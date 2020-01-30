Lineup Announced forÂ DCÂ Jazzfest 2020

The DC Jazz Festival ® (DC JazzFest), announced today its initial list of artists set to perform at the 16th annual event, DC JazzFest presented by Events DC, June 12-21, 2020 in Washington, DC. First round lineup includes: Joshua Redman, Kenny Garrett, Cyrus Chestnut, Lakecia Benjamin, Pedrito Martinez, Eubanks-Evans-Experience, Donald Harrison, Antonio Hart, T.K. Blue, Matt Wilson's Honey & Salt, Shabaka & The Ancestors, Warren Wolf, The Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, Jamie Baum & Short Stories, Matthew Whitaker, Laurin Talese, The Washington Renaissance Orchestra, and many more domestic and international musicians yet to be announced. Additional special performances by the 2020 DCJazzPrix finalists, Centennial Tributes to jazz pioneers Charlie "Yardbird" Parker and Dave Brubeck, and the DC JazzFest finale (Sunday, June 21) with a performance by one of the greatest contemporary jazz artists of all time [soon to be announced].

"Our exceptional artist lineup - with more to come - represents a truly remarkable, extraordinarily diverse sampling of the immense stylistic diversity of jazz, including a new slate of what we like to refer to as the International Language of Jazz," said DC JazzFest artistic director, Willard Jenkins. "In our 16th year we continue in our grand tradition of presenting a signature citywide festival - with programming taking place in more than 25 neighborhoods, much of it free of charge, at venues ranging from The Wharf, to the National Cathedral, to museum and community spaces, to vibrant clubs and restaurants across our nation's capital."

The premier 10-day festival includes 165 stylistically diverse performances, in more than 40 venues, in 25 neighborhoods, citywide. The signature jazz event is renowned for its wide array of emerging and distinguished performers including everything from internationally recognized talent to multi-GRAMMY award-winners and nominees. Established performers playing alongside cutting-edge acts, make Washington, DC a live jazz experience like no other.

Discounted pre-sale tickets for the DC JazzFest at The Anthem available now through February 16th 12:00 a.m. EST.

"DC JazzFest at The Wharf is a vibrant showcase of diverse musical talent. As an avid supporter of the arts, The Washington Post is proud to return as the official media sponsor, helping to bolster an enriching experience that our local community and jazz enthusiasts can enjoy," said Kristine Coratti Kelly, Vice President of Communications & General Manager of The Washington Post Live at The Washington Post.

For more information about DC JazzFest 2020, including performance dates and ticketing information, visit www.dcjazzfest.org.





