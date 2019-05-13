National Theatre Announces Season Featuring THE NEW ONE, THE KING'S SPEECH, BANDSTAND and More

The National Theatre's 2019-2020 Broadway at the National season continues with an unprecedented lineup of a dozen shows. Eight productions will make their Washington, D.C. premieres: Mike Birbiglia'S THE NEW ONE (September 24-29, 2019), Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (October 8-13, 2019), John Leguizamo'S LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (November 21-23, 2019), Bartlett Sher's new Broadway revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (December 10-15, 2019), THE KING'S SPEECH (February 11-16, 2020), BANDSTAND (March 3-8, 2020), Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (April 7-26, 2020), and SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL (July 22 - August 2, 2020).

"This is our most ambitious season yet," said JAM Theatricals President and CEO Steve Traxler. "We are thrilled to continue bringing the best of Broadway to Washington, D.C. in a new season that features eight productions direct from Broadway and almost twenty weeks of programming. There's something for everyone, including seven hit musicals and three new plays: Mike Birbiglia'S THE NEW ONE, John Leguizamo'S LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS, and THE KING'S SPEECH. We hope audiences are as excited as we are about what will be on our stage this season."

The season is also set to include four popular return engagements: RENT 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR (November 12-17, 2019), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (December 3-8, 2019), JERSEY BOYS (December 17, 2019 - January 5, 2020), and BLUE MAN GROUP (May 8-17, 2020).

Beginning June 3, new subscription packages may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com or by calling the Subscriber Hotline 202-753-7650. The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

The 2019-2020 Broadway At The National Season

Mike Birbiglia'S THE NEW ONE

SEPTEMBER 24-29, 2019

He's made you laugh in Sleepwalk With Me (it was a play presented by Nathan Lane, then a movie, THEN a book), My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, and "Thank God for Jokes." (He was also really funny in that one season of "Orange is the New Black." And in "Billions." And "Broad City.") Now he's direct from Broadway, telling a new story in a new way with the same heart and humor we've come to expect. Lin-Manuel Miranda called THE NEW ONE "as perfect a night as you're gonna get." Do not miss THE NEW ONE. Some people say it's his best one. (It was John Mulaney. Also Vogue.)

Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

OCTOBER 8-13, 2019

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivors Remorse," "Shameless") ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

RENT 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

NOVEMBER 12-17, 2019

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. Now, this Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A reimagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters - love.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

Written By and Starring John Leguizamo

NOVEMBER 21-23, 2019

Fresh off its Tony-nominated hit Broadway run, Tony Award winner John Leguizamo's one-man play LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American history books. Known as modern theatre's most prolific Latino playwright, Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style. Don't miss the show The New York Times calls "a surprisingly poignant one-man play that slyly poses sharp and timely questions of what culturally defines American identity and who, in the nationalistic age of Trump, has 'the right' to be here."

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

DECEMBER 3-8, 2019

Ring in the holidays with the mind-blowing spectacular THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS, showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This nonstop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

DECEMBER 10-15, 2019

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to beloved theatrical masterpiece FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "To Life," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

JERSEY BOYS

DECEMBER 17, 2019 - JANUARY 5, 2020

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You." JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award and the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and a book by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

THE KING'S SPEECH

FEBRUARY 11-16, 2020

THE KING'S SPEECH is based on the true story of King George VI's struggle with a speech impediment and the friendship he formed with his unconventional speech therapist, Lionel Logue. With the Nazi threat looming and civil unrest at home, royal secrets explode around the King as he's thrust onto the world stage. David Seidler's original play - which inspired the 2010 Oscar-winning film starring Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush - will make its long-awaited U.S. debut in a production The Mail proclaims "A right royal treat."

BANDSTAND

MARCH 3-8, 2020

From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing. It's 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home. Time Out New York raves, BANDSTAND "defies you not to be moved."

Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

APRIL 7-26, 2020

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now D.C.'s golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory... to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

BLUE MAN GROUP

MAY 8-17, 2020

At BLUE MAN GROUP, you'll rock, laugh, and party! As three bald and blue men explore our world, together we'll discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre, this phenomenal live show has expanded to additional productions in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and world tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. BLUE MAN GROUP is perfect for audiences of all ages and cultural backgrounds, and returns to D.C. with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments, and spectacle like never before.

SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL

JULY 22 - AUGUST 2, 2020

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls," and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date.

