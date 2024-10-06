National Chamber Ensemble to Present HUNGARIAN MUSICAL MASTERPIECES in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Chamber Ensemble (NCE) opens its 2024-2025 season on Saturday, November 9 at Gunston Arts Center's Theater One with Hungarian Musical Masterpieces. This program marks the company's 18th year of live performances under the season theme of "Classical to Classics: 300 years of Memorable Music.”

"This concert is important because it brings together some of the most brilliant and diverse works of Hungarian music, spanning several centuries. From the innovative rhythms and folk influences of Bartok to the romantic grandeur of Liszt, the classical brilliance of Haydn, and the rich lyricism and virtuosity of Dohnanyi and Brahms, this program offers a rare opportunity to experience the scope of Hungary's extraordinary contribution to the world of classical music. In addition, enjoy the humor, the warm atmosphere and outstanding performances of NCE artists. " – Leo Sushansky, NCE Artistic Director"

This musical journey features works by Bela Bartok, Franz Liszt, Josef Haydn and Johannes Brahms and more performed by Ensemble members Leonid Sushansky (violin), Steven Honigberg (cello), and Carlos Cesar Rodríguez (piano).

Over the centuries, Hungary has inspired and enriched many genres including, folk, classical, instrumental and even Gregorian chant. Many of these melodies are recognized as musical masterpieces that continue to touch and delight audiences. This concert will define Hungarian music and the artists who perform it.

The program includes:

Bela Bartok - Hungarian Folksongs

Leo Weiner - Romance for Cello and Piano

Ernst von Dohnannyi - Ruralia Hungarica for Violin and Piano

David Popper - Hungarian Rhapsody for Cello and Piano

Intermission

Franz Liszt - Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2

Bela Bartok - Hungarian Melodies for Violin and Cello

Josef Haydn - Piano Trio in G Major "Hungariche Rondo"

Johannes Brahms - Hungarian Dance no. 6

SEASON SCHEDULE

Saturday, November 9, 2024, Hungarian Musical Masterpieces Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1

This concert will be held at 7:30 PM

VENUE ADDRESSES

Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1

2700 South Lang Street

Arlington, VA 22206

The National Chamber Ensemble is supported in part by the Arlington Cultural Affairs Division of Arlington Economic Development and the Arlington Commission for the Arts. The National Chamber Ensemble is partially supported by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Comments