RENT Extended Through January 9th at Signature Theatre

Performances will take place Tuesday-Sunday, January 4-9 at 8PM with matinees Saturday and Sunday January 8 and 9 at 2PM.

Dec. 27, 2021  
Signature Theatre has announced an extension of Jonathan Larson's RENT. Originally scheduled to close January 2, RENT will extend one week and now closes Sunday, January 9th. Performances will take place Tuesday-Sunday, January 4-9 at 8PM with matinees Saturday and Sunday January 8 and 9 at 2PM.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

RENT

Book, Music & Lyrics by Jonathan Larson
Music Directed by Mark G. Meadows
Choreographed by Rickey Tripp
Directed by Matthew Gardiner

Closed captions for RENT will be available for every show via the GalaPro app.

Tickets and information at SigTheatre.org or 703 820 9771


