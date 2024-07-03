Olivia Martin And Caitlin Frazier Present RE: WRITING As Part Of Capital Fringe Festival 2024

Olivia Martin and Caitlin Frazier will present RE: WRITING at Capital Fringe 2024, exploring themes of communication and human connection through a unique theatrical performance.

A new play about the ethics of storytelling. Jane is a writer without content, and Dylan has a story to tell. In this new play about the ethics of writing, a young queer couple navigates the beginning of a relationship in which one partner's childhood secret could jumpstart the other's career. A DC professional theater premiere that originally premiered at Georgetown University, Winter 2023, as part of Mask and Bauble Dramatic Society's annual Donn B. Murphy One Acts Festival. 

COMPANY: Written by Caitlin Frazier. Directed by Olivia Martin. Starring Caitlin Frazier as Jane and Ella Manning as Dylan. Stage/production managed by Alex Wang. 

CAITLIN FRAZIER is a DC-based actor and playwright and a recent graduate of Georgetown University with a degree in English and a minor in Theatre and Performance Studies. Her playwriting education includes Barbara Walton's Playwrights Arena and the Kennedy Center's Summer Playwriting Intensive. Select acting credits include School Girls: or, The African Mean Girls Play (Ericka) at NextStop Theatre Company, various roles at Georgetown, and Lubdub Theatre Company's workshop of To Tell a Story About the Earth. 

Olivia Martin is a director and designer from Atlanta, GA who recently graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in English and Psychology and a minor in Theatre and Performance Studies. Select directing and assistant directing credits include RENT, One Flea Spare, Our Dirty War, and Letters & Poems (virtual) at Georgetown University and The Nance at 1st Stage. 

TICKETS are $15 each. Purchase here: https://capitalfringe.org/events/re-writing/ 

RE: WRITING plays at BLISS as follows: 

July 12, 2024 7:00pm 

July 13, 2024 5:50pm 

July 18, 2024 6:35pm 

July 20, 2024 11:35am 

Ticketed audience members only at doors. Patrons should go to the box office for Bliss, located at 1150 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 101, before heading to the venue. 




