Rorschach Theatre Presents THE 1999 BASH: CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF RORSCHACH

Celebrate 25 years of Rorschach Theatre with The 1999 Bash, an event featuring performances, special guests, and a look back at the company's history.

Helen Hayes Award-winning Rorschach Theatre is throwing a one-night-only party to celebrate twenty-five years of creating theatre that transforms its audiences as much as it transforms space. Everyone is invited.

Guests will party like it's 1999 in Rorschach's current transformed space - the former clothing store at 1020 Connecticut Avenue. There will be drinks, food, dancing, and a healthy dose of nostalgia, both for Rorschach and for the 25 years that surrounded the company's history. Activities and events will include a silent auction, personalized inkblot readings, selfie stations, a 90s-era rec room, vote for your all-time favorite show contest, and a culminating theatrical performance of “25 Years of Rorschach in 10(ish) Minutes.”

Funds raised for the event will support Rorschach's upcoming season, which will include three full productions, the Magic in Rough Spaces New Play Lab, the Klecksography artist development program, and a brand new season of Psychogeographies.

Attire: Glitter & Grunge

Tickets:

GENERAL ADMISSION ($99)

1 Ticket to the Event

2 Drink Tickets (Beer, Wine & Signature Cocktail)

Rad Activities

VIP TIX ($150)

1 Ticket to the Event

OPEN BAR (Beer, Wine & Signature Cocktail)

Light Up Souvenir Glass

Name on our Graffiti Wall of Donors

Rad Activities

Become an event sponsor for $2,500 and get six VIP Tix to the event, exclusive Meet The Artist Opportunities, and reserved seats for the 24-25 Season.

ABOUT RORSCHACH THEATRE

Award-winning Rorschach Theatre tells stories that allow for innovative design and visceral performances. The company treats productions as “installations” that surround the audience with the world of a play. The work centers on the intersection of magic or impossible moments and everyday human experiences. Without proselytizing, it provides a complex, intellectual catalyst for self-exploration of challenging subjects.

Rorschach is also a vital launching pad for emerging artists. By trusting early-career actors, directors, playwrights, and designers with substantive artistic responsibilities, and surrounding them with established professionals and ample resources, the company has become an essential showcase for new talent. In addition to its regular season, Rorschach produces “Magic in Rough Spaces,” an annual new play development series; “Klecksography,” an annual new artist development event (for actors, local playwrights, and directors); and “Fight Camp,” a stage combat training program held every summer.

