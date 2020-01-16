Photo Flash: Take a Look at New Photos of Folger Theatre's THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

The Merry Wives of Windsor is on stage at Folger Theatre from January 14 through March 1, 2020.

When the mischievous Falstaff overestimates his own scheming prowess and underestimates the savvy wives in the town of Windsor, hilarity is ahead. The boisterous Falstaff hatches a dubious plan to woo the wealthy wives of Windsor, pilfer their fortunes, and make their husbands green with jealousy. The scheming plot is met with fun-filled retaliation when the ladies devise a plot to teach Falstaff a lesson he won't soon forget.

Tickets are available online at www.folger.edu/theatre or by calling the Folger Box Office at (202) 544-7077.





