Photos: Arena Stage Hosts Free Live Simulcast of TONI STONE at Nationals Park

Set in the 1950s, Toni Stone was the first woman to play baseball in the Negro Leagues, also making her the first woman to play in a professional men's league.

Sep. 27, 2021  

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater partnered with Nationals Park to host a free live simulcast of the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Toni Stone on Sunday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. The performance inside the Kreeger Theater was broadcast to the center field video board at Nationals Park for thousands to experience, making this Arena's largest audience in its history.

Check out photos below!

Set in the 1950s, Toni Stone was the first woman to play baseball in the Negro Leagues, also making her the first woman to play in a professional men's league. Against all odds, Stone blazed a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Written by Arena alumna resident playwright Lydia R. Diamond (Arena's Smart People, Stick Fly), this heroic, true story shines a light on one of history's greatest trailblazers.

The cast featured Gilbert L. Bailey II (Spec/Gabby), Aldo Billingslea (Alberga/Rufus), Deimoni Brewington (Jimmy/Father O'Keefe), JaBen Early (King Tut/Supervisor), Santoya Fields (Toni Stone), Kenn E. Head (Millie/Willie), Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. (Elzie), Sean-Maurice Lynch (Stretch/Syd) and Jarrod Mims Smith (Woody/Mother).

In addition to MacKinnon, the creative team included Choreographer Camille A. Brown, Set Designer Riccardo Hernández, Costume Designer Dede Ayite, Lighting Designer Allen Lee Hughes, Sound Design and Original Music by Broken Chord, Hair and Wig by Cookie Jordan, Associate Choreographer Jay Staten, Stage Manager Elisa Guthertz, Assistant Stage Manager Kurt Hall and Production Assistant Dayne Sundman.

Due to a non-COVID-related health issue, the remainder of the run of Toni Stone has been cancelled. The care and safety of Arena Stage's artists, staff and patrons are of the utmost importance, and will continue to be their priority.

Patrons who held tickets to the remaining performances will be contacted via email, phone and letter to provide further options, including streaming access.

Deimoni Brewington, Kenn E. Head and Sean-Maurice Lynch

Community Members

Roz White

Molly Smith and Edgar Dobie

Community members

Community members


