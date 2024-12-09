PAPER DREAMS Comes to Imagination Stage in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Imagination Stage will present Paper Dreams, a playful dance theatre piece, recommended for ages 1 and up. The show imagines two friends who live inside a wastepaper basket and together discover what ideas might unfold from a crumpled piece of paper. They learn that maybe mistakes are okay–and can even inspire really cool and fun ideas. Because the show is non-verbal, it can be enjoyed by people speaking all languages and of all ages.

The show plays from January 11 to February 15, 2025 in Imagination Stage's Reeve Studio Theatre. Paper Dreams has performances Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00 and 11:30 am. Reviewers are invited to performances beginning January 11. For all press inquiries, contact Laurie Levy-Page.

Paper Dreams was originally developed in collaboration with Mons Dansa Dance Company of Barcelona, Spain and is remounted by Bryer. Gabriella Giegerich and Hannah Taylor are the cast. Besides Bryer, the creative team includes Randy Snight (choreographer), Zachary Gilbert (Scenic, Costume, and Lighting Designer), and Tori Schuchmann (Stage Manager).

Performances take place in the Jim and Carol Trawick Imagination Stage building at 4908 Auburn Avenue in downtown Bethesda. Parking is located in the adjacent public garage. There is a parking fee on Saturday; parking is FREE on Sunday.

Currently, Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood is playing in the Lerner Family Theatre through February 8. The season will continue with Mother Goose, and Dory Fantasmgory. Also this spring , Imagination Stage's innovative, social-justice centered Theatre for Change program will tour its new show The Last Martyr by Malik Work to area high schools and colleges, with a special public performance at the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Library in DC.

