ROSE: YOU ARE WHO YOU EAT Comes To Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will present John Jarboe's ROSE: YOU ARE WHO YOU EAT, in association with The Bearded Ladies Cabaret. Conceived, written, and performed by Jarboe (she/her), and directed by MK Tuomanen (they/them) this multi-disciplinary work explores gender expression and identity through performance, film, floral couture, and original music. This show has its rolling theatrical world premiere with La MaMa Experimental Theatre Cluband FringeArts.

The production runs at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (641 D St NW) from June 5 – 23. Tickets and further information can be found here. The press opening night is Saturday, June 8.

Once upon a vine, John Jarboe's aunt revealed that John not only had a twin sister in the womb, but that John consumed her: “You ate her. That's why you are the way you are.” This was a lot for John to swallow! In this musical shrine to the consumed twin, named Rose, John welcomes you into a feast of gender through song, storytelling, and a full plate of wordplay.

“My aunt's processing of my gender as a result of fetal cannibalism is the seed for this piece: a celebration and 'digestion' of this newfound twin, who I later learned would have been named 'Rose,'” Jarboe said. “As queer folx, however we identify, we are always in dynamic tension between being who we are authentically and the tyranny of respectability: fitting in by making ourselves more palatable to get through the day, escape harassment, and for some of us, just to survive. I don't pass. I don't fit into a clean, commercialized narrative of transition. What I love about the story of 'Rose,' is that it is unmistakably disrespectful, pretty tasteless, and entirely me.”

“ROSE: YOU ARE WHO YOU EAT is wildly Woolly,” says Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes. “John is a brilliant performer and I know audiences will love her witty storytelling through costumes, cabaret-style songs, toys, and performance art. This season has been a garden of queer joy, and ROSE is blooming just in time for Pride Month. Speaking of gardens, we have a bountiful bouquet of collaborators on this show, including CulturalDC, the Washington Blade, Capital Pride, the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, the Fabric Workshop, La MaMa, FringeArts, and so many more! It's been so exciting to all come together to provide a platform for this magnificent show.”

Rose was commissioned by Works & Process and developed in collaboration with The Bearded Ladies Cabaret. The work was created during the COVID-19 pandemic in Works & Process bubble residencies at Mount Tremper Arts and Bethany Arts Community, with the support of the Mellon Foundation and Doris Duke Foundation. Early iterations of Rose were presented by Works & Process in the Guggenheim Rotunda (2021) Guggenheim Theater (2022), and CulturalDC (2022).

