queer the stage,” ultimately building “a more inclusive musical theatre landscape for all.” 

Fun Home made history by opening the door for a more queer future for musical theatre—and Studio Theatre’s production presents every character’s humanity and each meticulously crafted beat with intensity and grace. You won’t want to miss this chance for your heart to say hi back.

Running time: Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission

Fun Home is at Studio Theatre’s Mead Theatre (1501 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20005) through August 20. The production includes a moment of very bright lights, and it also includes verbal abuse, depictions of homophobia and a death by suicide, and allusions to sexual contact between an adult and teenagers. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here, and Studio Theatre’s health and safety advice can be found here.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Demi Chang to Take Place This Saturday Night a Photo
The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Demi Chang to Take Place This Saturday Night at Highline RxR

The Capital City Showcase is returning with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment! The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show is this Saturday, July 8th at 7:30pm!

2
Review: 1776 at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: 1776 at Kennedy Center

1776 is now being given a triumphantly moving and vigorous radically deconstructed interpretation at the Kennedy Center. There are many fans already who are firm believers in the message of this uniquely conceived musical but this production will lead them even further into intellectual and sensory depth.

3
Library of Congress Offers Additional Grant Funding to Support Cultural Field Research wit Photo
Library of Congress Offers Additional Grant Funding to Support Cultural Field Research within Diverse Communities

The Library of Congress is offering the third round of grants available to individuals and organizations working to document cultures and traditions of Black, Indigenous and communities of color traditionally underrepresented in the United States.

4
THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Announces New Cast and Cities for 2023-2024 Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Announces New Cast and Cities for 2023-2024

NETworks Presentations and the producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON North American Tour have announced new casting as the musical prepares for another season on the road. Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON launched a new North American tour in September 2022, playing more than 50 cities since then. New cities for the 2023-2024 season include Providence, Ft. Lauderdale, Seattle, Boston, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington DC, San Antonio, and many more.

From This Author - Dara Homer

Dara Homer grew up reading, writing, and performing in plays and musicals in Miami, Florida. She graduated cum laude from Columbia University with a degree in English and Comparative Literature, and s... (read more about this author)

Review: THE JUNGLE at Shakespeare Theatre Company's Harman HallReview: THE JUNGLE at Shakespeare Theatre Company's Harman Hall
Review: THE PASSION OF MARY CARDWELL DAWSON at The Kennedy CenterReview: THE PASSION OF MARY CARDWELL DAWSON at The Kennedy Center
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Signature TheatreReview: THE COLOR PURPLE at Signature Theatre
Review: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) at The Keegan TheatreReview: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) at The Keegan Theatre

Videos

Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holy O
Capital Fringe- RIND Theatre (7/16-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Okee Dokee Brothers
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/21-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sonia De Los Santos
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Camerata Ireland
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/03-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matt Donnelly: The Mind Noodler
Capital Hilton (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Chopin and Liszt
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/03-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shear Madness
Kennedy Center (10/04-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Canadian Brass Christmas
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/26-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Malpaso Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (10/20-10/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You