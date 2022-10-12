Mason's School Of Theater Presents The Musical HEAD OVER HEELS At The Center For The Arts

George Mason University's School of Theater has got the beat and are ready to rock audiences with their production of Head Over Heels, the laugh-out-loud love story of a royal family on a mission to save their kingdom, set to the music and lyrics of The Go-Go's. This exuberant production from the emerging professionals in Mason's School of Theater will run October 27 to October 30, 2022 at the Center for the Arts (4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, VA).

With book by Jeff Whitty and adapted by James Magruder, Mason's production will be directed by School of Theater faculty member and well-known D.C. area performer Erin Driscoll Gardiner. The plot is based on a 15th century story, The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, written by Sir Philip Sidney, and carries elements of the Elizabethan era into a glorious mash-up with rocking choruses and infectious beats of the first all-female rock group. The show features musical direction by Joe Walsh (Term Assistant Professor, Dewberry School of Music) and choreography by Stefan Sittig (Adjunct Faculty, School of Theater).

"At its core, Head Over Heels is about a people steeped in tradition awakening to their true selves, love, acceptance, and forgiveness," shares Gardiner. "It also asks us, what is our capacity for change? For the characters in our fictional Arcadia, they must leave their home and journey into the unknown. After two years in a global pandemic and our current political climate, changing 'the norm' can seem to threaten our way of life. But, this is the very time to let ourselves be turned upside down and see things anew. All the while, remembering that everyone can make mistakes, learn, and grow. Finding forgiveness and embracing love, when it seems impossible, IS how we change and grow."

She adds, "This show is a challenge asking its performers to conquer the heightened Elizabethan language while also having proficiency in 80s rock music. Not only has this cast risen to the challenge but they have managed to create a piece that is heartwarming and a blast to watch. I hope this show reminds us that acceptance is the way to love others and move forward as a society."

Mason's production will feature a cast of Mason students, joined by a band composed of three alumni, one current student, and one faculty member from Mason's Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music, performing along with the actors. Full cast and creative team listed below.

Book by Jeff Whitty

Adapted by James Magruder

Based on the book The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia by Sir Philip Sydney

Music and Lyrics by The Go-Go's

Directed by Erin Gardiner

Musical Direction by Joe Walsh

Choreography by Stefan Sittig

October 27-29 at 8:00 p.m.

October 29-30 at 2:00 p.m.

Sign Interpreted ASL Interpreted Performance on Oct. 28, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Audio Described Performance on Oct. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Head Over Heels is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their kingdom from extinction. This hilarious story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs "We Got the Beat" and Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth." Produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing. (www.broadwaylicensing.com)

Tickets to Head Over Heels are $35 for adults and $15 for students, staff, seniors and groups. These are available in person at the Center for the Arts' Ticket Office (open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by phone at 703-993-2787, or online at cfa.gmu.edu.

The Cast

BASILIUS: Darren Badley (he/him)

GYNECIA: Rayna Ketch (she/her)

PAMELA: Kendall Huheey (she/her)

PHILOCLEA: Hana Tawil (she/her)

MOPSA: Emma Harris (she/her)

MUSIDORUS: Brett Womack (he/him)

PYTHIO: Aurora Powell (she/they)

DAMETAS: Anthony Flora (he/him)

Ensemble

Taylor Alexander (she/her), U/S Mopsa

Brea Davis (she/her), U/S Philoclea

Sophia Ferolito (she/her)

E Griggs (they/them), U/S Pylhio

Nitish Kommoju (he/him), U/S Musidorus

Kalie Rowe (she/her), U/S Pamela

Rylan Snyder (she/her), U/S Gynecia

Ryan Von Slomski (they/he)

Spencer Wilde (he/him), U/S Basilius

Kai Yoffe (he/him)

Evan Zimmerman (he/him), U/S Dametas

Swings

Julia Leipertz (she/her)

Austyn Walker (she/her)

The Musicians

Guitar: Jason Seiler (he/him) and Lake Stiles

Bass: Theresa Arnold (she/her)

Drums: Dakota Kaylor (she/her) and TJ Maistros

Keyboard: Joe Walsh (he/him)

Production Team

Director: Erin Gardiner (she/her)

Musical Director: Joe Walsh (he/him)

Choreographer: Stefan Sittig (he/him)

Stage Manager: Fe Miranda (they/them)

Assistant Stage Managers: Jaylen "Jay" Dews (he/him) and Mercury Pitzer (they/them)

Assistant Director: Annie Graninger (she/her)

Assistant Choreographer: Laila Gallant (she/her)

Scenic Design: Jonathan Dahm Robertson (he/him)

Assistant Scenic Design: Lucas Rahman (he/him)

Lighting Design: Heather Reynolds

Assistant Lighting Design: Merin Lemoine (they/them)

Props Design: Martin Bernier (he/him)

Costume Design: Jeremy Pritchard (he/him)

Assistant Costume Design: Luisa Romero (she/they)

Sound Design: Sloan Martin (she/her)

Assistant Sound Design: Noah Schieber

Dramaturg: Megan Lederman (she/her)

Technical Director: Carrie Cox (she/her)

Assistant Technical Director: Stephan Starling (they/he)

Costume Shop Supervisor: Laurel Dunayer (she/her)

Make-up Artist: Priscilla Bruce (she/her)

Sound Team: Elisabeth Dupuy (she/her), Alan Vargus, Tiara Newman, and Cole Bottorff

Intimacy Consultant: Mimsi Janis (she/her)

Diversity Consultant: Lucas Rahman (he/him)

Audio Supervisor: Billy Kessinger (he/him)

Run Crew

Shannon Herrel

Renee McFarland

Ari (Ruth) Masters

Sarah Strunk

Nicole Benson

Martin Desjardins

Syd Schepisi

Nathaniel McCay