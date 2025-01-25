Middle Atlantic Region Returns To Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition, designed to discover and assist with the career development of tomorrow's opera stars, will host the final round for the Middle Atlantic Region at the Terrace Theater, Kennedy Center on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 2 PM. The Middle Atlantic Region rejoins the lineup of district and regional competitions for the first time since 2021, representing the districts of Washington, DC, Maryland, and Philadelphia. From 90 auditions, 15 of the region's talented young opera singers have been selected to compete in the final regional round for a chance to advance to the national competition. Tickets to the Middle Atlantic regional competition at the Kennedy Center are $55 and can be purchased at https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/opera/2024-2025/laffront-regional-voice-competition/.

"The Middle Atlantic Region is thrilled to return to the competition after four and a half years," says Middle Atlantic Regional Chair Aundi Marie Moore. "We couldn't be prouder of our dedicated board, tireless volunteers, and most importantly, the unwavering commitment of our incredible young artists. These young opera singers have undergone an extensive audition process and from 90 auditionees, we have selected 15 outstanding singers to perform at the Terrace Theatre at 2p.m. We hope you will join us to celebrate their incredible talent."

The Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition is a nationwide vocal competition designed to discover promising young opera singers and assist in the development of their careers. Notable singers who have won at the national level include Jessye Norman, Renée Fleming, Kathleen Battle, Denyce Graves, Eric Owens, and Lawrence Brownlee, and past Middle Atlantic Regional winners include J'Nai Bridges, Kevin Short, Alyson Cambridge, Gordon Hawkins, and more. For a full list of national winners and/or more information, visit www.metopera.org/about/auditions/competition/.

The Middle Atlantic Region of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition is presented with support by Alpha ONE Media Group, Washington National Opera's BravO, Bank of America Foundation, John J. Pohanka Family Foundation, National Philharmonic, Opera Ebony, The Barnett Group with Samson Properties Real Estate, The Denyce Graves Foundation, Vocal Arts DC, Washington Concert Opera, and Washington National Opera.

2025 MIDDLE ATLANTIC REGIONAL FINALISTS

Adriana Stepien, soprano

Rosario Armas, mezzo-soprano

Raúl Morales Velazco, bass

Alla Yarosh, mezzo-soprano

Sarah Fleiss, soprano

Nan Wang, bass-baritone

Winona Martin, mezzo-soprano

Angel Gomez, tenor

Justin Burgess, baritone

Katerina Burton, soprano

Michelle Mariposa, mezzo-soprano

Emilie Kealani, soprano

Benjamin R. Sokol, bass-baritone

Alla Salakhova, mezzo-soprano

Kresley Figueroa, soprano

The Middle Atlantic Region of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition will host its regional final round in the Terrace Theater at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 2 PM. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased on the Kennedy Center's website: https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/opera/2024-2025/laffront-regional-voice-competition/.

Comments