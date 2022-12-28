Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Ford's Theatre Collects Over $47,000 On Behalf Of For Love Of Children

Ford’s yearly fundraising drive has raised more than $950,000 for Washington-area charities since 2009.

Dec. 28, 2022  

Ford's Theatre Society announced that audiences, cast, crew and staff raised $47,268.36 on behalf of For Love of Children during performances of this season's production of A Christmas Carol. Since 2009, Ford's has raised more than $950,000 for Washington-area charities, aiding thousands within the D.C. area in the spirit of giving and charity expressed in Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol.

A Christmas Carol companies traditionally vote for a charity of choice, then collect donations following curtain calls for performances throughout the run. This year's company selected For Love of Children. Donations were collected from November 18 to December 23, 2022, with a final check presentation on December 27. Patrons could make a gift in person, by mail or online at www.fords.org.

Members of the company and crew for A Christmas Carol and Ford's Theatre Society staff also contributed to the campaign. For Love of Children offers educational support to children throughout the D.C. metro area, giving underserved students resources to succeed outside of the classroom through tutoring, test readiness coaching and programs like their City Leaders Program Scholars. The organization creates a continuum of learning from second grade through college and careers. Fueled by volunteers, they have served over 10,000 children since 1965.

Past organizations that A Christmas Carol companies have selected for the charity drive include TheatreWashington's Taking Care Fund, Bright Beginnings, Homeless Children's Playtime Project, House of Ruth, Food & Friends, N Street Village, Bread for the City, Covenant House Washington, Martha's Table, Miriam's Kitchen, So Others Might Eat (SOME) and Thrive DC. To learn more about the impact that Ford's has made through past charity drives, read our 10th anniversary blog from 2018.

"As our youth company returned to A Christmas Carol after two years, we are pleased to aid an organization that works tirelessly to advocate for underserved young people in need of support for their education and livelihood," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault. "Our charity drive is a long-running tradition that always shows the best of the D.C. community. We're grateful to our company of A Christmas Carol and our patrons for continuing to take the lesson of generosity instilled by this story to their actions beyond the theatre."

"Data shows that too many young people in D.C. don't have the skills and knowledge to enter the workforce, as barely half of DCPS students graduate from high school. We believe that all young people can be, and deserve to be, full, contributing members of our community," said LaToya Clark, Acting Executive Director of For Love of Children. "We send our heartfelt thanks to Ford's Theatre for their kind spirit of giving, in line with our radical commitment towards opening doors for our children's education and future."

A working theatre, historical monument, world-class museum and learning center, Ford's Theatre is the premier destination in Washington, D.C., to explore and celebrate the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. The site of Abraham Lincoln's assassination, Ford's Theatre offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in America's past while revealing meaningful connections to today. For more information on Ford's Theatre and the Ford's Theatre Society, please visit www.fords.org.

For Love of Children (FLOC) provides out-of-classroom educational services to D.C.'s under-resourced youth to help students succeed from second grade to college and beyond. Serving 600 students annually with the support of over 400 volunteers, 100% of FLOC's City Leaders ProgramScholars graduate from high school. Learn more about the FLOC at https://floc.org/.

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Ford's Theatre Collects Over $47,000 On Behalf Of For Love Of Children

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Ford's Theatre Collects Over $47,000 On Behalf Of For Love Of Children
The cast of the 2022 Ford?s Theatre production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Ford's Theatre Collects Over $47,000 On Behalf Of For Love Of Children
Stephen F. Schmidt, LaToya Clark, Craig Wallace and the ensemble of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Ford's Theatre Collects Over $47,000 On Behalf Of For Love Of Children
Members of For Love of Children



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Kennedy Center Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Kennedy Center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Interview: Theatre Life with Norm Lewis Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Norm Lewis
Today's subject Norm Lewis is probably best known for his rich baritone sound and superb acting in several Broadway musicals. His tour de force performance opposite Audra McDonald in Porgy and Bess is still one of the great modern-day performances.
Cast Announced for DC Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Keegan Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for DC Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Keegan Theatre
The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the acclaimed serio-comedic play The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, making its DC Premiere at Keegan.
Photos: 2022 Holidays at the White House, Featuring the TOFA Performing Artists Photo
Photos: 2022 Holidays at the White House, Featuring the TOFA Performing Artists
'At the ‘Holidays at the White House,’ Americans come together in fellowship and faith, reminding us that we are stronger in community than we are apart,' say the President and First Lady. Thus, during the festivities, the recent one-hour performance of the TOFA Performing Artists, a vocal group of Filipino-American ancestry, was most suitable and a historic first for these fast-rising talents.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced for DC Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Keegan TheatreCast Announced for DC Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Keegan Theatre
December 21, 2022

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the acclaimed serio-comedic play The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, making its DC Premiere at Keegan.
Imagination Stage Hosts Holiday Week Family Fun to Close Out 2022Imagination Stage Hosts Holiday Week Family Fun to Close Out 2022
December 20, 2022

Imagination Stage, the metro DC region's largest professional theatre for children, continues the run of its hit rock musical Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: the Rock Experience during the winter holiday week, with many matinees from December 26-December 31.
Theater J to Present TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR...A VAUDEVILLE Beginning in JanuaryTheater J to Present TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR...A VAUDEVILLE Beginning in January
December 19, 2022

Beginning on January 11 and running through February 5, 2023, Theater J will bring Two Jews Walk Into a War… A Vaudeville to the stage. The play, which has been updated for this production, is written by Seth Rozin and will be directed by former Theater J Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr.
Rorschach Theatre Offers 3 PSYCHOGEOGRAPHIC ADVENTURES For The Holiday SeasonRorschach Theatre Offers 3 PSYCHOGEOGRAPHIC ADVENTURES For The Holiday Season
December 13, 2022

This holiday season, Rorschach Theatre is offering all three of our Psychogeographic Adventures so you and your loved ones can experience the city in a whole new way!
Folger Announces New Plays, New Programs, And New Voices In The New YearFolger Announces New Plays, New Programs, And New Voices In The New Year
December 13, 2022

The Folger Shakespeare Library has announced a series of new projects and programs centered around the theme, What's Your Story?. As a world-renowned source for stories and how they are told, the Folger is amplifying new voices in these inaugural programs.
share