National Chamber Ensemble Will Perform LOVE AT THE CINEMA

The National Chamber Ensemble will host evening celebrating Valentine’s and some of Hollywood’s most romantic film scores. “Love at the Cinema” will feature a program of music and dance sparking love and romance on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 7:30pm at Gunston Arts Center - Theatre 1 in Arlington.

NCE Artistic Director Leonid Sushansky (violin), Rosanna Butterfield (cello), and Carlos César Rodríguez (piano) - all virtuoso artists - will perform beloved themes from The Wizard of Oz, Ladies in Lavender, Maria, Scent of a Woman, Eyes Wide Shut, The Phantom of the Opera, The Devil’s Violinist , other works inspired by or included in romance films and more.

Renowned choreographer, Lucy Bowen McCauley has been commissioned to create two new works featuring Manish Chauhan and Miku Hirayama both members of Peridance Contemporary Dance Company in New York that will bring the union of music and dance together.

The films Lieutenant Kije and Eyes Wide Shut, with music of Prokofiev and Ligeti will serve as a sensual backdrop to showcase her unique and stylized choreography. “It’s been a wonderful collaboration working with such talented artists like Manish and Miku,” said Lucy, “They are magic dancing together. And even though we have a romantic theme, the Ligeti piece has a real edge to it.”

Manish Chauhan was the subject of the international award-winning documentary, Call Me Dancer, created and directed by Bethesda producer Leslie Shampaine. The film chronicles his passionate desire to grow from a hip-hop dancer in Mumbai into a professional, classically trained dancer. The film has been heralded as a testament to the human spirit and love of dance.

This program combines the beauty of music, dance and film and will inspire all. It serves as the soundtrack for inspiration and love in the arts. “This is our Valentine’s Day gift to you,” said Leo Sushansky. “As Artistic Director, it brings me immense joy to present the National Chamber Ensemble's Valentine's concert, a celebration of love through the enchanting music of film scores. Collaborating with the brilliant choreography of Lucy Bowen McCauley and two renowned dancers, we invite audiences to experience an unforgettable evening where music and dance unite to tell timeless stories of love.”

This concert will be held at 7:30 PM. Run time is approximately two hours with one intermission.

