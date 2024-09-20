Arena Stage to Present Jaja's Marketplace, an EmpowerHER Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcoming all entrepreneurs and beauty enthusiasts! Arena will transform into Jaja's Marketplace where you can buy from local women-owned businesses like Beautie Essentials, Vaniteaset Cosmetics, EPIC Everyday, Stella District, and more! Learn what it takes to own a business and effectively promote your brand, the Marketplace will be open to the public for shopping from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The day's ticketholders—for the 2 p.m. matinee or 8 p.m. evening performance—will be invited to an exclusive 6 p.m. panel discussion featuring bold women who have mastered the art of launching and scaling their businesses to make an impact in their communities.

(An in-between performances pop-up market inspired by the Tony Award winning Jaja's African Hair Braiding, running September 6 – October 13, 2024, in Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater)

DATE: Saturday, September 21, 2024

TIME: 3:30 – 5:30 PM

LOCATION: Lower Lobby and Molly Smith Study, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater

2:00 PM – Performance of Jaja's African Hair Braiding

3:30 PM – Jaja's Marketplace

6:00 PM – Panel Discussion (exclusive to Jaja's African Hair Braiding ticket holders)

8:00 PM – Performance of Jaja's African Hair Braiding

TICKETS: tickets.arenastage.org/jajas

Step into the vibrant world of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, a riotously funny yet deeply resonant play by Jocelyn Bioh. Set in the pulsating heart of Harlem, this comedic gem unravels the complexities of cultural identity, assimilation, and the pursuit of the American Dream within the African immigrant community. Follow the uproarious escapades of Marie, Bea, Miriam, Aminata, Ndidi, Jaja, and others as they navigate life and laughter in Jaja's bustling hair braiding salon. With humor as rich as its characters, this Tony Award-winning production weaves hilarious moments with profound insights, celebrating the indomitable spirit and interconnectedness that define us all.

