Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts

The production ran on September 16th

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Full Cast & Creative Team Set for The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo 3 Full Cast Set for The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
Review: EVITA at Shakespeare Theatre/Harman Hall Photo 4 Review: EVITA at Shakespeare Theatre/Harman Hall

Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts
Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts
Brent Harris & Shiloh Goodin in C.S. Lewis The Screwtape Letters. Photo courtesy of the production.

The Fellowship for Performing Arts has given us the opportunity to see C.S. Lewis’ iconic The Screwtape Letters come to life in their staged production of the tale for one day only. Hosted by Capital One Hall, we were transported into the hellish environment in which our lead antagonist, Screwtape, played by Brent Harris, sends letters back and forth to his demon apprentice, Wormwood, in hopes to wreak havoc on an unfortunate soul on Earth.

Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts
Brent Harris in C.S. Lewis The Screwtape Letters. Photo courtesy of the production.

An interesting story only told through Screwtape and his sidekick, Toadpipe, played by Tamala Bakkensen, where we see the struggle of a veteran demon seem to meet his match with “The Enemy” otherwise known as God through the life of the client on Earth. This production was impressively pieced together. From the acting, set design, costume design, and technical aspects, it’s as if we were transported to Hell for the evening and left questioning various themes of life.

Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts
Brent Harris in C.S. Lewis The Screwtape Letters. Photo courtesy of the production.

Harris gives a devilishly impressive performance embodying Screwtape and his wild antics throughout the show. We see him break down a once proud and confident character into an almost skeptical shell of what he used to be. The way Harris went about this character was extremely captivating and thrilling to watch. We witnessed the moments when Screwtape began to “crack” as his apprentice’s client continued to hurdle the obstacles they tried to throw at him. The critical study of this perplexing character by Harris was apparent. Each movement, maniacal laugh, and breakdown was clearly expertly pieced together by this very talented actor. Bringing a character to life for the first time can be a challenge, but Brent Harris proved that he was the right man for the job.

Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts
Shiloh Goodin in C.S. Lewis The Screwtape Letters. Photo courtesy of the production.

Alongside Harris, was the spectacular talent of Bakkensen, who played an integral character in this revitalization of the story. Toadpipe is a devil who is also Screwtape’s secretary. But in this production, Bakkensen does not make Toadpipe a simple secretary. This amusing character brings comic relief to the rather dark story, and helps personify the hesitation implied when regarding some of Screwtape’s interesting suggestions to Wormwood. Bakkensen brought this show to life through her animal-like movements and vocalizations, while also helping to create a visualization of some of Screwtape’s ideas. Her performance certainly brought this incredible production to another level.

Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts
Brent Harris & Shiloh Goodin in C.S. Lewis The Screwtape Letters. Photo courtesy of the production.

Each aspect utilized to put this story together was clearly meticulously thought out and was very successful. The entire production should be very proud of this show and I should hope to see that it eventually sticks around for a while. A two-person show can be difficult to put together, but the combination of the actors on stage, and everyone off stage, this performance went off without a hitch. For more information on the Fellowship for Performing Arts, click here.

Running time: 90 minutes with no intermission.

"This production is recommended for ages 13 and older, and children under age 4 are not admitted."

C.S. Lewis The Screwtape Letters was a one-day only performance on Saturday, September 16th at Capital One Hall, located at 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA 22102.

For tickets to see C.S. Lewis The Screwtape Letters in another city, click here.

For more information on the shows at Capital One Hall, click Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
THE CHAMELEON Comes to Theatre J in October Photo
THE CHAMELEON Comes to Theatre J in October

Beginning on October 11 and running through November 5, Theater J brings The Chameleon to the stage. This production is a world premiere from New York-based playwright Jenny Rachel Weiner, directed by fellow New Yorker, Ellie Heyman. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

2
Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts Photo
Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts

The entire production should be very proud of this show and I should hope to see that it eventually sticks around for a while.

3
Review: MY MAMA AND THE FULL SCALE INVASION at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Photo
Review: MY MAMA AND THE FULL SCALE INVASION at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

What did our critic think of MY MAMA AND THE FULL SCALE INVASION at Woolly Mammoth Theatre? How do you tell the story of a person who has lived 1,000 lives? How do you capture a life that includes being born into Nazi occupation, raising a child, surviving a massive nuclear accident, and a full-scale invasion of a homeland…all in a tight, 90-minute package?

4
Raw Poetry: Ernesto Bazan and Cuba Exhibit comes to The OAS AMA | Art Museum of the Americ Photo
'Raw Poetry: Ernesto Bazan and Cuba' Exhibit comes to The OAS AMA | Art Museum of the Americas

The OAS AMA | Art Museum of the Americas has announced Raw Poetry: Ernesto Bazan and Cuba. Learn more about the exhibition here!

From This Author - Olivia Murray

Olivia is a small-town girl with a large passion for all things theatre. Being put into theatre as a young girl and refinding her passion doing the school musical, she has gathered a plethora of ... (read more about this author)

Review: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing ArtsReview: C.S. LEWIS THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS at Fellowship For Performing Arts
Review: EACH KINDNESS at Kennedy CenterReview: EACH KINDNESS at Kennedy Center
Review: ALADDIN at The National TheatreReview: ALADDIN at The National Theatre
Review: LES MISERABLES at Kennedy CenterReview: LES MISERABLES at Kennedy Center

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dorothy's Dictionary by E.M. Lewis
Washington Stage Guild at Undercroft Theatre (9/28-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Atlas Presents: Navidad Flamenca (Flamenco Holidays)
Atlas Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Mama & The Full-Scale Invasion
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (9/11-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moulin Rouge!
Kennedy Center [Eisenhower Theatre] (8/02-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Team Room
Keegan Theatre (10/10-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NSO: Celebrating the Eternal City: Noseda conducts Respighi’s Roman Trilogy
Concert Hall at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into the Woods
The Arlington Players (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bridging the Gap
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/24-4/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You