Monumental Theatre Announces Host and Performers For Flip Flop Cabaret

Monumental Theatre Company will present its fifth annual Flip Flop cabaret, hosted by local actress Dani Stoller, on June 1, 2019, at Pitchers Bar in D.C. Stoller's previous theatre credits include roles in productions at Folger Theatre, Studio Theatre and Olney Theatre Center.

Performers include a variety of local talent including Rachel Barlaam, Solomon Parker, Christian Montgomery, Nigel Rowe, Kanysha Williams, Kylie Smith and up-and-coming sensation Jyline Carranza. Harrison Smith will also perform and provide guitar accompaniment. "We're happy to welcome so many talented individuals and returning Monumental favorites for this exciting cabaret," said Monumental Theatre Company's Managing Director Beth Amann.

As a celebration of inclusion and diversity, Flip Flop encourages performers to explore a variety of genres and styles during the show. "We'll have people singing everything from pop hits to Broadway favorites," said Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes, "At Flip Flop, there something for everybody, and we definitely know how to have fun."

For the first time this year, Flip Flop will take place at Pitchers Bar in Adams Morgan. "We're excited to invite our performers and audiences to a new space," said Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor, "D.C.'s theatre community continues to grow and Flip Flop gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase talent plucked from local stages."

Catch Flip Flop at 7:30 pm on June 1, 2019, at Pitchers Bar DC-located at 2317 18th Street NW in Washington D.C. Tickets are available for purchase online at http://www.monumentaltheatre.org/.

In addition to Flip Flop, Monumental Theatre Company will continue its 2019 season in July with the smash hit musical Be More Chill.





