Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Signature Theatre

Shenanigans and Sondheim are a great combination in Signature Theatre’s production of the beloved musical farce A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. A bawdy, irreverent farcical spirit very suitably inhabits this classic merging of a very amusing book by Larry Gelbart and Burt Shevelove with the early lyrics and music of composer Stephen Sondheim. Mix in the brightest of performing talent, the timeless appeal of farce, the superb music direction of conductor John Kalbfleisch, and direction and choreography by Matthew Gardiner --and you have a dynamic production to reckon with.

Three houses on a street in Rome (replete with portals, arches, statuary, and windows) are the scenic intersection (intricate and eye-catching scenic design by Jimmy Stubbs ) for almost non-stop comic timing and split -second physical alertness and facial contortions by a cast of characters that includes a Roman slave/“narrator of sorts” longing to be freed, a hysterically frenetic and nervous young slave, a pair of lovesick youngsters, uniquely contorted courtesans, a leering old man and his imperious wife, an egotistical military conqueror and a seemingly confused and eternally wandering old man.

Director Matthew Gardiner brings out each swivel of the hip, each marvelous lockstep of an exaggerated march into battle, each double entendre, each sneer or smile or wink, and each jubilant hug or swagger in his dual role as director and choreographer. Solo numbers, duets and group ensembles are choregraphed and directed to meet the demands of the musical and then some. Mr. Gardiner always respects the material but plunges further into the terrain of “adding little touches” of his own unique embellishment ----a face suddenly appearing in the middle of a curtain, a newly devised chase complication, a surprising sexual innuendo, or unexpected physical comedy at the most unexpected moments. I was especially thrilled by the expert direction of vaudeville style “shtick” and double takes scattered throughout and a heightened burlesque feel to several of the scenes and songs.

There is really no way of avoiding offending someone in a farce such as this when the point is to laugh and poke fun at several stereotypes with exaggeration. This musical has been around since 1962. The Roman playwright Plautus (his tone and spirit influenced the book’s writers) lived from c. 254 BCE -184 BCE, so these elements of farce are universal and have stood the test of time.

That being said, I definitely praise the show’s gender bending in the role of Pseudolus and in some other casting because, in a vehicle of farce such as this, I would consider such choices to be purely artistic and imaginative.

Erin Weaver as Pseudolus, the slave trying to be free, is a natural wonder as the character who sets the antics in action. Ms. Weaver’s voice was breathtaking and vivid in the idealistic song about the duality of being “Free” and the narrative-oriented and poetic “Pretty Little Picture.” Ms. Weaver’s role demands much stamina and depth because she is onstage almost every single moment---even if only observing and reacting when others sing.

Ms. Weaver’s scene wherein she describes becoming ill from plague is priceless. (At times, Ms. Weaver remined me of the comic genius of Carol Burnett). Ms. Weaver’s evocation of Prologus in the opening ensemble number “Comedy Tonight” is very engaging. (This thought came over my mind while watching Ms. Weaver: I would heartily suggest that Ms. Weaver play the lead in Peter Pan as she would fit the part perfectly. This is meant as a supreme compliment. Ms. Weaver possesses a refreshing ebullience).

Mike Millan as Hysterium, the frenetic slave, has such a marvelous sense of comic timing and plays the character with a mixture of merriment and panic. Mr. Millan’s performance of “I’m Calm” is as amusing as its title implies. Mr. Millan’s comic turn in the “Lovely” reprise was hysterical with comic physicality.

As the lovesick character Hero, Zachary Keller is sensational. Mr. Keller plays what could easily be a conventional male ingenue role--- but he brings complexity to the role. Mr. Keller’s solo “Love, I Hear” is a winner. Mr. Keller also moves with pleasing aplomb across the stage.

Kuhoo Verma delivers a multi-layered and hilarious performance as Philia----using exaggerated effects for deserved laughter. Performer Verma was wonderful in the solo number “That’ll Show Him.”

Christopher Bloch as the leering Senex leads a delightful ensemble in the lively classic song “Everybody Ought to Have a Maid.”

Tracy Lynn Olivera is imperious and comically imposing in her deadpan delivery of “That Dirty Old Man.”

Sherri L. Edelen is delightful and mysterious in the role of the wandering Erronius ---while also playing the role of Vibrata.

Cameron Loyal is superbly self-aggrandizing in his role of the plunderer and conqueror Miles Gloriosus and sang beautifully in the powerful “Bring Me My Bride.”

It concurred to me that the play The Nance and the musical Gypsy also combine the two elements of this show---namely, Burlesque and Vaudeville.

In this musical, it was fascinating to listen to the music of Sondheim serving the subject matter so well in his first musical where he wrote both the music and the lyrics. A more mature Sondheim was ever present in my mind as chords and notes in the chase scene of act two seemed prescient of his musical Merrily We Roll Along.

The vibrant musical direction by John Kalbfleisch conducting of a fourteen-piece orchestra are prime assets to this production.

Costume design by Erik Teague is colorful, lively, and full of eclectic style and design. Lighting design by Jason Lyons is exciting in effect and replete with variegated color.

Do not miss the madcap whirlwind of laughter that is A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. In a world often full of tragedy, take a break for “Comedy Tonight” at this outstanding and highly creative Signature Theatre production.

Running Time: Two Hours with one fifteen-minute intermission

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum runs through January 12, 2025, at the Signature Theatre located at 4200 Campbell Avenue, Virgina 22206.

Photo credit: The company of Signature Theatre's production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Photo by Daniel Rader.

